ทางเลือกสำหรับ - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
AI อันทรงพลังของ Pictory ช่วยให้คุณสร้างและแก้ไขวิดีโอคุณภาพระดับมืออาชีพโดยใช้ข้อความ ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะด้านเทคนิคหรือดาวน์โหลดซอฟต์แวร์
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ ช่วยให้คุณได้รับเครื่องมือและความรู้ที่จำเป็นในการขยายฐานผู้ชมของคุณได้เร็วขึ้นบน YouTube และที่อื่นๆ
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea เป็นสุดยอดเครื่องมือค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์อีคอมเมิร์ซ Minea ติดตามโฆษณาทั้งหมดบนทุกเครือข่าย โฆษณา Facebook, ตำแหน่งผลิตภัณฑ์อินฟลูเอนเซอร์, Snapspy, ติดตามทุกเครือข่าย หยุดจ่าย adspy 149€ สำหรับเครือข่ายเดียวแล้วค้นพบ Minea
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กสามารถสร้างวิดีโอแอนิเมชั่น ภาพตัดปะ สไลด์โชว์ และโพสต์ภาพนิ่งแบบเลเยอร์ได้ในเวลาไม่กี่นาที ตลอดจนกำหนดเวลาหรือโพสต์บน Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter และ YouTube ได้ทันที ทั้งหมดนี้มาพร้อมกับแอปเบราว์เซอร์บนมือถือและเดสก์ท็อปที่ใช้งานง่าย
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI สร้างและแชร์วิดีโอ ภาพหมุน โพสต์รูปภาพเดี่ยวๆ ในภาษาของแบรนด์ของคุณ
Bio Link
bio.link
ลิงก์ชีวประวัติช่วยให้คุณลิงก์ไปยังหน้าทั้งหมดของคุณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเว็บไซต์ ร้านค้า บล็อก โพสต์โซเชียล วิดีโอ หรืออะไรก็ได้ ทำให้ผู้ชมค้นพบเนื้อหาทั้งหมดของคุณได้ง่ายขึ้น แพลตฟอร์มเช่น Instagram, Twitter และ TikTok อนุญาตให้มีลิงก์เดียวในประวัติเท่านั้น ด้วย Bio Link คุณสามารถใช้ลิงก์เดียวเพ...
Submagic
submagic.co
ยกระดับวิดีโอของคุณด้วยคำบรรยายที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI 🚀 คำบรรยายที่แสนง่ายดายพร้อมอิโมจิที่สมบูรณ์แบบและคำสำคัญที่ไฮไลต์อย่างชาญฉลาด ทั้งหมดนี้สร้างโดย AI
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
ปลั๊กอินฟีดโซเชียลมีเดียที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่สำหรับ WordPress แสดงฟีด Facebook, Instagram, Twitter และ YouTube ของคุณ - ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้ 1.3 ล้านคน
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
ระบบโซเชียลมีเดียอัตโนมัติสำหรับเว็บไซต์และบล็อก WordPress โพสต์อัตโนมัติ แชร์ต่อ โพสต์ข้าม และกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหาของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติบนแพลตฟอร์มโซเชียลต่างๆ เช่น Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย แบ่งปันเนื้อหา WordPress และบล็อกโพสต์ของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ หรือข้อความ รูป...
Inflact
inflact.com
ชุดเครื่องมือทางการตลาดสำหรับ Instagram ปรับบัญชี Instagram ของคุณให้เข้ากับธุรกิจด้วยเครื่องมืออัจฉริยะ – สร้างกลุ่มเป้าหมาย มีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้า และวางแผนเนื้อหา ช่วยให้ผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณและสร้างความภักดีต่อแบรนด์ใน 3 ขั้นตอน
Inksprout
inksprout.co
สร้างวิดีโอโซเชียลที่น่าสนใจขนาดพอดีคำจากบล็อกของคุณภายในไม่กี่วินาทีด้วยคำบรรยายที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI
Connectio
useconnectio.com
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการโฆษณาบน Facebook ของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
เรียกใช้สตรีมสดแบบโต้ตอบ LiveReacting ช่วยให้คุณได้รับผู้ติดตามและการมีส่วนร่วมมากขึ้นโดยการเพิ่มวิดีโอ เกม การนับถอยหลัง และโพลที่บันทึกไว้ล่วงหน้าลงในสตรีมของคุณ
Rav
rav.ai
RAV.AI aims to revolutionize video editing and publishing with artificial intelligence. RAV.AI is an AI-based video editing service that uses highly advanced and professional audio and video processing techniques to make your video professionally aesthetic. The platform enables users to upload thei...
