ทางเลือกสำหรับ - LTK

GRIN
grin.co
GRIN เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซ แพลตฟอร์มที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของเราประกอบด้วยชุดอินฟลูเอนเซอร์มากกว่า 32 ล้านคน ห้องทำงานของแคมเปญ การรายงานและการวิเคราะห์ การชำระเงินและการปฏิบัติตามผลิตภัณฑ์ ไลบรารีสื่อเนื้อหาเต็มรูปแบบ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Meltwater
meltwater.com
ค้นพบวิธีที่ Meltwater ช่วยให้ทีมประชาสัมพันธ์และการตลาดตรวจสอบการรายงานข่าวของสื่อทั้งข่าวสารและโซเชียลมีเดีย และปรับปรุงการจัดการแบรนด์
Affable.ai
affable.ai
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพล Affable ช่วยให้แบรนด์ระดับโลก เอเจนซี่ และแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซ D2C ค้นหาผู้มีอิทธิพล จัดการแคมเปญ และวัด ROI ได้อย่างง่ายดาย! ผู้มีอิทธิพลที่ได้รับการยืนยัน ลูกค้ามากกว่า 100 ราย
Emplifi
emplifi.io
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเดินทางของลูกค้าดิจิทัล แพลตฟอร์มซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อประสบการณ์ลูกค้าและซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียแบบครบวงจรของ Emplifi ช่วยปิดช่องว่าง CX
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรที่จะช่วยส่งเสริมการตลาดแบบอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ของคุณ จัดการวงจรชีวิตทั้งหมดของแคมเปญการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลของคุณ
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr คือระบบบันทึกสำหรับการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล ซึ่งนักการตลาดใช้เพื่อลงทุนในกลยุทธ์ที่เหมาะสม ปรับปรุงแคมเปญ และขยายขนาดโปรแกรม
Skeepers
octoly.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลชั้นนำ Octoly ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ เพิ่มการมองเห็น สร้างความไว้วางใจ และเพิ่มยอดขายโดยการเชื่อมโยงผู้มีอิทธิพลรายย่อยที่ได้รับการคัดเลือกและผู้บริโภคในวงกว้าง แบรนด์ต่างๆ ใช้ประโยชน์จากชุมชนที่ได้รับการดูแลจัดการของเราเพื่อสร้างโพสต์บนโซเชียลมีเดียและบทวิจารณ์อีคอมเมิร์ซเพ...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
จ่ายแฮชแท็ก - จับคู่กับครีเอเตอร์ เปิดตัวแคมเปญ และดำเนินการไวท์ลิสต์สำหรับครีเอเตอร์ในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว การตลาดแบบอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ปลอดภัย ง่าย และรวดเร็ว
Audiense
audiense.com
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อทำความเข้าใจผู้ชมและรับผลลัพธ์ทางการตลาดที่ดีขึ้น ผลลัพธ์ของโซเชียลมีเดีย ผลลัพธ์ของอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ กลยุทธ์สื่อ กลยุทธ์การเติบโต หรือผลตอบแทนจากค่าโฆษณา วางการแบ่งส่วนผู้บริโภคและข้อมูลเชิงลึกทางวัฒนธรรมเป็นศูนย์กลางของกลยุทธ์ของคุณ และช่วยให้ทีมของคุณสามารถเข้าใจผู้ชมอย่างท...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
ต่อมาคือแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดและการพาณิชย์บนโซเชียลมีเดียที่ช่วยให้เจ้าของธุรกิจ ผู้สร้าง เอเจนซี่ และทีมโซเชียลมีเดียขยายแบรนด์และธุรกิจของตนทางออนไลน์ ทีหลังจะช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเวลาและทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโตโดยทำให้การจัดการกลยุทธ์โซเชียลมีเดียทั้งหมดของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่ายในที่เดียว กำหนดเวลาโพสต์ไปยังทุ...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
แบรนด์และผู้ค้าปลีกชั้นนำของโลกหลายพันรายไว้วางใจเทคโนโลยี บริการ และความเชี่ยวชาญของ Bazaarvoice เพื่อขับเคลื่อนรายได้ ขยายการเข้าถึง รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปใช้ได้จริง และสร้างผู้สนับสนุนที่ภักดี จากการศึกษาวิจัยใหม่ที่จัดทำโดย Forrester Consulting ในนามของ Bazaarvoice ธุรกิจต่างๆ ที่เป็นพันธมิตรกั...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger โดย Sprout Social ได้ปฏิวัติอุตสาหกรรมการตลาดผ่านโซเชียลมีเดียสำหรับแบรนด์และเอเจนซี่ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในปัจจุบัน รวมถึง Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline และ Dolce & Gabbana แพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองทางสังคมที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลช่วยให้นักการตลาดสามา...
Insense
insense.pro
แพลตฟอร์มสร้างสรรค์สำหรับการสร้างเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเองและการขยายเนื้อหาแบบชำระเงินร่วมกับผู้สร้างมืออาชีพและผู้ทรงอิทธิพล