ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
เริ่มต้นใช้งานฟรีกับ Guru ซึ่งเป็นวิกิบริษัทอันทรงพลังที่ตัดเสียงรบกวนจากการแชทเพื่อให้บริการข้อมูลที่คุณต้องการจริงๆ ในการทำงานของคุณ
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia เป็นบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพในสหรัฐฯ ที่นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ค้นหาเว็บผ่านโมเดล SaaS (ซอฟต์แวร์เป็นบริการ)
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
ความฉลาดทางการตลาดและแพลตฟอร์มการค้นหา ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกภายในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ใช่ชั่วโมง ก้าวไปตามความเร็วของตลาดโดยการติดตามบริษัท หัวข้อ และอุตสาหกรรมในจักรวาลเนื้อหาที่กว้างขวาง—จัดทำดัชนี ค้นหาได้ และรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica เป็นผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำของ Conversational AI สำหรับทีมสร้างรายได้ ปลดล็อกรายได้ตลอดวงจรชีวิตด้วย Revenue Digital Assistants