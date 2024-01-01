ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) เป็นบริษัทในเครือของ Amazon ที่ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มการประมวลผลบนคลาวด์และ API ตามความต้องการแก่บุคคล บริษัท และรัฐบาล โดยคิดค่าบริการตามการใช้งานจริง บริการเว็บคลาวด์คอมพิวติ้งเหล่านี้มอบโครงสร้างพื้นฐานทางเทคนิคพื้นฐานเชิงนามธรรมที่หลากหลาย รวมถึงบล็อคส่วนประกอบและเครื่องมือ...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude เป็นผู้ช่วย AI รุ่นต่อไปสำหรับงานของคุณไม่ว่าจะมีขนาดใดก็ตาม
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud นำเสนอชุดเครื่องมือและผลิตภัณฑ์การประมวลผลบนคลาวด์ที่เชื่อถือได้และปลอดภัยซึ่งช่วยให้คุณสร้างโครงสร้างพื้นฐานคลาวด์ ศูนย์ข้อมูลในหลายภูมิภาคเพื่อเสริมศักยภาพธุรกิจของคุณ อุตสาหกรรมระดับโลก ทดลองใช้ฟรี
Roboflow
roboflow.com
ด้วยภาพตัวอย่างเพียงไม่กี่สิบภาพ คุณสามารถฝึกอบรมโมเดลคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ที่ใช้งานได้และล้ำสมัยได้ภายในเวลาไม่ถึง 24 ชั่วโมง
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
เครื่องกำเนิดความฝันอันล้ำลึก ค้นพบว่าโครงข่ายประสาทเทียมแบบหมุนวนสามารถสร้างอะไรได้บ้างจากการประมวลผลภาพมากเกินไปและการปรับปรุงคุณสมบัติต่างๆ
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
ค้นหาใครก็ได้ทางออนไลน์ด้วยเครื่องมือค้นหาการจดจำใบหน้า FaceCheck.ID ค้นหาผู้คนด้วยภาพถ่ายและตรวจสอบว่าคุณกำลังพูดคุยกับบุคคลที่พวกเขาอ้างว่าเป็น
npm
npmjs.com
npm เป็นตัวจัดการแพ็คเกจสำหรับภาษาการเขียนโปรแกรม JavaScript ที่ดูแลโดย npm, Inc. npm เป็นตัวจัดการแพ็คเกจเริ่มต้นสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมรันไทม์ JavaScript Node.js ประกอบด้วยไคลเอนต์บรรทัดคำสั่งหรือที่เรียกว่า npm และฐานข้อมูลออนไลน์ของแพ็คเกจสาธารณะและส่วนตัวแบบชำระเงินที่เรียกว่ารีจิสทรี npm
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบที่ง่ายและรวดเร็วเพื่อขยายขนาดโปรเจ็กต์แมชชีนเลิร์นนิงของคุณ
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai คือแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต Full Stack AI, LLM และคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ ข้อความ และเสียงที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง
Muse.ai
muse.ai
พลังของวิดีโอที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับคุณ ทีม ผู้สร้าง การประชุม หลักสูตรการตลาด แพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอแบบครบวงจรสำหรับอนาคตของเว็บ
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
สร้าง ปรับแต่ง ทำซ้ำ และจัดการโมเดล AI ของคุณเร็วขึ้นด้วยข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมคุณภาพสูงสุด
Syte
syte.ai
มองเห็นมัน ช้อปเลย ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพอีคอมเมิร์ซด้วยประสบการณ์การค้นหาภาพที่เชื่อมโยงผู้ซื้อกับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่พวกเขาจะชื่นชอบ
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai เป็นแพลตฟอร์มบนเว็บที่ใช้สำหรับการติดป้ายกำกับรูปภาพและการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันการจดจำรูปภาพโดยใช้ AI โดยมีเป้าหมายหลักสองประการ: ประการแรกคือการทำให้งานคำอธิบายประกอบรูปภาพสะดวกและมีประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นไปได้ แม้แต่สำหรับโปรเจ็กต์ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีคนจำนวนมากทำงานเกี่ยวกับการติดป้ายก...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
แพลตฟอร์มการติดฉลากหลายเซ็นเซอร์สำหรับหุ่นยนต์และการขับขี่อัตโนมัติ Segments.ai เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการติดป้ายกำกับข้อมูลที่รวดเร็วและแม่นยำสำหรับคำอธิบายประกอบข้อมูลแบบหลายเซ็นเซอร์ คุณสามารถรับป้ายกำกับการแบ่งส่วน ป้ายกำกับเวกเตอร์ และอื่นๆ ผ่านทางอินเทอร์เฟซการติดป้ายกำกับที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับรูปภาพ วิดีโ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI กำลังผลักดันการนำ GenAI ไปใช้ที่ Enterprises เราได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars และนักลงทุนที่มีชื่อเสียงอื่น ๆ TuneChat: แอปแชทของเราขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดลโอเพ่นซอร์ส TuneStudio: สนามเด็กเล่นของเราสำหรับนักพัฒนาเพื่อปรับแต่งและปรับใช้ L...
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
Chooch
chooch.ai
โซลูชันคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ของ Chooch ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ตรวจสอบข้อมูลวิดีโอและรูปภาพของตนได้โดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อตรวจจับและทำความเข้าใจความสำคัญขององค์ประกอบภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุด — ทั้งหมดนี้ในแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการตัดสินใจทางธุรกิจ
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
ในที่สุด โซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กร ด้วยคู่มือแบรนด์ที่ครอบคลุมของ Mark AI และความสามารถในการปรับแต่ง AI เรานำเสนอโซลูชันระดับองค์กรที่ช่วยให้คุณกำหนดรูปแบบตัวตนและการส่งข้อความของ AI เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของธุรกิจของคุณ