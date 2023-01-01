ทางเลือกสำหรับ - LoopyLoyalty
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, อิงค์ เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ให้บริการการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ (CRM) และยังจำหน่ายชุดแอปพลิเคชันระดับองค์กรเสริมที่เน้นการบริการลูกค้า ระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ และการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ในปี 2020 นิตยสาร Fortu...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. คือผู้ให้บริการทางการเงิน ผู้รวบรวมบริการผู้ค้า และบริษัทชำระเงินผ่านมือถือสัญชาติอเมริกัน ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในเมืองซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัททำการตลาดผลิตภัณฑ์การชำระเงินด้านซอฟต์แวร์และฮาร์ดแวร์ และได้ขยายไปสู่บริการสำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2552 โดย Jack Dorsey แล...
Talkable
talkable.com
โปรแกรมการตลาดแบบอ้างอิงที่ยอดเยี่ยม ✅ สำหรับร้านค้าออนไลน์ ธุรกิจในท้องถิ่น และบริการ B2B โปรแกรมความภักดีของลูกค้าสำหรับการตลาดที่กำลังเติบโต เปิดใช้ ทดสอบ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพได้ง่าย! ให้รางวัลแก่ลูกค้าของคุณ!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการชำระเงินและการตลาดแบบครบวงจรที่ผสมผสานเทคโนโลยีที่ใช้งานง่าย รางวัลและโปรโมชั่นที่ปรับแต่งได้ และระบบอัตโนมัติ
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอีคอมเมิร์ซที่มีโซลูชันที่ทันสมัยที่สุดสำหรับการรีวิวจากลูกค้า การตลาดด้วยภาพ ความภักดี การอ้างอิง และการตลาดทาง SMS ค้นหาข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมว่าแบรนด์ของคุณสามารถขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตด้วย Yotpo ได้อย่างไรที่นี่
Smile.io
smile.io
เปลี่ยนลูกค้าครั้งแรกให้เป็นลูกค้าตลอดไปด้วยแอปสะสมคะแนนที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจมากที่สุดในโลก นักช้อปกว่า 125 ล้านคนได้รับคะแนนผ่าน Smile ให้สิ่งที่พวกเขารักแก่ผู้คน
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
แบรนด์ที่มีการเติบโตสูงสามารถได้รับประโยชน์จากลูกค้าทุกรายมากขึ้นด้วย Friendbuy ด้วยโปรแกรมการอ้างอิงและความภักดีที่ดีที่สุด แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถสร้างยอดขายได้อย่างน้อย 5-10% ผ่านการอ้างอิง โดยมีมูลค่าตลอดอายุการใช้งานที่สูงขึ้น 4 เท่า Friendbuy ทำงานร่วมกับแบรนด์ DTC เช่น Casper, AWAY และ Dollar Shav...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador ให้อำนาจแก่นักการตลาดในการเพิ่มลูกค้า การอ้างอิง และรายได้โดยใช้ประโยชน์จากพลังของการบอกปากต่อปาก ซอฟต์แวร์ที่เป็นมิตรกับนักการตลาดทำให้การตลาดแบบอ้างอิงง่ายขึ้น ทำให้กระบวนการลงทะเบียน ติดตาม ให้รางวัล และจัดการลูกค้า บริษัทในเครือ ผู้มีอิทธิพล และพันธมิตรของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ แบรนด์ผู้...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
ความสัมพันธ์ที่เหนือกว่าคะแนนและรางวัล ให้ลูกค้าปัจจุบันของคุณขยายธุรกิจของคุณเพื่อคุณ ยังไง? ใช้ LoyaltyLion เพื่อสร้างโปรแกรมสะสมคะแนนที่นอกเหนือไปจากคะแนนและรางวัล ขับเคลื่อนมูลค่าตลอดช่วงชีวิตของลูกค้าที่มากขึ้น และการได้มาซึ่งต้นทุนที่คุ้มค่าผ่านความสัมพันธ์กับลูกค้าที่ดีขึ้น
Stamped
stamped.io
ควบคุมพลังของการรีวิวผลิตภัณฑ์และผลตอบแทนจากลูกค้าสำหรับร้านค้าอีคอมเมิร์ซของคุณ วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการเพิ่มยอดขายและการรักษาลูกค้า
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala เป็นมากกว่าแพลตฟอร์มความภักดีและบทวิจารณ์ เป็นชุดโปรแกรมที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการรักษาลูกค้า โดยผสมผสานโปรแกรมความภักดี ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้า และระบบการอ้างอิงที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ มีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าอย่างลึกซึ้ง กระตุ้นให้เกิดธุรกิจซ้ำ และขยายฐานลูกค้าของคุณอย่างง่ายดาย
