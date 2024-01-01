flexEngage is the leading provider of personalized transactional communications for retailers, enabling brands like Under Armour, GNC, DXL, and 5.11 Tactical to transform standard transactional touchpoints (receipts, order status messages, and shipment tracking page) into dynamic engagement channels that drive loyalty and revenue. The company is backed by Y Combinator, strategic investor Synchrony Financial and other high-profile investors.

เว็บไซต์: flexengage.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ flexEngage อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง