ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Kraftful

UserTesting
usertesting.com
เครื่องมือทดสอบและวิจัยการใช้งานเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณจาก UserTesting ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Human Insight ซอฟต์แวร์อุตสาหกรรม CX อันดับ 1 ของ G2
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail ช่วยให้คุณจัดเก็บ วิเคราะห์ และทำงานร่วมกันในการวิจัยผู้ใช้ได้ในที่เดียว ทำให้ง่ายต่อการดูรูปแบบ ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า และตัดสินใจว่าจะทำอย่างไรต่อไป ลูกค้าของเรา ได้แก่ Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtwork...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรวบรวมและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ แบรนด์ และพนักงานได้ในที่เดียว
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมที่วิเคราะห์การใช้งานเว็บไซต์ โดยให้ข้อเสนอแนะผ่านเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น แผนที่ความร้อน การบันทึกเซสชั่น และแบบสำรวจ โดยทำงานร่วมกับเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บ เช่น Google Analytics เพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับวิธีการสำรวจเว็บไซต์ของผู้คน และวิธีที่จะสามารถปรับปรุงประสบก...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
ชำระเงินตามการใช้งานเครื่องมือทดสอบผู้ใช้โดยไม่ต้องสมัครสมาชิกหรือเสียค่าธรรมเนียมรายเดือน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีขึ้นจากกลุ่มผู้ทดสอบคุณภาพสูงของเรา เริ่มต้นเพียง $30 ต่อผู้ทดสอบ
Marker.io
marker.io
การรายงานจุดบกพร่องไม่ควรเป็นวิทยาศาสตร์จรวด รับคำติชมเว็บไซต์จากลูกค้าและเพื่อนร่วมงานเกี่ยวกับเครื่องมือติดตามจุดบกพร่องที่คุณชื่นชอบ โดยไม่ทำให้นักพัฒนาคลั่งไคล้
dscout
dscout.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพของ dscout ใช้แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผู้เข้าร่วมที่กระตือรือร้นมากกว่า 100,000 คนในการจับภาพวิดีโอในช่วงเวลานั้นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และทำให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกง่ายต่อการ...
Maze
maze.co
ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมนั้นสร้างขึ้นจากนิสัยที่ดี ทำให้การค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์มีความต่อเนื่อง ตรวจสอบการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพรวมและในแต่ละวันด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้ใช้ที่ทั้งทีมของคุณสามารถรวบรวม ใช้งาน และดำเนินการได้
Prolific
prolific.co
การรวบรวมข้อมูลแบบบริการตนเองตามความต้องการ Prolific ช่วยให้คุณรับสมัครผู้เข้าร่วมการวิจัยคุณภาพสูงเพื่อมีส่วนร่วมในการศึกษา การสำรวจ หรือการทดลองของคุณ
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
การวิเคราะห์ SaaS แบบครบวงจร HockeyStack เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ SaaS ที่รวมข้อมูลการตลาด ผลิตภัณฑ์ รายได้ และการขายเข้าด้วยกัน เพื่อเปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ซ่อนอยู่ เช่น LTV ของแคมเปญ หรืออัตราการปั่นของแต่ละช่องทางการตลาด ไม่มีการตั้งค่า ไม่มีรหัส. ลองฟรี
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
รับสมัครผู้ใช้จากกลุ่มเป้าหมายของเราซึ่งมีผู้บริโภคและผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้วมากกว่า 450,000 ราย หรือนำกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเองมาสร้างฐานข้อมูลผู้เข้าร่วมสำหรับการวิจัย UX ทุกประเภท
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl เป็นเครื่องมือแสดงความคิดเห็นเว็บไซต์ฟรีสำหรับเว็บไซต์ที่ใช้งานจริง เช่นเดียวกับ InVision ซึ่งใช้สำหรับเว็บไซต์แบบคงที่ คุณสามารถรับคำติชมจากลูกค้าและข้อมูลจากทีมของคุณบนเว็บไซต์สดหรือลิงก์ชั่วคราว มันช่วยให้คุณสามารถแก้ไขเว็บไซต์ที่ใช้งานจริง แบ่งปันโครงการเว็บกับเพื่อนร่วมทีมของคุณ ทำเครื่อง...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap ช่วยธุรกิจของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มคำติชมที่หลากหลายเพื่อสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการที่ดีขึ้นและประสบความสำเร็จมากขึ้นด้วยความช่วยเหลือจากคำติชมของลูกค้า รวบรวมความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ทดลองใช้ฟรี
