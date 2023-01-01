GitHub Web Editor

WebCatalog

โปรแกรมแก้ไขบนเว็บนำเสนอประสบการณ์การแก้ไขแบบใหม่ที่ใช้งานง่ายซึ่งทำงานได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ในเบราว์เซอร์ของคุณ ด้วยเครื่องมือแก้ไขเว็บ คุณสามารถนำทางไฟล์และที่เก็บซอร์สโค้ดจาก GitHub รวมถึงทำและยอมรับการเปลี่ยนแปลงโค้ดได้ คุณสามารถเปิดพื้นที่เก็บข้อมูล ทางแยก หรือคำขอดึงในตัวแก้ไขได้ ทุกคนสามารถใช้โปรแกรมแก้ไขบนเว็บได้ฟรีที่ GitHub.com โปรแกรมแก้ไขบนเว็บให้ประโยชน์มากมายของ Visual Studio Code เช่น การค้นหา การเน้นไวยากรณ์ และมุมมองการควบคุมแหล่งที่มา คุณยังสามารถใช้การซิงค์การตั้งค่าเพื่อแชร์การตั้งค่า Visual Studio Code ของคุณเองกับโปรแกรมแก้ไข สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม โปรดดูคำแนะนำการซิงค์การตั้งค่าในเอกสารประกอบของ Visual Studio Code โปรแกรมแก้ไขเว็บทำงานได้ทั้งหมดในแซนด์บ็อกซ์ของเบราว์เซอร์ของคุณ มันไม่ได้โคลนพื้นที่เก็บข้อมูล แต่โหลดโค้ดของคุณแทนโดยเรียกใช้ API ของบริการโดยตรงจากเบราว์เซอร์ของคุณ งานของคุณจะถูกบันทึกไว้ในที่จัดเก็บในตัวเครื่องของเบราว์เซอร์จนกว่าคุณจะยอมรับ คุณสามารถคอมมิตการเปลี่ยนแปลงของคุณเพื่อสนับสนุนงานใหม่ได้ เนื่องจากไม่มีการประมวลผลที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณจะไม่สามารถสร้างและรันโค้ดของคุณหรือใช้เทอร์มินัลแบบรวมได้ เฉพาะส่วนขยายย่อยที่สามารถเรียกใช้บนเว็บเท่านั้นที่จะปรากฏใน Extensionspanel และสามารถติดตั้งได้ ในทำนองเดียวกัน การรองรับภาษาการเขียนโปรแกรมบางภาษาอาจมีข้อจำกัดมากกว่าในเว็บ

