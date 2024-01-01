FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn more at flarelane.com. Boost customer engagement with quick, automated mobile & web push notifications for better business growth with FlareLane.

