ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - โซลูชันอัตโนมัติสำหรับพันธมิตรชั้นนำของโลกค้นพบ จัดการ ปกป้อง เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพช่องทางพันธมิตรทั้งหมดเพื่อการเติบโตแบบก้าวกระโดดอย่างแท้จริง
LTK
shopltk.com
เลือกซื้อแฟชั่น บ้าน ความงาม ฟิตเนสล่าสุดจากอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ LTK ที่คุณไว้วางใจ ไอเดียชุดทำงาน ชุดแต่งงานสำหรับแขก ลุคท่องเที่ยว และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซ แพลตฟอร์มที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของเราประกอบด้วยชุดอินฟลูเอนเซอร์มากกว่า 32 ล้านคน ห้องทำงานของแคมเปญ การรายงานและการวิเคราะห์ การชำระเงินและการปฏิบัติตามผลิตภัณฑ์ ไลบรารีสื่อเนื้อหาเต็มรูปแบบ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการความสัมพันธ์ของพันธมิตรเพื่อขยายขนาดโปรแกรมต่างๆ: พันธมิตร ผู้ค้าปลีก การตลาด และอื่นๆ ดูว่าทำไมบริษัท SaaS จึงเติบโตด้วย PartnerStack PRM
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์ Hashtag และวิเคราะห์โซเชียลมีเดียที่ให้ข้อมูลแบบเรียลไทม์พร้อมการติดตามแฮชแท็กสำหรับ Twitter, Instagram และ Facebook
Meltwater
meltwater.com
ค้นพบวิธีที่ Meltwater ช่วยให้ทีมประชาสัมพันธ์และการตลาดตรวจสอบการรายงานข่าวของสื่อทั้งข่าวสารและโซเชียลมีเดีย และปรับปรุงการจัดการแบรนด์
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
แบรนด์ที่เจริญรุ่งเรืองถูกสร้างขึ้นพร้อมกับตัวแทน ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการแบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์แบบครบวงจรที่ทำงานร่วมกับ Shopify, Amazon และ WooCommerce
Affable.ai
affable.ai
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพล Affable ช่วยให้แบรนด์ระดับโลก เอเจนซี่ และแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซ D2C ค้นหาผู้มีอิทธิพล จัดการแคมเปญ และวัด ROI ได้อย่างง่ายดาย! ผู้มีอิทธิพลที่ได้รับการยืนยัน ลูกค้ามากกว่า 100 ราย
Perpetua
perpetua.io
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานการเติบโตสำหรับอีคอมเมิร์ซ เข้าร่วมกับธุรกิจนับพันที่ใช้การดำเนินการสื่อการค้าปลีกและซอฟต์แวร์อัจฉริยะของ Perpetua เพื่อสร้างการเติบโตอย่างมีกำไรบน Amazon, Walmart, Instacart และตลาดอื่น ๆ
Emplifi
emplifi.io
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเดินทางของลูกค้าดิจิทัล แพลตฟอร์มซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อประสบการณ์ลูกค้าและซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียแบบครบวงจรของ Emplifi ช่วยปิดช่องว่าง CX
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรที่จะช่วยส่งเสริมการตลาดแบบอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ของคุณ จัดการวงจรชีวิตทั้งหมดของแคมเปญการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลของคุณ
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr คือระบบบันทึกสำหรับการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล ซึ่งนักการตลาดใช้เพื่อลงทุนในกลยุทธ์ที่เหมาะสม ปรับปรุงแคมเปญ และขยายขนาดโปรแกรม
Skeepers
octoly.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลชั้นนำ Octoly ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ เพิ่มการมองเห็น สร้างความไว้วางใจ และเพิ่มยอดขายโดยการเชื่อมโยงผู้มีอิทธิพลรายย่อยที่ได้รับการคัดเลือกและผู้บริโภคในวงกว้าง แบรนด์ต่างๆ ใช้ประโยชน์จากชุมชนที่ได้รับการดูแลจัดการของเราเพื่อสร้างโพสต์บนโซเชียลมีเดียและบทวิจารณ์อีคอมเมิร์ซเพ...
