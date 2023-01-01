Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple tools for leads prospecting and email campaigns. This platform offers you everything under one digital roof. Key Features: Email Outreach Capability: Send targeted campaigns to your prospects effortlessly. With email warmup and rotation functionalities, you can ensure that your outreach has maximum effectiveness. Smart Email Matching: No more guesswork! Send emails using the client that matches your lead's email provider. Whether your lead uses Outlook or Gmail, Leadspicker matches and uses the appropriate client for optimal delivery rates. Prospecting Tool: Seamlessly identify potential leads that align with your business's requirements. Dive into a rich pool of prospects and streamline your targeting process. Waterfall Email Hunting: Leadspicker revolutionizes email hunting by employing a unique waterfall approach. By synergizing with over 5 third-party solutions, it ensures a higher success rate and quality in obtaining valid email addresses. Special offers: Data-as-a-Service: Finding quality leads can be challenging. With Leadspicker’s Data-as-a-Service feature, get access to top-tier leads directly on the platform, ready for outreach. Sales Campaign as a Service: From data prospecting to email outreach, let Leadspicker handle the heavy lifting. As a client, your primary focus remains on leads that show genuine interest in meetings, ensuring higher conversion rates.

เว็บไซต์: leadspicker.com

