ทางเลือกสำหรับ - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo คือซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการธุรกิจ รวมถึง CRM, อีคอมเมิร์ซ, การเรียกเก็บเงิน, การบัญชี, การผลิต, คลังสินค้า, การจัดการโครงการ และการจัดการสินค้าคงคลัง เวอร์ชันชุมชนเป็นซอฟต์แวร์เสรีที่ได้รับอนุญาตภายใต้ GNU LGPLv3 นอกจากนี้ยังมีเวอร์ชัน "Enterprise" ที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ซึ่งมีคุณสมบัติและบริการพิเศษ ซอร์ส...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (เดิมชื่อ Sendinblue) ช่วยให้คุณขยายธุรกิจของคุณ สร้างความสัมพันธ์กับลูกค้าผ่านอีเมล SMS แชท และอื่นๆ ใช้เครื่องมือที่คุณต้องการเมื่อคุณต้องการ ทดลองใช้ฟรี
OneSignal
onesignal.com
ผู้นำระดับโลกในด้านการแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชบนมือถือ พุชบนเว็บ และการส่งข้อความในแอป ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากธุรกิจ 800,000 แห่งให้ส่งการแจ้งเตือนแบบพุช 5 พันล้านรายการต่อวัน
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์มออนไลน์สำหรับซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดผ่านอีเมล ผู้สร้างแลนดิ้งเพจ โฮสติ้งการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย ทดลองใช้ฟรี 30 วันโดยไม่ต้องใช้บัตรเครดิต!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
ทำการตลาดของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติและรวมช่องทางการจัดส่งทั้งหมดไว้บนแพลตฟอร์มเดียว: อีเมล การแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชบนเว็บ SMS และ Viber © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
ทดลองใช้ AWeber ฟรีวันนี้และรับโซลูชันทั้งหมดเพื่อเพิ่มรายชื่ออีเมลของคุณ มีส่วนร่วมกับผู้ชมของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย ไม่ต้องใช้บัตรเครดิต
Sendbird
sendbird.com
ทำให้แอปของคุณเป็นโซเชียล ตั้งแต่ Reddit ไปจนถึง Paytm ไปจนถึง Headspace แอพยอดนิยมทุกตัวเติบโตได้โดยมีชุมชนที่เข้มแข็ง ใกล้ชิดกับคุณมากขึ้นโดยการเพิ่มแชท เสียง หรือวิดีโอลงในแอปของคุณ
Courier
courier.com
Courier เป็นวิธีที่ชาญฉลาดที่สุดในการออกแบบและส่งการแจ้งเตือน ออกแบบเพียงครั้งเดียว และส่งมอบไปยังทุกช่องทาง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอีเมล, Slack, SMS, พุช และอื่นๆ ผ่าน API เดียว
Customer.io
customer.io
ทริกเกอร์อีเมล พุช SMS เว็บฮุค และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายด้วย Customer.io ควบคุมข้อมูลพฤติกรรมเพื่อปรับแต่งการสื่อสารกับลูกค้าและขับเคลื่อนการมีส่วนร่วม เริ่มฟรี.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
การตลาดผ่านอีเมลอีคอมเมิร์ซ อีเมลอัตโนมัติ และ SMS - เปลี่ยนไปใช้ Omnisend และเพิ่มยอดขายของคุณโดยไม่ต้องเพิ่มภาระงานของคุณ
Braze
braze.com
ขับเคลื่อนประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าที่เกี่ยวข้องและเป็นส่วนตัวแบบเรียลไทม์
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap คือบริษัทการตลาดบนมือถือและการจัดการวงจรชีวิตลูกค้าแบบ SaaS ซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมาน์เทนวิว รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ก่อตั้งขึ้นในเดือนพฤษภาคม 2556 โดยให้บริการการวิเคราะห์แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผลิตภัณฑ์การมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้แก่มากกว่า 8,000 ราย รวมถึง Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Je...