StarNgage
starngage.com
ที่ StarNgage เราเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาภาพที่เผยแพร่สู่สังคมคืออนาคตของการโฆษณา กำลังเกิดขึ้นบน Instagram แล้ว และเราต้องการช่วยแบรนด์ต่างๆ ในการผจญภัยครั้งนี้และคว้าชัยชนะบน Instagram แพลตฟอร์มนี้ช่วยให้แบรนด์สามารถวัดความพยายามทางการตลาดบน Instagram และดึงดูดผู้มีอิทธิพลเพื่อสร้างเนื้อหา
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลและได้รับการรับรอง B Corporation ที่ขับเคลื่อนการค้าทางสังคมกับผู้สร้างและแบรนด์ผู้บริโภคชั้นนำของโลก Match Intelligence™ เทคโนโลยีที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ของ MagicLinks มอบการจับคู่ผู้สร้างเชิงกลยุทธ์สำหรับแบรนด์ที่ต้องการกระตุ้นการรับรู้ การมีส่วนร่วม และยอดขายผ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ Affiliate, Influencer และ Referral Marketing ที่ทรงพลัง ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว เริ่มต้นที่เพียง $49pm GrowthHero จะปรับขนาดไปพร้อมกับคุณ! เครื่องมือที่ยืดหยุ่นอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อความสำเร็จของคุณ: - พอร์ทัลพันธมิตรที่มีป้ายกำกับสีขาว ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด - แบ่งปั...
Influence.co
influence.co
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างมันขึ้นมาในฐานะผู้สร้าง เข้าร่วมเครือข่ายมืออาชีพแห่งแรกที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับผู้มีอิทธิพลและผู้สร้าง สร้างโปรไฟล์ของคุณวันนี้เพื่อสร้างรายได้ เรียนรู้จากกันและกัน และพบปะผู้คนผ่านชุมชน
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 แพลตฟอร์มเนื้อหาที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้นเพื่อสร้างและเผยแพร่แคมเปญ UGC ผ่านจุดติดต่อทางการตลาดที่แตกต่างกัน แพลตฟอร์ม UGC ที่สมบูรณ์แบบเพื่อเพิ่มความไว้วางใจในแบรนด์ การรับรู้ การมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้ และยอดขายให้ประสบความสำเร็จ
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr เป็นหนึ่งในบริษัทการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ชั้นนำที่เชื่อมโยงอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่เหมาะสมและแบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์เข้ากับแบรนด์ชั้นนำ เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ของเราวันนี้
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
จ่ายแฮชแท็ก - จับคู่กับครีเอเตอร์ เปิดตัวแคมเปญ และดำเนินการไวท์ลิสต์สำหรับครีเอเตอร์ในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว การตลาดแบบอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ปลอดภัย ง่าย และรวดเร็ว
Audiense
audiense.com
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อทำความเข้าใจผู้ชมและรับผลลัพธ์ทางการตลาดที่ดีขึ้น ผลลัพธ์ของโซเชียลมีเดีย ผลลัพธ์ของอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ กลยุทธ์สื่อ กลยุทธ์การเติบโต หรือผลตอบแทนจากค่าโฆษณา วางการแบ่งส่วนผู้บริโภคและข้อมูลเชิงลึกทางวัฒนธรรมเป็นศูนย์กลางของกลยุทธ์ของคุณ และช่วยให้ทีมของคุณสามารถเข้าใจผู้ชมอย่างท...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
กระตุ้นยอดขายผ่าน Creator Marketing การตลาดแบบอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ โปรแกรมพันธมิตร การจัดการครีเอเตอร์ เนื้อหาที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้น แบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์: สร้างความร่วมมืออันทรงคุณค่าเพื่อทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโต
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่ใช้อินฟลูเอนเซอร์ของแคนาดา ซึ่งเชื่อมโยงแบรนด์ต่างๆ กับอินฟลูเอนเซอร์รายย่อยในท้องถิ่นมากกว่า 9,000 ราย ลดความซับซ้อนในการจัดการแคมเปญ การตรวจสอบเนื้อหา และการจ่ายเงินของผู้มีอิทธิพล รับประโยชน์จากโซลูชันที่ออกแบบโดยเฉพาะของเรา รวมถึงแคมเปญที่ได้รับการจัดการ, CampaignPl...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN เป็นโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลของ Influencer Marketing ซึ่งจะช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเวิร์กโฟลว์และกลยุทธ์การตลาดของ Influencer Marketing ของคุณ เราทุ่มเทให้กับบริษัทและกลุ่มขนาดใหญ่และขนาดกลาง ในแต่ละขั้นตอนของการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ เรามีโซลูชั่นสำหรับคุณ : ◾ ระบุและค้นหาคนดัง ...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre เป็นแพลตฟอร์มอินฟลูเอนเซอร์แบบครบวงจรที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งช่วยให้อินฟลูเอนเซอร์หลายล้านคนสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับแบรนด์ระดับโลกเพื่อความร่วมมืออันทรงพลัง และที่ดียิ่งกว่านั้น - Atisfyre ให้บริการฟรีสำหรับผู้มีอิทธิพล Atisfyre เกิดจากความหลงใหลของเราที่จะปฏิวัติและสร้างผลกระทบเชิงบวกต่ออุตสาหก...