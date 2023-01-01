WebCatalog

Giide

Giide

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: giide.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Giide บน WebCatalog สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Giide is a new content creation tool that combines your voice with an interactive, visual feed of resources to allow you to take your audience on a curated tour of a topic. Giide’s unique format allows listeners to conveniently consume your message, interact with and reference what they hear, while you measure their actions. You can use Giide for content marketing, training, onboarding, and more. Make, publish and update your giides in minutes to replace older and resource intensive content formats like pdfs, videos, online courses and web pages.

เว็บไซต์: giide.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Giide อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Vuemastery

Vuemastery

vuemastery.com

CommandBar

CommandBar

commandbar.com

Feedbakk

Feedbakk

feedbakk.io

Later

Later

later.com

Apple Music Beta

Apple Music Beta

music.apple.com

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

1Feed

1Feed

1feed.app

medtigo

medtigo

medtigo.com

MagCloud

MagCloud

magcloud.com

ContentFries

ContentFries

contentfries.com

Collaborator.pro

Collaborator.pro

collaborator.pro

Nichely

Nichely

nichely.ai

ผลิตภัณฑ์

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.