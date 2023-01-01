ทางเลือกสำหรับ - LoneScale
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
สมาชิกมากกว่า 675 ล้านคน | จัดการเอกลักษณ์ทางวิชาชีพของคุณ สร้างและมีส่วนร่วมกับเครือข่ายมืออาชีพของคุณ เข้าถึงความรู้ ข้อมูลเชิงลึก และโอกาส
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมที่เน้นข้อมูลที่ฝังความอัจฉริยะไว้ในขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณดำเนินการ วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงกลยุทธ์การเติบโตของคุณ
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) แบบสมัครสมาชิกในอเมริกา ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในเมืองแวนคูเวอร์ รัฐวอชิงตัน ซึ่งจำหน่ายการเข้าถึงฐานข้อมูลข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับนักธุรกิจและบริษัทต่างๆ ให้กับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการขาย การตลาด และการสรรหาบุคลากร บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นครั้งแรกในปี 2000 ในชื่อ Eliyon Technologies...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับค้นหาข้อมูลทางธุรกิจเกี่ยวกับบริษัทเอกชนและบริษัทมหาชน ข้อมูล Crunchbase ประกอบด้วยข้อมูลการลงทุนและเงินทุน สมาชิกผู้ก่อตั้งและบุคคลในตำแหน่งผู้นำ การควบรวมกิจการ ข่าวสาร และแนวโน้มของอุตสาหกรรม เว็บไซต์ Crunchbase เดิมสร้างขึ้นเพื่อติดตามสตาร์ทอัพ มีข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับบริ...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter เป็นโซลูชั่นชั้นนำในการค้นหาและยืนยันที่อยู่อีเมลระดับมืออาชีพ เริ่มใช้ Hunter และเชื่อมต่อกับผู้คนที่สำคัญสำหรับธุรกิจของคุณ
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb เป็นผู้ให้บริการข่าวกรองดิจิทัลสำหรับลูกค้าองค์กรและธุรกิจขนาดเล็กถึงขนาดกลาง (SMB) แพลตฟอร์มนี้ให้บริการวิเคราะห์เว็บและนำเสนอข้อมูลผู้ใช้เกี่ยวกับการเข้าชมเว็บของลูกค้าและคู่แข่ง
Nimble
nimble.com
CRM สำหรับมากกว่าพนักงานขาย CRM ที่เน้นความสัมพันธ์สำหรับทั้งทีมของคุณ ใช้งานง่าย ทำงานในกล่องจดหมาย Outlook/Gmail โซเชียล เว็บ
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
เครื่องมือการขายที่ได้รับคะแนนอันดับ 1 สำหรับการโทรสายตรงแบบ B2B หมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือ และอีเมล ผู้บริหารฝ่ายขายมากกว่า 300,000 รายใช้ Seamless.AI เพื่อสร้างโอกาสในการขาย
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในการขายที่ช่วยให้คุณดำเนินการและขยายการเข้าถึงหลายช่องทางได้โดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถสร้างโอกาสในการขายได้มากขึ้น รับลูกค้าใหม่ และเพิ่มรายได้เร็วขึ้น
Snov.io
snov.io
โอกาสในการขายมากขึ้น ยอดขายเพิ่มมากขึ้น รายได้เพิ่มมากขึ้น ขยายขนาดธุรกิจของคุณและดึงดูดลูกค้าเป้าหมายได้ดีขึ้นด้วยกล่องเครื่องมือการขายและแพลตฟอร์ม CRM ที่สร้างการเติบโต
Mailshake
mailshake.com
สร้างจังหวะการขายด้วยอีเมล โทรศัพท์ และโซเชียลในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที เริ่มต้นที่ $59/เดือน
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit เป็นเครื่องมือข้อมูลการตลาดสำหรับการโต้ตอบกับลูกค้าทั้งหมดของคุณ เข้าใจลูกค้าของคุณอย่างลึกซึ้ง ระบุผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าในอนาคต และปรับแต่งทุกปฏิสัมพันธ์ทางการตลาดและการขาย
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีเอกชนที่ให้บริการชุดผลิตภัณฑ์ซอฟต์แวร์บนคลาวด์สำหรับธุรกิจ นักพัฒนา และแบรนด์ต่างๆ จุดสนใจหลักของพวกเขาคือการแก้ไขข้อมูลประจำตัวที่ปลอดภัยต่อความเป็นส่วนตัวและการผสานรวม API แบบเรียลไทม์ ชุดข้อเสนอของพวกเขารวมถึงผลิตภัณฑ์เช่น Enrich ซึ่งใช้เทคโนโลยีเพื่อเพิ่มข้อมู...
Signals
getsignals.ai
เปลี่ยนการดูหน้าเว็บให้เป็นลูกค้า จดจำบริษัทที่กำลังเรียกดูเว็บไซต์ของคุณและเปลี่ยนพวกเขาให้เป็นลูกค้า!
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
การเชื่อมต่อระดับแรกของคุณกับมืออาชีพ เชื่อมต่อโดยตรงกับผู้มีอำนาจตัดสินใจที่เหมาะสม โดยใช้ฐานข้อมูลอีเมลและการโทรสายตรงที่ใหญ่ที่สุดและแม่นยำที่สุดในโลก
Clay
clay.com
ค้นหาโอกาสในการขายได้จากทุกที่บนอินเทอร์เน็ต สร้างรายชื่อลูกค้าเป้าหมายจากที่ที่คุณไม่เคยคิดว่าจะเป็นไปได้ เชื่อมต่อกับการบูรณาการมากกว่า 50 รายการเพื่อดึงชื่อ อีเมล กลุ่มเทคโนโลยี บทบาทที่เปิด และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายโดยอัตโนมัติ
Growbots
growbots.com
ใช้ Growbots เพื่อทำให้กระบวนการขายขาออกของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบ การสำรวจและเผยแพร่ประชาสัมพันธ์ในที่เดียว เราผสานรวมกับ Salesforce และ HubSpot
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io เป็นเครื่องมือค้นหาอีเมลสำหรับการขาย B2B และการตลาดผ่านอีเมล ซอฟต์แวร์ของเราแปลงข้อมูลสาธารณะให้เป็นเครื่องมืออีเมลการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายขั้นสูงเพื่อช่วยมืออาชีพด้านการตลาดผ่านอีเมลและแคมเปญการเข้าถึง
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace คือบริษัทด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) ที่ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้า B2B ผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัทรวมแหล่งข้อมูลหลายแหล่ง แหล่งข้อมูลบุคคลที่ 1 และบุคคลที่สามจากโซเชียลมีเดีย ฐานข้อมูลผู้ติดต่อ และระบบการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ และแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติ
Demandbase
demandbase.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ ABM ชั้นนำสำหรับบริษัท B2B ในตลาดระดับกลางและระดับองค์กร เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับบริษัทการตลาดแบบ end-to-end ที่แท้จริง
Kaspr
kaspr.io
ใช้เวลาน้อยลงในการค้นหาแร่และใช้โควต้าของคุณ Kaspr คือส่วนขยายและแดชบอร์ดของ LinkedIn Chrome ที่ให้คุณเข้าถึงข้อมูลติดต่อ B2B ได้ในไม่กี่วินาที
FindThatLead
findthatlead.com
ไม่ต้องทำงานสำรวจแร่ด้วยตนเองอีกต่อไป! FindThatLead ปรับขนาดการสร้างโอกาสในการขายของคุณในด้านการขายและการเติบโต
HG Insights
hginsights.com
เรานำเสนอการใช้จ่ายด้านไอที การติดตั้งเทคโนโลยี และข้อมูลสัญญาอัจฉริยะระดับชั้นนำเพื่อช่วยให้ทีมขาย การตลาด และกลยุทธ์เพิ่มรายได้เร็วขึ้น...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
ค้นหา เข้าถึง และชนะใจลูกค้าในอุดมคติของคุณ รับข้อมูลบริษัท B2B และข้อมูลการติดต่อที่แม่นยำเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ให้เร็วขึ้น
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ เป็นแพลตฟอร์มของเครื่องมือค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายการขายแบบ B2B ค้นหาข้อมูลผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้า ติดตามสัญญาณการซื้อ และปรับแต่งการเข้าถึงแบบเย็นสำหรับการค้นหาลูกค้าขาออก
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
แพลตฟอร์ม B2B Sales Intelligence ของเราช่วยให้ทีมขายและการตลาดขายได้มากขึ้น ข้อมูลความตั้งใจ ฐานข้อมูล B2B รหัสผู้เยี่ยมชมเว็บ และการติดตามอีเมล
Cognism
cognism.com
เชื่อมต่อกับคู่ที่สมบูรณ์แบบของคุณ เริ่มการสนทนาที่มีความหมายกับบัญชีเป้าหมายและผู้ติดต่อด้วยข้อมูลการขายระดับพรีเมียมที่สุดในตลาด
GetEmail.io
getemail.io
รับอีเมลของใครก็ได้ในไม่กี่วินาที เราใช้อัลกอริธึมข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องเพื่อค้นหาที่อยู่อีเมลของผู้เชี่ยวชาญในบริษัทใดก็ได้ภายในหนึ่งวินาที
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder เป็นนวัตกรรมการสร้างโอกาสในการขาย B2B และแพลตฟอร์มเพิ่มคุณค่าข้อมูลที่ปฏิวัติการขายและการตลาด ขับเคลื่อนด้วยอัลกอริธึมขั้นสูงและ AI ช่วยให้ธุรกิจค้นพบลูกค้าเป้าหมายคุณภาพสูง เพิ่มคุณค่าข้อมูลลูกค้า และปรับปรุงกระบวนการต่างๆ ด้วยการผสานรวมเข้ากับระบบที่มีอยู่อย่างราบรื่น CUFinder ช่วยให้บริษ...
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront (เดิมเรียกว่า Leadleader) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสู่ตลาดที่ให้ข้อมูล แอปพลิเคชัน และข้อมูลเชิงลึกแก่ทีมขายและการตลาดที่จำเป็นในการค้นหาโอกาสในการขายและปิดการขาย
SalesQL
salesql.com
เพิ่มพลังให้กับการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายใน LinkedIn ของคุณ ใช้ SalesQL เพื่อจัดหาที่อยู่อีเมลสำหรับเป้าหมาย LinkedIn ของคุณ แม้ว่าคุณจะยังไม่ได้เชื่อมต่อกับพวกเขาก็ตาม
Luna.ai
luna.ai
ค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ส่งอีเมลที่น่าทึ่ง ปรารถนาที่จะขยายขนาดได้เร็วกว่าแค่การเชื่อมต่อส่วนตัวของคุณ โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลากับการค้นหาแร่ที่ใช้เวลานานใช่หรือไม่? AI ของ Luna ปฏิวัติวิธีการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายและมีส่วนร่วมกับพวกเขาโดยการแนะนำอีเมลที่เป็นส่วนตัวสูงซึ่งได้รับผลลัพธ์
Clearout
clearout.io
การตรวจสอบอีเมลจำนวนมาก - แม่นยำ 98%+, เป็นไปตาม GDPR, กำจัดกับดักสแปม, เครื่องมือตรวจสอบอีเมลในทางที่ผิด, ตัวค้นหาอีเมล, API แบบเรียลไทม์ 99.9% สถานะการออนไลน์ - ทดลองใช้ฟรีพร้อม 100 เครดิต!
Soleadify
soleadify.com
ข้อมูลเฉพาะเกี่ยวกับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กทั่วโลก ข้อมูลที่ซื่อสัตย์และเชื่อถือได้เพื่อทำให้กระบวนการ B2B เป็นอัตโนมัติในโลกที่เปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
Pobuca Connect
pobu.ca
อัปเกรดทีมของคุณด้วยแอปจัดการข้อมูลติดต่ออเนกประสงค์ แปลงรายชื่อผู้ติดต่อทางธุรกิจหลายรายการให้เป็นสมุดที่อยู่แบบรวมเล่มเดียว และเข้าถึงได้จากเว็บ อุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ หรือแม้แต่ภายใน Outlook และ Gmail เพิ่มฟิลด์และแท็กที่กำหนดเองเพื่อจัดระเบียบผู้ติดต่อ ติดตามกิจกรรม กำหนดงาน และเพิ่มคุณค่าให้กับผู้ติ...
Bombora
bombora.com
ค้นหาธุรกิจที่พร้อมจะซื้อก่อนคู่แข่งของคุณ เชื่อมต่อและขายโดยใช้ข้อมูล Intent ที่สอดคล้องกับความเป็นส่วนตัวและครอบคลุมที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
Upollo
upollo.ai
Knowledge is everything – get a full 360° view of your prospects. Upollo analyzes everything your users have done in the past in order to give you actionable insights.
Leadership Connect
leadershipconnect.io
The #1 Trusted Source for Finding the Right People in Government. Stop Searching. Start Finding. Connect with government leaders, the C-suite, board members, and people who can help advance your policy or sales goals. Develop strategic relationships for business development. Discuss bills with legis...