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
ปกป้องการดำเนินงานสื่อของคุณและป้องกันการใช้จ่ายโฆษณาที่ไม่ถูกต้อง - การตรวจจับความผิดปกติที่มีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับผู้ซื้อสื่อ ปกป้องแคมเปญของคุณจากการใช้จ่ายอย่างสิ้นเปลือง และเพิ่ม ROI สูงสุด งบประมาณผิด? กำหนดเป้าหมายผิดใช่ไหม? บัญชีถูกแฮ็ก? นี่เป็นเพียงตัวอย่างเล็กๆ น้อยๆ ของทีมปฏิบัติการโฆษณาที่ต...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting เป็นเครื่องมือกำหนดเป้าหมายความสนใจบน Facebook ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ลงโฆษณาค้นหาความสนใจบน Facebook ที่ซ่อนอยู่นับพันรายการ
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio เป็นสตาร์ทอัพที่มีผู้หญิงผิวดำเป็นเจ้าของและเป็นผู้นำ เป็นหนึ่งใน 3 ผู้สร้างพื้นที่ Link-in-Bio และ: * เป็นบริการลิงก์ในประวัติที่ใหญ่เป็นอันดับสองของโลกในแง่ของผู้สร้าง/ผู้ใช้ * รวมโดเมน: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio เป็น URL ลิงค์ในไบโอที่ได้รับความนิยมและแข็งแกร่งที่สุด และเป็นผลแรก...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page ให้คุณขายได้ในลิงค์ประวัติของคุณ ด้วยการผสานรวมกับ Stripe & Paypal คุณสามารถรวบรวมการบริจาคของแฟนๆ คำขอที่ต้องชำระเงิน ขายผลิตภัณฑ์ และการเป็นสมาชิกเนื้อหาพิเศษ
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed คือผู้รวบรวมโซเชียลมีเดียที่รวบรวมและแสดงเนื้อหาที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้นจากเครือข่ายโซเชียลมีเดียต่างๆ เช่น Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb และ 21+ Networks เนื้อหาที่ดูแลจัดการจะถูกฝังผ่านวิดเจ็ตเป็นกำแพงโซเชียลที่ปรับแต่งบนเว็บไซต์ของคุณ
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface เป็นเครื่องมือ SaaS สำหรับแบรนด์ต่างๆ ในการทำการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ แคมเปญสนับสนุนพนักงาน และลูกค้า ผ่านแพลตฟอร์มเดียวเพื่อเพิ่ม ROI ทางการตลาดให้สูงสุด Keepface เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วในสหรัฐอเมริกา MENA และเอเชีย โดยมีอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ลงทะเบียนประมาณ 400,000 รายจาก 35 ประเทศ 550 แคมเปญ และล...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเวิร์กโฟลว์ของครีเอเตอร์ ชุดโซลูชันชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรมของ galleri5 ในด้านการวิเคราะห์ การตลาด และการพาณิชย์ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากแบรนด์ต่างๆ เช่น H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra ทำให้ผู้สร้างนับหมื่นรายสามารถสร้างรายได้จากความสามารถของตนตลอดหลายปีที่ผ่านมา
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory คือบริษัทเทคโนโลยีการตลาดล้ำสมัยที่ให้บริการชุดการตลาดที่เน้นอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่เป็นอันดับแรก โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ยกระดับแคมเปญการตลาดของตนโดยมอบอำนาจในการดึงดูด มีส่วนร่วม และเปลี่ยนผู้คนที่มีความสำคัญต่อธุรกิจของตนด้วยวิธีที่สร้างสรรค์ การสร้างประสบการณ์บนมือถือครั้งแรกที่มี...
Curator
curator.io
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการเพิ่มฟีดโซเชียลลงในไซต์ของคุณฟรี Curator เป็นผู้รวบรวมโซเชียลมีเดียตลอดกาลฟรีที่ช่วยคุณรวบรวมและแสดงเนื้อหา ตั้งค่าฟีดของคุณภายใน 5 นาที
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI สร้างความคิดเห็นเพื่อให้คุณมีส่วนร่วมกับผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าบน LinkedIn ในวงกว้าง ประหยัดเวลาหลายชั่วโมงในการเขียนความคิดเห็นเพื่อดึงดูดลูกค้าเป้าหมายและบรรลุคอนเวอร์ชั่นที่เร็วขึ้นด้วยทุกทัชพอยต์ที่เพิ่มเข้ามา