UserZoom
userzoom.com
การวิจัย UX ทำถูกต้องแล้ว ด้วยระบบข้อมูลเชิงลึก UX ของ UserZoom คุณสามารถเจาะลึกเร็วขึ้นเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่เหนือกว่าตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why คือบริษัทข้อมูลเชิงลึกแห่งยุคถัดไป ขับเคลื่อนโดย Gen. AI แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบครบวงจรของ Get Why นำเสนอข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้บริโภคที่มีคุณภาพดีที่สุดในระดับความเร็วที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อนและมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพียงเล็กน้อยของบริษัทที่ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบดั้งเดิม Get Why นำเสนอแนวคิด แนวคิด หรือเนื้อหาทา...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
สร้างประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่ดียิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยข้อมูล ทดสอบอะไรก็ได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดายตั้งแต่สถาปัตยกรรมเว็บไซต์ไปจนถึงการออกแบบต้นแบบด้วยชุดเครื่องมือวิจัยผู้ใช้เฉพาะทางของเรา
Userbrain
userbrain.com
ตั้งค่าการทดสอบผู้ใช้ครั้งแรกในเวลาเพียงไม่กี่นาที รับผลลัพธ์ครั้งแรกในไม่กี่ชั่วโมง Userbrain ช่วยให้คุณค้นหาว่าสิ่งใดใช้ได้ผลกับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณอย่างรวดเร็ว และสิ่งใดใช้ไม่ได้ผล
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิจัย UX ที่พร้อมที่จะช่วยเหลือคุณในทุกความท้าทายที่คุณเผชิญ หากคุณเคยสงสัยว่าผู้ใช้คิดและรู้สึกอย่างไรเกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ แอป หรือต้นแบบของคุณ คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องเดาอีกต่อไป มีเครื่องมือมากมายให้บริการผ่านแพลตฟอร์ม UXtweak รวมถึงการทดสอบเว็บไซต์ที่ซับซ้อน การบันทึกเซสชัน การเรียง...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
Discuss
discuss.io
สร้างขึ้นเพื่อขยายการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม Discuss.io เป็นที่ตั้งของเครื่องมือวิจัยตลาดที่เป็นที่ชื่นชอบมากที่สุดในโลก
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing เป็นโซลูชันการทดสอบฝูงชนที่ช่วยให้ทีมงาน QA, ผลิตภัณฑ์, UX, วิศวกรรม, การแปลเป็นภาษาท้องถิ่น และทีมดิจิทัลสามารถทดสอบผลิตภัณฑ์และประสบการณ์ของตนในกว่า 189 ประเทศ โดยมีผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบอย่างมืออาชีพมากกว่า 90,000 คน ซึ่งทำการทดสอบโดยใช้อุปกรณ์จริงในสภาพแวดล้อมจริงบนอุ...
Userback
userback.io
#1 แพลตฟอร์มผลตอบรับจากผู้ใช้แบบเห็นภาพ ความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ [@#!#+$?%] ยาก นั่นเป็นเหตุผลที่ทีมซอฟต์แวร์กว่า 20,000 ทีมเลือก Userback เพื่อทำให้อัตโนมัติ ปรับปรุง และจัดโครงสร้างลูปคำติชม ตั้งแต่การรวบรวมจนถึงการปิด - เพิ่มความคิดเห็นด้วยวิดีโอในแอปตามบริบทและการจับภาพหน้าจอ - จัดลำดับความสำคัญคุ...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate นำเสนอโซลูชั่นที่ครอบคลุมสำหรับการตอบรับจากลูกค้าและพนักงาน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้และตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูล
VWO
vwo.com
VWO เป็นเครื่องมือทดสอบ A/B ชั้นนำของตลาดที่บริษัทที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วใช้สำหรับการทดสอบและการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพอัตรา Conversion
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku คือชุดเครื่องมือที่จะช่วยคุณสร้างประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการบันทึกผู้เยี่ยมชม แผนที่ความร้อน วิดเจ็ตคำติชม การทดสอบ A/B และอื่นๆ
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...