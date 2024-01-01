Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Glean

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

เริ่มต้นใช้งานฟรีกับ Guru ซึ่งเป็นวิกิบริษัทอันทรงพลังที่ตัดเสียงรบกวนจากการแชทเพื่อให้บริการข้อมูลที่คุณต้องการจริงๆ ในการทำงานของคุณ

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia เป็นบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพในสหรัฐฯ ที่นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ค้นหาเว็บผ่านโมเดล SaaS (ซอฟต์แวร์เป็นบริการ)

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

​ความฉลาดทางการตลาดและแพลตฟอร์มการค้นหา ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกภายในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ใช่ชั่วโมง ก้าวไปตามความเร็วของตลาดโดยการติดตามบริษัท หัวข้อ และอุตสาหกรรมในจักรวาลเนื้อหาที่กว้างขวาง—จัดทำดัชนี ค้นหาได้ และรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

Conversica เป็นผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำของ Conversational AI สำหรับทีมสร้างรายได้ ปลดล็อกรายได้ตลอดวงจรชีวิตด้วย Revenue Digital Assistants