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io เป็นโซลูชัน Plug-and-Play ที่เหมาะสำหรับแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซในการขยายธุรกิจด้วยการสร้างโปรแกรมความภักดีและการอ้างอิงส่วนบุคคล ด้วยเครื่องมือที่รองรับอนาคตนี้ ลูกค้าสามารถรับคะแนนจากการดำเนินการต่างๆ เช่น การสั่งซื้อ ซึ่งพวกเขาสามารถแลกเป็นสิทธิพิเศษได้ ด้วยการแนะนำระดับวีไอพี คุณสามารถตอบแ...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Loyalty Experience Platform™ ที่ครอบคลุม คล่องตัว และปรับขนาดได้ของ Annex Cloud ช่วยให้องค์กรทั่วโลกบันทึกและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลจากบุคคลที่หนึ่งและศูนย์เพื่อมีส่วนร่วม รับรู้ ให้รางวัล และเพิ่มมูลค่าตลอดเส้นทางของลูกค้าได้อย่างราบรื่น ตั้งแต่การรับรู้ไปจนถึงการซื้อ ไปจนถึงการรักษาลูกค้า ความภักดี และ...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville คือโซลูชันการรักษาลูกค้าและการแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ชั้นนำสำหรับอุตสาหกรรมด้านสุขภาพ ฟิตเนส ร้านเสริมสวย สปา และการค้าปลีก โปรแกรมสะสมคะแนนของเราทำงานร่วมกับ POS หรือระบบกำหนดเวลาโดยตรง และสามารถปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับทุกธุรกิจได้ ระบบ Perkville โดดเด่นในธุรกิจต่างๆ ทั่วโลก สามารถกระตุ้นการอ้างอิง ให้...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno เป็น CRM ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ค้าปลีกรายใหญ่และแบรนด์ D2C เพิ่มยอดขายซ้ำได้ 11% โดยสร้างความเข้าใจลูกค้าแต่ละรายและสร้างแคมเปญการตลาดที่เกี่ยวข้องมากขึ้นผ่าน SMS, อีเมล, Whatsapp, Facebook และ Instagram ผู้ค้าปลีกกว่า 100 ราย เช่น Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys ซึ่งปัจจุบันเป็นบริษัท SAP มอบอำนาจให้กับผู้นำการตลาดดิจิทัลและเจ้าของธุรกิจด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าแบบ Omnichannel เพียงแห่งเดียวที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อเร่งผลลัพธ์ทางธุรกิจ ด้วยการปรับผลลัพธ์ทางธุรกิจที่ต้องการอย่างรวดเร็วด้วยกลยุทธ์การมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าแบบ Omnichannel ที่ได้รับการพิส...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติที่ทันสมัยที่สุดในโลกเพื่อเสริมศักยภาพธุรกิจท้องถิ่นของคุณ รับลูกค้ามากขึ้น เพิ่มผู้อ้างอิงสูงสุด และปรับปรุงการรักษาลูกค้าของคุณด้วยบัญชีทดลองใช้ฟรีของเรา ร่วมมือกับเจ้าของธุรกิจในท้องถิ่นและค้นพบแอประดับพรีเมียมมากมายและการบูรณาการที่สร้างไว้ล่วงหน้าเพื่อเพิ่มผลลัพธ์มากยิ่...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดสำหรับการแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์และความภักดีที่มีความซับซ้อน ซึ่งดึงดูดลูกค้าของคุณไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะตั้งแคมป์อยู่ที่ใด ไม่ว่าจะเข้าหรือออกจากแอปมือถือหรือเว็บของคุณ แบรนด์ที่มีนวัตกรรมและมีชื่อเสียงมากที่สุดในโลกบางแบรนด์ใช้ SaaSquatch เพื่อให้รางวัลแก่ผู้สนับสนุน สร้างชุมชนที่ภัก...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
ความภักดีและการตลาดอันชาญฉลาดสำหรับผู้ค้าปลีกทุกช่องทาง ผสานรวมแอป POS และอีคอมเมิร์ซของคุณเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่เป็นส่วนตัวโดยสมบูรณ์
Giftbit
giftbit.com
ซื้อ ส่ง และติดตามบัตรของขวัญดิจิทัลสำหรับโปรแกรมรางวัลและสิ่งจูงใจของคุณ
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
รางวัล สิ่งจูงใจ สิทธิประโยชน์ และการจ่ายเงิน โครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำหรับธุรกิจ ธุรกิจหลายพันแห่งทุกขนาด ตั้งแต่สตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึงองค์กรขนาดใหญ่ ใช้สกุลเงินทางธุรกิจของ Xoxoday เพื่อส่งรางวัล สิทธิพิเศษ สิ่งจูงใจ และจ่ายเงินรางวัล
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
คลับความภักดีอันชาญฉลาดสำหรับธุรกิจในท้องถิ่นของคุณ ให้รางวัลแก่ลูกค้าของคุณ เพิ่มยอดขาย และขับเคลื่อนธุรกิจซ้ำ...โดยไม่ต้องยกนิ้วเลย!