Sender
sender.net
สร้างสะพานเชื่อมระหว่างรายชื่ออีเมลและรายได้ของคุณ ผู้ส่งช่วยให้คุณติดต่อกับลูกค้าได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดายและทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโต - ในขณะที่ใช้จ่ายน้อยลงมาก
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage เป็นโซลูชันแบบครบวงจรที่ประกอบด้วยการวิเคราะห์ลูกค้าที่มีประสิทธิภาพ การมีส่วนร่วมข้ามช่องทางแบบอัตโนมัติ และการปรับแต่งส่วนบุคคลที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
CDXP ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ดเพียงตัวเดียวพร้อมช่องทางการดำเนินการทางการตลาดที่สร้างขึ้นและบูรณาการเฉพาะบุคคล
User.com
user.com
User.com เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดและการขายอัตโนมัติขั้นสูง เราช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ปรับปรุงกระบวนการภายในและขยายธุรกิจได้เร็วขึ้น
Contlo
contlo.com
ทักทายการตลาดแบบสร้างตนเองอัตโนมัติ Contlo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาด Next-Gen ที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับโลกแห่ง AI ที่หนึ่ง ขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดล AI ของแบรนด์คุณ และตัวแทน AI อัตโนมัติ
Iterable
iterable.com
เชื่อมต่อกับลูกค้าของคุณเหมือนที่คุณรู้จักพวกเขาจริงๆ Iterable เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดข้ามช่องทางที่ขับเคลื่อนประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าแบบครบวงจร และช่วยให้คุณสร้าง เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ และวัดผลทุกปฏิสัมพันธ์ตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
แพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการพาณิชย์ โซลูชันของ Bloomreach ผสมผสานพลังของลูกค้าและข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แบบรวมเข้ากับความเร็วและขนาดของ AI และการตัดสินใจเชิงคาดการณ์ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถมอบประสบการณ์มหัศจรรย์ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงในทุกช่องทางและทุกการเดินทาง
Airship
airship.com
ส่งข้อความที่มีความหมายในทุกขั้นตอนของวงจรชีวิตลูกค้าด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับแบรนด์ระดับองค์กร เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly ช่วยให้ธุรกิจสามารถสร้างและส่งแคมเปญการตลาดแบบอัตโนมัติ โต้ตอบ และเป็นส่วนตัวผ่าน WhatsApp ในวงกว้างได้อย่างง่ายดาย สิ่งนี้ส่งเสริมการสนทนาแบบ 2 ทาง (ไม่เหมือนกับ SMS และอีเมล) ซึ่งผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าและลูกค้าสามารถเลือกเส้นทางการซื้อของพวกเขา เพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมควบคู่ไปกับการเปลี่ยนแปลง C...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบอีเมลอัตโนมัติที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจให้เกิดการมีส่วนร่วม ดึงดูดผู้ชมอีเมลของคุณด้วยเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคลที่กระตุ้นการเปลี่ยนแปลง Upland Adestra เป็นผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำระดับโลกด้านอีเมลการตลาดแบบบุคคลที่หนึ่งและโซลูชันการตลาดแบบวงจรชีวิตสำหรับแบรนด์ระดับโลกและที่กำลังเติบโต
Truepush
truepush.com
ส่งการแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชฟรีไม่จำกัดและสร้างรายได้จากโฆษณาแบบพุชโดยใช้เครื่องมือ Truepush เพิ่มช่องทางรายได้เพิ่มเติมให้กับเว็บไซต์ของคุณด้วยโฆษณาแบบพุชของเรา ประหยัดสูงสุดถึง $1200/เดือน เมื่อดึงดูดผู้ใช้ของคุณด้วยเครื่องมือ Truepush
ngrow
ngrow.ai
