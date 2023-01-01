ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Klearly
Outreach
outreach.io
แพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของการขายแบบ Outreach ช่วยดึงดูดผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและประสิทธิผลเพื่อขับเคลื่อนไปป์ไลน์มากขึ้นและปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น ขอตัวอย่างวันนี้
Gong.io
gong.io
เรียนรู้ว่าผู้นำฝ่ายขายใช้ Revenue Intelligence เพื่อเพิ่มความสำเร็จให้กับตัวแทนและรับข้อเสนอมากขึ้นได้อย่างไร โหวต #1 โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านรายได้เช่นคุณ จองการสาธิต
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในการขายอันดับ 1 ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ขาย B2B ตอบรับ "ใช่" ได้เร็วขึ้น เราผสานรวมกับ CRM ชั้นนำในปัจจุบัน เปลี่ยนข้อมูลของคุณให้เป็นดอลลาร์
Clari
clari.com
การพยากรณ์ ข่าวกรองกิจกรรม และการจัดการไปป์ไลน์สำหรับทีมรายได้ B2B
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen ช่วยให้ทีมขาย การตลาด และบริการทุกขนาดได้เปรียบโดยการเชื่อมต่อข้อมูลทั้งหมดของคุณด้วยระบบอัตโนมัติอัจฉริยะและ AI อันทรงพลัง
Groove
groove.co
สัมผัสพลังแห่งการขายที่ไร้อุปสรรค ขจัดอุปสรรคจากกระบวนการขายของคุณและสร้างรายได้เพิ่มขึ้นด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในการขายที่ได้รับคะแนนสูงสุดสำหรับ Salesforce
Jiminny
jiminny.com
เพิ่มรายได้ให้กับทีมของคุณให้สูงสุด ปลดล็อกศักยภาพของทีมขายของคุณในการขับเคลื่อนรายได้ผ่านระบบการสนทนาอัจฉริยะ
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลอัตโนมัติที่สมบูรณ์โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ดแพลตฟอร์มแรกของโลกที่ให้ทีมของคุณสามารถควบคุมข้อมูลทั้งหมดของคุณได้อย่างเต็มที่ การรวมและการจัดการข้อมูลในกลุ่มเทคโนโลยีทั้งหมดของคุณง่ายกว่าที่เคย
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso คือเข็มทิศ AI ที่แนะนำทีมขายและทีม Go-to-Market เพื่อปิดข้อตกลงเพิ่มเติม เร่งการเติบโต และค้นหารายได้ของพวกเขา True North
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Inselligence
inselligence.com
The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.
SkyGeni
skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
แพลตฟอร์มที่สามารถคาดการณ์รายได้ของ Kluster ช่วยให้บริษัท SaaS สามารถบรรลุเป้าหมายได้ทุกไตรมาส เราช่วยให้ผู้นำด้านรายได้เติบโตด้วยการใช้กลยุทธ์ การวางแผน และการดำเนินการ เครื่องมือที่ใช้งานง่ายของ Kluster ช่วยให้ทีมรายได้กำหนดกลยุทธ์แห่งชัยชนะ ออกแบบแผนงานที่ส่งมอบเป้าหมาย ดำเนินการข้อตกลงและการจัดก...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai คือ RevOps Command Center ที่ขับเคลื่อนโดยกลไก RevBI ตัวแรกและตัวเดียว ช่วยเร่งการส่งมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกด้านรายได้ที่สำคัญที่สุดของคุณ และทำให้การนำกระบวนการรายได้ไปใช้ง่ายขึ้น ด้วย RevBI BoostUp ช่วยให้ RevOps ควบคุมข้อมูลรายได้ได้อย่างเต็มที่ เพื่อให้พวกเขาสามารถจัดทีมและให้พวกเขารับผิดชอบ...
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
ทีมขายที่มีประสิทธิผลและรอบรู้ทำงานอย่างชาญฉลาดและชนะใจลูกค้ามากขึ้น Collective[i] เป็นแนวทางแบบองค์รวมในการปรับข้อมูล ผู้คน และกระบวนการของคุณให้สอดคล้องกัน เราเรียกสิ่งนี้ว่าการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพความสัมพันธ์ของลูกค้า ลองจินตนาการถึงทุกสิ่งจากข้อมูลของคุณ วิธีดำเนินการของทีมขายและกิจกรรมต่างๆ มีประสิ...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลการขายที่บันทึกกิจกรรมการขายโดยอัตโนมัติ ให้ข้อมูลรายได้อัจฉริยะ และปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการขายเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B เป็นจุดแรกและแห่งเดียวในการเพิ่มรายได้ ทุกสิ่งที่ทีมของคุณต้องการเพื่อดึงดูดผู้ซื้อ เตรียมผู้ขาย วัดมูลค่า และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพอย่างต่อเนื่อง แพลตฟอร์มแบบโมดูลาร์เดียว — มอบการเติบโตของรายได้ที่คาดการณ์ได้ในวงกว้าง
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
การตลาด B2B เชื่อมต่อกับไปป์ไลน์และรายได้ Dreamdata แยก ทำความสะอาด และลดความซับซ้อนของข้อมูลการเข้าสู่ตลาด B2B ของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้เกิดความโปร่งใสอย่างสมบูรณ์ในสิ่งที่ขับเคลื่อนรายได้ของคุณ
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
เปลี่ยนสมาชิกในทีมทุกคนให้เป็นผู้นำด้านรายได้ ใช้ประโยชน์จากปัญญารายได้ประดิษฐ์เพื่อคาดการณ์การเลิกใช้งาน ระบุโอกาสในการเติบโตที่ซ่อนอยู่ในวงกว้าง และขจัดความจำเป็นในการได้รับความคิดเห็นจากมนุษย์