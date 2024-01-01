ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter เป็นแอปจดบันทึกอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้คุณจดจำ ค้นหา และแชร์การสนทนาด้วยเสียงของคุณ Otter สร้างบันทึกเสียงอัจฉริยะที่รวมเสียง การถอดเสียง การระบุผู้พูด รูปภาพในบรรทัด และวลีสำคัญ ช่วยให้นักธุรกิจ นักข่าว และนักศึกษามีสมาธิ ทำงานร่วมกัน และมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นในการประชุม การสัมภาษณ์ การบรรยาย และทุกท...
Krisp
krisp.ai
เพลิดเพลินกับเสียง HD โดยไม่มีเสียงรบกวนรอบข้างและเสียงก้องระหว่างการประชุมระยะไกล พ็อดแคสต์ และการบันทึก Krisp ป้องกันการรบกวนที่มีเสียงดัง เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานและความเป็นมืออาชีพ
Notta
notta.ai
บันทึกและเปลี่ยนพอดแคสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ ข่าวและวิทยุพูดคุย แชท Discord ซูมคลาสเสียงเป็นข้อความ คุณสามารถเล่นการบันทึกและแก้ไขข้อความถอดเสียง เพิ่มบันทึก แท็ก แทรกรูปภาพเพื่อบันทึกข้อมูลอันมีค่าจากทุกการสนทนา
Hour One
hourone.ai
สร้างเนื้อหาวิดีโอ AI ในเวลาไม่ถึง 15 นาที เปลี่ยนข้อความ สไลด์ หรือข้อความแจ้งให้เป็นวิดีโอที่นำโดยผู้นำเสนอมืออาชีพภายในไม่กี่นาที ในภาษาใดก็ได้
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
เข้าถึงโมเดล AI อันทรงพลังเพื่อถอดเสียงและทำความเข้าใจคำพูด API แบบง่ายของเราเปิดเผยโมเดล AI สำหรับการรู้จำคำพูด การตรวจจับผู้พูด การสรุปคำพูด และอื่นๆ เราสร้างจากการวิจัย AI ที่ล้ำสมัยล่าสุดเพื่อนำเสนอโมเดล AI ที่พร้อมในการผลิต ปรับขนาดได้ และปลอดภัยผ่าน API ที่เรียบง่าย ใช้โดยบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพที่ก้...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
สร้าง Voice AI ลงในแอปของคุณ ตั้งแต่บริษัทสตาร์ทอัพไปจนถึง NASA นั้น Deepgram API ใช้ในการถอดเสียงและทำความเข้าใจเสียงหลายล้านนาทีในแต่ละวัน รวดเร็ว แม่นยำ ปรับขนาดได้ และคุ้มค่า ทุกสิ่งที่นักพัฒนาจำเป็นต้องสร้างด้วยความมั่นใจและจัดส่งได้เร็วขึ้น
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...