WebCatalog

Harviist

Harviist

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: harviist.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Harviist บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create and track referral campaigns in just a few clicks. 83% of potential customers trust the recommendations of friends and family, with referred customers showing a 37% higher retention rate (Nielsen). Customer Referral Marketing facilitates and encourages these peer-to-peer recommendations by providing channels and campaigns that make it easier for the customer to talk about your product or service

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

เว็บไซต์: harviist.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Harviist อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.