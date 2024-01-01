ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Labelbox
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
Modal
modal.com
Modal สร้างโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่ดีขึ้นสำหรับวิศวกรข้อมูลและนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Lightly AI
lightly.ai
Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance yo...
Cleanlab
cleanlab.ai
Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanl...
Galileo AI
usegalileo.ai
Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
ในที่สุด โซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กร ด้วยคู่มือแบรนด์ที่ครอบคลุมของ Mark AI และความสามารถในการปรับแต่ง AI เรานำเสนอโซลูชันระดับองค์กรที่ช่วยให้คุณกำหนดรูปแบบตัวตนและการส่งข้อความของ AI เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของธุรกิจของคุณ