ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Heyo

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

การชิงโชคและรางวัลของ UpViral เป็นวิธีที่เร็วที่สุดในการขยายธุรกิจของคุณทางออนไลน์ สร้างการเข้าชม เพิ่มรายชื่อของคุณ และเปลี่ยนสมาชิกให้เป็นลูกค้า

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Wishpond ช่วยให้นักการตลาดสร้างแลนดิ้งเพจและการแข่งขัน ติดตามลูกค้าเป้าหมาย ส่งอีเมล และอื่นๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่เติบโต เราช่วยให้คุณเรียกใช้แคมเปญที่ยอดเยี่ยมซึ่งจะทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโต

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

ดำเนินการแข่งขันและการแจกของรางวัลที่น่าดึงดูด เพิ่มผู้ติดตามโซเชียลมีเดีย เพิ่มสมาชิกจดหมายข่าว จับลูกค้าเป้าหมายใหม่ ดึงดูดผู้ชมของคุณ เพิ่มการเข้าชมเว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม SaaS สำหรับการสร้างและจัดการแจกของรางวัลผ่านช่องทางโซเชียลมีเดียต่างๆ เป็นแอปพลิเคชั่นข้ามแพลตฟอร์มที่ให้ผู้ใช้สามารถโพสต์เนื้อหาบน Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord และ Twitch มีการดำเนินการอ้างอิง แบบทดสอบ แบ...

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

เข้าร่วมกับแบรนด์ บริษัทโฆษณา และธุรกิจขนาดเล็กใน Fortune 500 นับพันที่ใช้ ShortStack เพื่อสร้างแคมเปญการตลาดเชิงโต้ตอบที่ปรับแต่งโดยเฉพาะ สร้างการแข่งขัน การชิงโชค แบบทดสอบ การแจกแฮชแท็กที่ปรับแต่งได้ การแข่งขันเพื่อแสดงความคิดเห็น หน้า Landing Page ป๊อปอัป และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

Tellody

Tellody

tellody.com

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...

Giveaway.com

Giveaway.com

giveaway.com

Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...

Upland Second Street

Upland Second Street

lab.secondstreet.com

Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker นำเสนอกลไก 30 รายการแก่นักการตลาดเพื่อจัดการแข่งขันและเกมแจกของรางวัลด้วยโซเชียลมีเดียบน Facebook มือถือ หรือเว็บไซต์

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

ขับเคลื่อนแคมเปญการตลาดของคุณบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์กและบนเว็บไซต์ของคุณ เพื่อสร้างโอกาสในการขาย ตรวจสอบเครือข่ายโซเชียลของคุณและดำเนินการรับฟังทางสังคม การตรวจสอบแบรนด์ และการดูแลจัดการเนื้อหาแบบเรียลไทม์ - เพิ่มจำนวนผู้ชมดิจิทัลของคุณและรับโอกาสในการขายที่มีคุณสมบัติด้วยเนื้อหาเชิงโต้ตอบที่เรียบง่ายผ่า...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio ช่วยให้แบรนด์และสื่อขนาดใหญ่สามารถดึงดูดผู้ชมผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลผ่านเทมเพลตรูปแบบอินเทอร์แอกทีฟมากกว่า 50 รูปแบบ (แบบทดสอบ การประกวด แบบสำรวจ การทดสอบ เกมแอนิเมชั่น ฯลฯ) ด้วยการปฏิบัติตาม GDPR ที่เข้มงวด แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้สามารถรวบรวมข้อมูลจากบุคคลที่หนึ่งที่สมบูรณ์ซึ่งสามารถนำไปใช้กับ...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

ซอฟต์แวร์ Plug-and-Play เพื่อสร้างและติดตามโปรแกรมการอ้างอิงหรือโปรแกรมพันธมิตรของคุณเอง ได้รับการโหวตอันดับ 1 จากนักการตลาดทั่วโลก ซอฟต์แวร์อ้างอิงเดียวที่ได้รับการรับรองอย่างเป็นทางการจาก HubSpot 👉 สร้างโปรแกรมของคุณภายในไม่กี่วัน ไม่ใช่หลายสัปดาห์ โดยใช้เครื่องมือสร้างแคมเปญแบบลากและวางของเรา เร...

Woorise

Woorise

woorise.com

Woorise เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการสร้างการแจกรางวัลและการแข่งขันแบบไวรัล หน้า Landing Page และแบบฟอร์มที่น่าสนใจ เช่น แบบสำรวจและแบบทดสอบ Woorise ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กเชื่อมต่อกับผู้ชม รวบรวมโอกาสในการขาย และปิดการขาย

Woobox

Woobox

woobox.com

ประสบการณ์ที่ส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วม สร้างและดำเนินการแข่งขัน แจกของรางวัล แบบสำรวจ คูปอง แบบฟอร์ม และอื่นๆ ให้ประสบความสำเร็จได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ViralKit

ViralKit

viralkit.io

เพิ่มผลกระทบทางสังคมของคุณด้วยเครื่องมือการแข่งขันและการแจกของรางวัลที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ทลายขอบเขตของการแข่งขัน การแจกของรางวัล และการชิงโชคแบบดั้งเดิม! ควบคุมพลังของ AI เพื่อเพิ่มจำนวนผู้ติดตาม การถูกใจ ลูกค้า และการมีส่วนร่วม

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลที่มีเครื่องมือในการสร้างการชิงโชค การแข่งขัน และการแจกของรางวัล

