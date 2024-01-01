ทางเลือกสำหรับ - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI Voiceover และ AI Video Generator ผลิตเนื้อหาภาพและเสียงระดับมืออาชีพครั้งต่อไปของคุณโดยไม่ต้องเสียเงินจ้างนักแสดง กล้อง หรืออุปกรณ์เครื่องเสียง
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
ปลดล็อกข้อมูลเชิงลึกในข้อมูลของคุณด้วยซอฟต์แวร์วิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเชิงคุณภาพที่ดีที่สุด NVivo ช่วยให้คุณค้นพบเพิ่มเติมจากข้อมูลวิธีการเชิงคุณภาพและแบบผสมของคุณ เปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้นและสร้างข้อค้นพบที่ชัดเจนและสามารถป้องกันได้ โดยมีหลักฐานอันเข้มงวดสนับสนุน
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn ทำให้การล้าง ติดป้ายกำกับ และแสดงภาพความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย — ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว ขับเคลื่อนโดยปัญญาประดิษฐ์ที่ล้ำสมัย
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
AI แบบไม่มีโค้ดสำหรับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านระบบอัตโนมัติ สุดท้ายนี้ เป็นแพลตฟอร์มทั้งหมดในที่เดียวสำหรับสร้างระบบอัตโนมัติ AI ระดับองค์กรสำหรับกระบวนการข้อความและเอกสารโดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด
InMoment
inmoment.com
แนวทางการปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ (XI) ของ InMoment เป็นมากกว่าการจัดการประสบการณ์ลูกค้าแบบดั้งเดิม และผสมผสานข้อมูล เทคโนโลยี และความเชี่ยวชาญในอุตสาหกรรมเข้าด้วยกัน"
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
ความสามารถหลักของ QuData คือ AI การสนทนา (การรู้จำคำพูด ระบบบทสนทนา ผู้ช่วยเสียง) ความเข้าใจภาษาธรรมชาติ การวิเคราะห์ภาพ (การจำแนกและการแบ่งส่วนภาพ การตรวจจับวัตถุ/ใบหน้า) การวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมลูกค้า ทีมโปรแกรมเมอร์และนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลของบริษัทประสบความสำเร็จในการดำเนินโครงการหลายโครงการให้กับพันธ...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ความคิดเห็นที่วิเคราะห์ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้ามากมายภายในไม่กี่นาที ช่วยให้คุณสามารถให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกได้อย่างรวดเร็วและช่วยให้บริษัทของคุณตัดสินใจได้ดียิ่งขึ้น แพลตฟอร์มของ Kapiche ไม่ต้องการการตั้งค่าหรือการวางเฟรมโค้ดใดๆ มันใช้งานได้ทันที และช่วยให้คุณวิเคราะห์คำติชมข...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti ใช้ประโยชน์จากแบรนด์และนักวิชาการ ช่วยให้ทุกคนวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลและค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกอันมีค่าได้ ไม่ว่าคุณจะทำงานอยู่ในภาคส่วนใดก็ตาม ตั้งแต่งานการวิเคราะห์ขั้นพื้นฐานไปจนถึงโครงการวิจัยเชิงลึกที่สุด: ด้วย ATLAS.ti คุณสามารถปลดล็อกได้อย่างง่ายดาย การค้นพบที่ดำเนินการได้จากข้อมูลวิธีการเชิงคุณภ...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola เป็นบริษัท ResTech ที่นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ SaaS สำหรับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการวิจัย Kimola Analytics นำเสนอแง่มุมต่างๆ ของไลฟ์สไตล์ของกลุ่มเป้าหมายผู้บริโภคแต่ละกลุ่ม ผู้ชมเหล่านี้ถูกกำหนดโดยผู้ใช้และสร้างโดยเครื่องมือปัญญาประดิษฐ์ของ Kimola เพื่อให้ผู้ลงโฆษณาสามารถเข้าใจว่าผู้ชมของพวกเขาไปเที่ยวที่ไห...
Caplena
caplena.com
คุณเคยใช้เวลานับไม่ถ้วนเพื่อค้นหาคำติชมจำนวนมากจากลูกค้าอย่างน่าเบื่อหน่ายหรือไม่? Caplena.com ใช้ Augmented Intelligence เพื่อลดระยะเวลาที่ใช้ในการวิเคราะห์ข้อความอิสระจำนวนมากจากบทวิจารณ์หรือการตอบคำถามปลายเปิดลงอย่างมาก ภายในไม่กี่นาที Caplena จะระบุหัวข้อและแท็กชุดข้อมูลทั้งหมดของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta บริษัทในเครือ Press Ganey ขับเคลื่อนแพลตฟอร์ม HX (Human Experience) ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์และเทคโนโลยีการวิจัยที่ครอบคลุม ซึ่งทลายกำแพงระหว่าง CX (ประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า), ประสบการณ์ของพนักงาน (EX), การวิจัยตลาด - เพื่อให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรับ เข้าใจประสบการณ์ของผู้ฟังอย่างลึกซึ้งและสมบูรณ์...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่มีคุณค่า ชัดเจน มีความสำคัญ และน่าทึ่งจากวิดีโอ โพสต์บนโซเชียล หน้าผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อมูลข้อความที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง เพื่อช่วยให้คุณเข้าใจความคิด ความรู้สึก แรงจูงใจ และกระบวนการตัดสินใจของลูกค้าได้ดีขึ้น การวิเคราะห์ความคิดเห็นคือเครื่องมือ AI ที่ให้การวิเคราะห์เชิงลึกของข้อมูลข้อความที่ไม่ม...
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
ปฏิวัติกระบวนการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลของคุณด้วยโซลูชัน SaaS ที่ล้ำสมัยของเรา ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อปรับปรุงกระบวนการทางธุรกิจของคุณ
Olvy
olvy.co
บันทึกการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ของคุณ แจ้งผู้ใช้ของคุณเกี่ยวกับการอัปเดตผลิตภัณฑ์โดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาหลายชั่วโมงทุกสัปดาห์ในการเขียนข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์ ประกาศคุณสมบัติใหม่ด้วยหน้าสแตนด์อโลนบันทึกการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่สวยงามและมีประสิทธิภาพและวิดเจ็ตในแอป