ขยายการรักษาลูกค้าด้วยการแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชของ AI แพลตฟอร์มอัจฉริยะการแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชที่ไม่มี SDK เพียงแห่งเดียว
Knock
knock.app
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานการแจ้งเตือนสำหรับนักพัฒนา Knock เป็นโครงสร้างพื้นฐานการแจ้งเตือนที่ยืดหยุ่นและเชื่อถือได้ ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นเพื่อปรับขนาดให้เหมาะกับคุณ
Leanplum
leanplum.com
เพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าให้สูงสุดโดยการสร้างความสัมพันธ์ที่ยั่งยืนและมีคุณค่าผ่านการส่งข้อความหลายช่องทางและการจัดการแคมเปญที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier สำหรับการแจ้งเตือน Engagespot ช่วยให้นักพัฒนาสร้างการแจ้งเตือนผลิตภัณฑ์หลายช่องทางด้วย API เดียว ด้วย Engagespot คุณสามารถ: * รวมช่องทางการแจ้งเตือนหลายช่องทางเช่นอีเมล, ในแอป, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack ฯลฯ เข้ากับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณภายในไม่กี่นาที * เครื่องมือแก้ไขเทมเพลตในตัวเพื่อจัดการเนื้อ...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
มอบประสบการณ์ลูกค้ายุคใหม่ภายในแอปของคุณ Atomic.io เป็นเครื่องมือการมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าในแอปของคุณ ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณสามารถส่งข้อความที่เป็นส่วนตัวและดำเนินการได้ไปยังลูกค้าของคุณอย่างรวดเร็วภายในช่องทางที่ปลอดภัยที่สุด นั่นก็คือแอปของคุณ ด้วยอัตราการอ่าน 94% และอัตราการแปลงที่สูงกว่าอีเมลถึง 14 เท่า At...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าที่มีประสิทธิภาพชั้นนำที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ ดึงดูดผู้ชม (อีกครั้ง) ให้ความกระจ่างเกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมของลูกค้า และเพิ่มการแปลง เครื่องมือเดียวที่มีช่องทาง App Push, Web Push, อีเมล, SMS และ Mobile Wallet เพื่อส่งข้อความและการโต้ตอบที่น่าสนใจที่สุด ก่อตั้งขึ...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดบนเว็บและมือถือแบบครบวงจร ช่วยให้แอปมือถือและเว็บได้รับผู้ใช้มากขึ้น และปรับปรุงการมีส่วนร่วมในแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ใช้จ่ายไป 200 พันล้านดอลลาร์ภายในปี 2563 เพียงเพื่อให้คุณดาวน์โหลดแอป และ 75% ของทั้งหมดไม่เคยเปิดแอปเลย! Appgain.io มุ่งเน้นไปที่การมีส่วนร่วมอีกครั้งกับผู้ใช้แอ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่แท้จริงที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ จัดทำกลยุทธ์การตลาดแบบอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบ และเปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีการทำงานของพวกเขา Cordial ออกแบบโดยคำนึงถึงลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลาง โดยผสมผสานความยืดหยุ่นของข้อมูลขั้นสูงเข้ากับระบบอัตโนมัติที่ปรับเปลี่ยนได้อย่างซับซ้อนและ AI ที่ล้ำสมัย เพื่อสร้างสร...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าหลายช่องทางที่รองรับการแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชบนเว็บ การแจ้งเตือนแอพสำหรับ Android และ iOS พร้อมกับการส่งข้อความในสถานที่ ด้วยสถาปัตยกรรมชั้นนำ PushAlert ช่วยให้ธุรกิจมีส่วนร่วมกับผู้ชมโดยส่งการแจ้งเตือนแบบเรียลไทม์เกี่ยวกับการอัปเดต โปรโมชั่น ข่าวสาร และยังมีส่ว...
cmercury
cmercury.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดผ่านอีเมลที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของ cmercury พร้อมความสามารถด้านการตลาดแบบ Omnichannel ที่เพิ่มขึ้น จะช่วยคุณในการหาลูกค้าใหม่ การรักษาลูกค้า และการมีส่วนร่วมผ่านช่องทางอีเมล อุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ และเว็บ