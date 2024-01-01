Lumar Protect

Save time and money by preventing traffic-sapping SEO mistakes, or site speed and accessibility issues being introduced by new code through regular testing of templates on staging or dev sites, or integrating with your CI/CD pipeline for fully automated QA testing

