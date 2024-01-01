ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Inksprout
Pictory
pictory.ai
AI อันทรงพลังของ Pictory ช่วยให้คุณสร้างและแก้ไขวิดีโอคุณภาพระดับมืออาชีพโดยใช้ข้อความ ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะด้านเทคนิคหรือดาวน์โหลดซอฟต์แวร์
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ ช่วยให้คุณได้รับเครื่องมือและความรู้ที่จำเป็นในการขยายฐานผู้ชมของคุณได้เร็วขึ้นบน YouTube และที่อื่นๆ
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กสามารถสร้างวิดีโอแอนิเมชั่น ภาพตัดปะ สไลด์โชว์ และโพสต์ภาพนิ่งแบบเลเยอร์ได้ในเวลาไม่กี่นาที ตลอดจนกำหนดเวลาหรือโพสต์บน Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter และ YouTube ได้ทันที ทั้งหมดนี้มาพร้อมกับแอปเบราว์เซอร์บนมือถือและเดสก์ท็อปที่ใช้งานง่าย
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI สร้างและแชร์วิดีโอ ภาพหมุน โพสต์รูปภาพเดี่ยวๆ ในภาษาของแบรนด์ของคุณ
Submagic
submagic.co
ยกระดับวิดีโอของคุณด้วยคำบรรยายที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI 🚀 คำบรรยายที่แสนง่ายดายพร้อมอิโมจิที่สมบูรณ์แบบและคำสำคัญที่ไฮไลต์อย่างชาญฉลาด ทั้งหมดนี้สร้างโดย AI
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
ปลั๊กอินฟีดโซเชียลมีเดียที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่สำหรับ WordPress แสดงฟีด Facebook, Instagram, Twitter และ YouTube ของคุณ - ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้ 1.3 ล้านคน
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
ระบบโซเชียลมีเดียอัตโนมัติสำหรับเว็บไซต์และบล็อก WordPress โพสต์อัตโนมัติ แชร์ต่อ โพสต์ข้าม และกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหาของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติบนแพลตฟอร์มโซเชียลต่างๆ เช่น Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย แบ่งปันเนื้อหา WordPress และบล็อกโพสต์ของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ หรือข้อความ รูป...
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
ปกป้องการดำเนินงานสื่อของคุณและป้องกันการใช้จ่ายโฆษณาที่ไม่ถูกต้อง - การตรวจจับความผิดปกติที่มีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับผู้ซื้อสื่อ ปกป้องแคมเปญของคุณจากการใช้จ่ายอย่างสิ้นเปลือง และเพิ่ม ROI สูงสุด งบประมาณผิด? กำหนดเป้าหมายผิดใช่ไหม? บัญชีถูกแฮ็ก? นี่เป็นเพียงตัวอย่างเล็กๆ น้อยๆ ของทีมปฏิบัติการโฆษณาที่ต...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting เป็นเครื่องมือกำหนดเป้าหมายความสนใจบน Facebook ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ลงโฆษณาค้นหาความสนใจบน Facebook ที่ซ่อนอยู่นับพันรายการ
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio เป็นสตาร์ทอัพที่มีผู้หญิงผิวดำเป็นเจ้าของและเป็นผู้นำ เป็นหนึ่งใน 3 ผู้สร้างพื้นที่ Link-in-Bio และ: * เป็นบริการลิงก์ในประวัติที่ใหญ่เป็นอันดับสองของโลกในแง่ของผู้สร้าง/ผู้ใช้ * รวมโดเมน: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio เป็น URL ลิงค์ในไบโอที่ได้รับความนิยมและแข็งแกร่งที่สุด และเป็นผลแรก...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page ให้คุณขายได้ในลิงค์ประวัติของคุณ ด้วยการผสานรวมกับ Stripe & Paypal คุณสามารถรวบรวมการบริจาคของแฟนๆ คำขอที่ต้องชำระเงิน ขายผลิตภัณฑ์ และการเป็นสมาชิกเนื้อหาพิเศษ
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed คือผู้รวบรวมโซเชียลมีเดียที่รวบรวมและแสดงเนื้อหาที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้นจากเครือข่ายโซเชียลมีเดียต่างๆ เช่น Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb และ 21+ Networks เนื้อหาที่ดูแลจัดการจะถูกฝังผ่านวิดเจ็ตเป็นกำแพงโซเชียลที่ปรับแต่งบนเว็บไซต์ของคุณ
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface เป็นเครื่องมือ SaaS สำหรับแบรนด์ต่างๆ ในการทำการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ แคมเปญสนับสนุนพนักงาน และลูกค้า ผ่านแพลตฟอร์มเดียวเพื่อเพิ่ม ROI ทางการตลาดให้สูงสุด Keepface เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วในสหรัฐอเมริกา MENA และเอเชีย โดยมีอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ลงทะเบียนประมาณ 400,000 รายจาก 35 ประเทศ 550 แคมเปญ และล...
Curator
curator.io
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการเพิ่มฟีดโซเชียลลงในไซต์ของคุณฟรี Curator เป็นผู้รวบรวมโซเชียลมีเดียตลอดกาลฟรีที่ช่วยคุณรวบรวมและแสดงเนื้อหา ตั้งค่าฟีดของคุณภายใน 5 นาที
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI สร้างความคิดเห็นเพื่อให้คุณมีส่วนร่วมกับผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าบน LinkedIn ในวงกว้าง ประหยัดเวลาหลายชั่วโมงในการเขียนความคิดเห็นเพื่อดึงดูดลูกค้าเป้าหมายและบรรลุคอนเวอร์ชั่นที่เร็วขึ้นด้วยทุกทัชพอยต์ที่เพิ่มเข้ามา