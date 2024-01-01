ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Hovercode
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR Code Scanner เป็นเว็บแอปพลิเคชั่นที่เร็วและใช้งานง่ายที่สุด
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly เป็นบริการย่อ URL และแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการลิงก์ บริษัท Bitly, Inc. ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2551 โดยเป็นบริษัทเอกชนและตั้งอยู่ในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ ลดขนาดลิงก์ 600 ล้านลิงก์ต่อเดือนเล็กน้อย เพื่อใช้ในโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ก SMS และอีเมล Bitly สร้างรายได้ด้วยการเรียกเก็บเงินสำหรับการเข้าถึงข้อมูลรวมที่สร้างขึ้นจากการท...
QR.io
qr.io
สร้างรหัส QR ที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ด้วยสีและรูปร่าง โลโก้ และติดตามจำนวนคนที่สแกนรหัส QR ของคุณ จากที่ไหน และวันที่ใด
BL.INK
bl.ink
การจัดการลิงค์องค์กร ส่งมอบการทำงานร่วมกัน การปฏิบัติตามกฎระเบียบ และความคิดสร้างสรรค์สำหรับทีมระดับโลกเพื่อปรับปรุงทุกการมีส่วนร่วม ปกป้องข้อมูลของคุณ และสร้างความมั่นใจในทุกคลิก
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode คือผู้สร้างโค้ด QR อันดับ 1 โลโก้ สี และการออกแบบ พร้อมความเป็นส่วนตัวและข้อมูล ทั้งหมดนี้รวมอยู่ในแบบฟรีๆ ดาวน์โหลดไฟล์พิมพ์คุณภาพสูงได้แล้ววันนี้
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io เป็นวิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการสร้าง แบ่งปัน และซิงค์ UTM ของคุณกับทีมของคุณ หยุดใช้สเปรดชีตที่ยุ่งเหยิงและรับข้อมูลแคมเปญที่ดีในการวิเคราะห์ของคุณ
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
เครื่องมือสร้างออนไลน์ของรหัส QR ที่ไม่ซ้ำใครและมีศิลปะ เปลี่ยนรหัส QR ของคุณให้เป็นผลงานชิ้นเอกของ AI พลิกโฉมการตลาดแบรนด์ของคุณ
Barcode.so
barcode.so
QRCode ปกติน่าเบื่อ QRCodes ที่สร้างโดย AI ที่สวยงามซึ่งทำให้ผู้ชมของคุณอยากสแกนมัน 25+ สไตล์ให้เลือกหรือเพียงแค่ใช้สไตล์ของคุณเอง
QRfy
qrfy.com
สร้างรหัส QR ของคุณเองและส่งเสริมธุรกิจหรือแนวคิดของคุณ สร้าง จัดการ และติดตามรหัส QR ของคุณทางสถิติได้อย่างง่ายดาย
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่นำเสนอชุดเครื่องมือที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดดิจิทัลสามารถใช้ประโยชน์สูงสุดจากงานของตนได้ แพลตฟอร์มนี้นำเสนอเครื่องมือการตลาดดิจิทัลประเภทต่างๆ ที่ใช้งานได้จริง ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดดิจิทัลนี้ คุณสามารถเข้าถึงรหัส QR ได้ไม่จำกัด หน้าโปรไฟล์ที่สวยงาม คำสำคัญ และเครื่องมือย่อ URL ...
Delivr
delivr.com
ตั้งแต่ปี 2008 เครื่องสร้างโค้ด QR แบบไดนามิกที่เน้นความเป็นส่วนตัวเป็นอันดับแรกที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ ฉลากอัจฉริยะ สื่อสิ่งพิมพ์และออกอากาศ และโฆษณา DOOH รหัส QR แบบไดนามิกที่มีพลังพิเศษและความเป็นไปได้ที่ไร้ขีดจำกัด ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการสร้าง จัดการ และติดตามโค้ด QR และลิงก...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen เป็นเลเยอร์การเปิดใช้งานดิจิทัลแบบไร้สัมผัสสำหรับอินเทอร์เน็ต Openscreen ช่วยให้สามารถสร้างแอปพลิเคชันเชิงโต้ตอบที่ใช้รหัส QR ผ่าน API, SDK และโซลูชันที่ครอบคลุมทั่วทั้งห่วงโซ่อุปทาน การพาณิชย์ และการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า Openscreen ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ สามารถพบปะ โต้ตอบ และทำธุรกรรมกับลูกค้า...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
เครื่องสร้างรหัส QR ที่ดีที่สุด 🔥 . สร้างโค้ด QR ด้วยการออกแบบและโลโก้ที่กำหนดเองสำหรับลิงก์, ไฟล์ PDF, vCard และอื่นๆ ⚡ รับรหัส QR ฟรีทันที!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
สร้างรหัส QR ของแบรนด์และเพิ่มการรับรู้ถึงแบรนด์ด้วย ElkQR ติดตามประสิทธิภาพแคมเปญและรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกด้วยการวิเคราะห์โดยละเอียด
Autonix
autonix.io
รหัส QR มีอยู่ทั่วไป และด้วย Autonix รหัสเหล่านี้จึงมีคุณค่าอย่างยิ่ง Autonix เป็นโซลูชันการติดตาม QR Code ที่แข็งแกร่งซึ่งให้บริการแก่องค์กรทั้งขนาดใหญ่และขนาดเล็ก โดยมีเป้าหมายไปที่หน่วยงาน ตลาด การค้าปลีก การดูแลสุขภาพ รัฐบาล และอื่นๆ