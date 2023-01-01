WebCatalog

LeadMagic

LeadMagic

LeadMagic is the most accurate Website Identification Product for Businesses. Our product provides Businesses with the most accurate identification data even if their visitors work from home. We will tell you the company and provide suggested contacts to prospect. On-top of that we now provide an API for YOU to put the data in your OWN Customer Data Platform or Data Sync. (Segment or Google Analytics) It's incredible to unlock the power and build personalized sites, and provide your new prospects the best content with relevant personalization. We're the only Visitor Identification Software that will let you own our data. This is unheard of in the world of Lead Identification Software platforms!

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Visitor Identification Software

เว็บไซต์: leadmagic.io

