The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the most complete platform on the market! Influence4You’s features : - Access over 160,000 subscribed influencers for your campaigns and thanks to the integrated tool HypeAuditor consult statistics for 100 million profiles and detect fake followers - Choose to launch paid or simply gifting campaigns (this allows you to collaborate with the most appropriate profiles to optimise your budget) - Experience in launching more than 5000 campaigns across all sectors, 7 languages and in 35 countries on all social networks (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitch, Linkedin…) - The most ergonomic and user friendly interface - The most complete platform according to numerous benchmarks - Free platform support (via mail or telephone) Since 2012 Influence4You has combined both top technology and influence marketing experts.

