ทางเลือกสำหรับ - GroupApp
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi เป็นแพลตฟอร์มธุรกิจแบบครบวงจรในการสร้างและขยายธุรกิจความรู้ของคุณ ทดลองใช้ Kajabi ฟรีพร้อมทดลองใช้ 14 วันวันนี้
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
สร้างการเป็นสมาชิกสำหรับทุกสิ่งใน Mighty Network ของคุณ หรือเรียกเก็บเงินสำหรับหลักสูตรและกลุ่มระดับพรีเมียม — ติดตั้งง่ายและขายง่ายกว่าอีกด้วย
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
โฮสต์การสนทนา กิจกรรม เนื้อหา และอื่นๆ บนโดเมนของคุณเอง Heartbeat ช่วยให้คุณมีพื้นฐานในการสร้างชุมชนออนไลน์ที่เป็นส่วนตัวอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ
Podia
podia.com
Podia เป็นหน้าร้านดิจิทัลแบบครบวงจรของคุณ วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการขายหลักสูตรออนไลน์ ดาวน์โหลด การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ และการเป็นสมาชิก ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะด้านเทคนิค ลองฟรี!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
แพลตฟอร์มชุมชนอันทรงพลังที่ผสานรวมเข้ากับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ เพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้ ขับเคลื่อนการรักษา และเพิ่มมูลค่าตลอดช่วงชีวิตของลูกค้า เมื่อก่อนเป็นชนเผ่า
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
โฮสต์การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บที่ผู้ชมของคุณจะชื่นชอบ หากคุณพร้อมสำหรับซอฟต์แวร์การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บที่ง่ายและปรับแต่งได้ โดยไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลดหรือยุ่งยาก ยินดีต้อนรับกลับบ้าน
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
ยุคใหม่สำหรับผู้สร้างชุมชน เข้าร่วมการเคลื่อนไหวของเรา นำผู้คน การเป็นสมาชิก และเนื้อหาของคุณมารวมกันในแพลตฟอร์มชุมชนส่วนตัวที่มีแบรนด์เต็มรูปแบบของคุณเอง ขายหลักสูตร เรียกเก็บเงินค่าสมัครสมาชิก สตรีมสด และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย ทั้งหมดนี้ไม่มีข้อจำกัดด้านโซเชียลมีเดีย
Khoros
khoros.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ของเราช่วยให้คุณมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดีที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าโดยการสร้างและปรับขนาดการดูแลดิจิทัล การตลาดเพื่อสังคม และชุมชนแบรนด์ คลิกเพื่อเริ่มต้น!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt เป็นแพลตฟอร์มชุมชนที่เน้นวิดีโอเป็นหลัก ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจที่เน้นลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลางให้บริการผู้คนแบบเห็นหน้ากันได้มากขึ้น StoryPrompt ถือเป็นครั้งแรกที่ใช้วิดีโอแบบอะซิงโครนัสเพื่อช่วยให้ผู้สร้างชุมชนเชื่อมต่อกับลูกค้าได้อย่างแท้จริง กระชับความสัมพันธ์ให้แน่นแฟ้นยิ่งขึ้น และ...
Rungway
rungway.com
สร้างพื้นที่ปลอดภัยให้ผู้คนได้รับคำแนะนำเรื่องงานและชีวิตจากเพื่อนร่วมงาน เป็นมากกว่าแพลตฟอร์มการให้คำปรึกษา Rungway นำคุณค่าของบริษัทของคุณมาสู่ชีวิต และเปิดโอกาสให้ทุกคนได้แสดงความคิดเห็นในหัวข้อที่สำคัญที่สุดสำหรับพวกเขา ปรับปรุงการมีส่วนร่วมของพนักงานและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดี
Threado AI
threado.com
นักบินร่วมที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของคุณช่วยให้คุณให้การสนับสนุนที่ดีที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าและสมาชิกชุมชนของคุณทั่วทั้ง Slack, Discord และเว็บ เริ่มฟรี!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room ช่วยให้คุณสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ดีขึ้น กระชับความสัมพันธ์ และเติบโตได้เร็วขึ้น
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (เดิมชื่อ Socio) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการกิจกรรมแบบ end-to-end ที่ขับเคลื่อนกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง ไฮบริด และแบบเข้าร่วมด้วยตนเองที่สมจริง ใช้งานง่าย และครอบคลุม ยกระดับมาตรฐานด้วยแอปกิจกรรม การลงทะเบียนที่ยืดหยุ่น การเช็คอินและการพิมพ์ป้าย การดึงข้อมูลลูกค้าเป้าหมาย และเทคโนโลยีสตรีมมิงแบบสด ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม CRM แบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้คุณสร้างและขยายชุมชนของคุณผ่านกิจกรรม การเป็นสมาชิก และเครื่องมือดิจิทัลอื่น ๆ ได้ในที่เดียว แพลตฟอร์มครบวงจรของ Glue Up ผสานรวม CRM ที่ดีที่สุด การจัดการกิจกรรม การจัดการสมาชิก การตลาดผ่านอีเมล การจัดการโครงการ การจัดการการฝึกอบรม แบบสำรวจ การเงิน และเค...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม SaaS การค้นหาแมตช์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนการแนะนำที่คัดสรรมาโดยเฉพาะในวงกว้าง องค์กรต่างๆ สามารถเชิญผู้ชมที่เลือกได้อย่างลงตัวเพื่อเข้าร่วมการเชื่อมต่อแบบ 1:1 หรือแบบกลุ่มเพื่อนแบบปกติและเป็นส่วนตัว และ Orbiit จะจัดการการสื่อสาร การจับคู่ การกำหนดเวลา การรวบรวมคำติชม...
Verint
verint.com
Verint เป็นผู้นำระดับโลกในด้านการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านประสบการณ์ลูกค้าในด้านระบบอัตโนมัติ AI และคลาวด์
Magentrix
magentrix.com
การมีส่วนร่วมของพันธมิตรที่ดีที่สุดและการเปิดใช้งานพันธมิตรในแพลตฟอร์ม PRM ทำงานร่วมกับพันธมิตรและเพิ่มยอดขายช่องทางด้วยซอฟต์แวร์พอร์ทัลพันธมิตรรายแรกของ PX
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories เป็นแพลตฟอร์มครบวงจรที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการเปิดตัวเว็บไซต์สมาชิก จัดการสมาชิก การขายการสมัครสมาชิก การเผยแพร่เนื้อหา และอื่นๆ
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
ระบบเดียวสำหรับการจัดการชุมชนที่ชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น เว็บไซต์ พอร์ทัล โซลูชัน CRM และการสื่อสารที่เชื่อมต่อกัน
Beam.gg
beam.gg
แพลตฟอร์มชุมชนเกมที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการมีส่วนร่วมที่ง่ายดาย สร้างและสร้างรายได้จากชุมชนออนไลน์ที่มีส่วนร่วมและภักดีผ่านพลังแห่งการเล่นเกม