Pipebooster
pipebooster.io
Pipebooster tracks your contacts’ job moves, creates updated details, including new contact information, and alerts your sales team to a new prospect for your SDRs.
Icy Leads
icyleads.com
Icy Leads is a fully-packed cold outreach toolkit that helps you generate lists of hyper-targeted sales leads, send cold email sequences, and book more meetings with your ideal prospects all under one dashboard.
Datarista
datarista.com
The Datarista platform provides real time, relevant third party data delivery, integration and update services for both enhancement and prospecting inside of the most popular CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Datarista is a service extension for the data providers to enable their sales teams t...
SMARTe
smarte.pro
At SMARTe, we understand the challenges faced by revenue-generating teams. That's why we've created a global B2B sales intelligence platform with a strong focus on sales user experience. Our platform revolutionizes how you obtain contact and company insights for your ideal customer profile (ICP). By...
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell ph...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer provides real-time contact & company data & audience intelligence solutions that helps you build more targeted audiences. Find new accounts in your territory, your next top engineering or sales hire, an ideal podcast guest or even your next partner. ExactBuyer's Prospector a...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and cl...
Goodfit.io
goodfit.io
Drive sales & marketing efficiency with commercial data unique to your value proposition with our data as a service platform
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
SifData
sifdata.com
SifData helps companies monitor when their customers and prospects move companies and surface that intelligence within the CRM to drive pipeline, close deals faster and reduce churn.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prosp...
MeetAlfred
meetalfred.com
Your all-in-one automation solution for LinkedIn, email, and Twitter outreach. With Meet Alfred, unlock the potential of smooth automation to effortlessly manage your multi-channel sales pipeline. Elevate your team’s efficiency and productivity, gaining back over 10 hours per week. Say goodbye to th...
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultima...
hubsell
hubsell.com
HubSell uses technology with a layer of manual work to find the right companies and the right decision-makers based on your targeted customer profiles/personas, after which hubSell enables you to get in touch with the identified prospects through highly personalised messages directly to their inbox.
Zintlr
zintlr.com
Zintlr is a B2B sales-tech tool that brings the Z-factor to intelligence in leads and recommendations. Zintlr aims to transform the way prospecting research and intelligence gathering to identify top 5% of your TAM. Designed to assist you in recognizing and capturing the correct market, Zintlr inten...
SellHack
sellhack.com
Find emails and spend more time meeting with prospects and less time searching for them. SellHack is the only tool you need to take control of your pipeline.
Peakslead
peakslead.com
Find leads and close deals With Ease! Access accurate and real-time verified B2B database to drive growth with built-in email verification.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight รวบรวมร้านค้าออนไลน์หลายล้านแห่งและนำเสนอฐานข้อมูลที่ครอบคลุมเกี่ยวกับโอกาสในการขายอีคอมเมิร์ซทั่วโลกพร้อมข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับปริมาณการใช้ข้อมูล อุตสาหกรรม การใช้เทคโนโลยี ผู้มีอำนาจตัดสินใจที่สำคัญ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข่าวกรองการขายที่ช่วยให้คุณออกสู่ตลาดได้ภายในหนึ่งสัปดาห์หรือน้อยกว่านั้น ข้อมูลความตั้งใจ ตัวติดตามการใช้เทคโนโลยี การให้คะแนนลูกค้าเป้าหมายเพื่อให้นักการตลาด/การขาย B2B ทราบถึงตลาดที่สามารถระบุได้ OceanFrogs มีความภาคภูมิใจในการให้ข้อมูลระหว่างประเทศ (APAC ญี่ปุ่น อินเดีย แ...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ เร่งรายรับและลดต้นทุนในการได้มาซึ่งลูกค้า โดยให้การเข้าถึงผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าเป้าหมายได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นผ่านการแนะนำอย่างอบอุ่น
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact เป็นโซลูชัน SaaS ที่เสริมสร้าง ทำความสะอาด และแก้ไขข้อมูลโดยตรงใน CRM โดยไม่ต้องมีการแทรกแซงจากมนุษย์ โซลูชันนี้ใช้งานได้เฉพาะจากอัลกอริธึมและเซิร์ฟเวอร์ทดสอบที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ของเรา และ Dropcontact ไม่มีฐานข้อมูลการติดต่อต่างจากโซลูชันเสริมอื่นๆ ทั้งหมด สิ่งนี้ทำให้ Dropcontact เป็นโซลูช...