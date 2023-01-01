ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Famepilot
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
แพลตฟอร์มไวท์เลเบลที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดสำหรับเอเจนซี่การตลาดดิจิทัล CRM, อีเมล, SMS แบบ 2 ทาง, เครื่องมือสร้างช่องทาง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย!
Podium
podium.com
ให้ธุรกิจของคุณได้เปรียบอย่างไม่ยุติธรรมด้วยบทวิจารณ์ การส่งข้อความ การชำระเงิน เว็บแชท และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com เป็นเว็บไซต์รีวิวผู้บริโภคชาวเดนมาร์กที่ก่อตั้งขึ้นในเดนมาร์กในปี 2550 ซึ่งรวบรวมรีวิวเกี่ยวกับธุรกิจต่างๆ ทั่วโลก มีการโพสต์บทวิจารณ์ใหม่เกือบ 1 ล้านรายการในแต่ละเดือน เว็บไซต์ให้บริการฟรีเมียมแก่ธุรกิจ บริษัทอาศัยผู้ใช้ ซอฟต์แวร์ และทีมปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนดในการรายงานและลบบทวิจารณ์ออกจ...
Kenect
kenect.com
มีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าของคุณไม่ว่าจะอยู่ที่ไหน - ส่งข้อความทางโทรศัพท์ เพิ่มโอกาสในการขายของคุณเป็นสองเท่า สร้างบทวิจารณ์ออนไลน์ บันทึกการชำระเงิน และเริ่มการสนทนาผ่านวิดีโอแชทผ่านทางข้อความ
Thryv
thryv.com
จัดการลูกค้าได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาและบนอุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กของ Thryv: CRM, การตลาดแบบข้อความและอีเมล, โซเชียลมีเดีย, เว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
ใช้แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียของ PromoRepublic เพื่อสร้างและปรับแต่งเนื้อหาด้วยเครื่องมือในตัว กำหนดเวลาไปยังหน้าโซเชียลมีเดียหลายหน้า แสดงโฆษณา และรับผลลัพธ์สำหรับธุรกิจของคุณ
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself เป็นบริษัทจัดการชื่อเสียงและความเป็นส่วนตัวออนไลน์ที่ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์และบริการ รวมถึง: ผลลัพธ์เชิงลบของ Google, การสร้างแบรนด์ส่วนบุคคล, การปกป้องข้อมูลส่วนตัว, การสแกน Dark Web และอื่นๆ
Debutify
debutify.com
รับรีวิวมากขึ้นโดยใช้เวลาน้อยลงและออกแรงน้อยลง รีวิวเปิดตัวทำให้การขอ การรวบรวม และการจัดการรีวิวของลูกค้าง่ายขึ้น เพื่อให้คุณรับรีวิวได้มากขึ้นเร็วขึ้น
G2
g2.com
เปรียบเทียบซอฟต์แวร์และบริการทางธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดตามการให้คะแนนของผู้ใช้และข้อมูลโซเชียล บทวิจารณ์สำหรับซอฟต์แวร์ CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM และการตลาด
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
เติมพลังให้กับแบรนด์ของคุณ®ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอันดับ 1® สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรเพื่อความสำเร็จในการค้นหาในท้องถิ่น · ไต่อันดับ เพิ่มชื่อเสียงของคุณ และโดดเด่นในการค้นหาในท้องถิ่นด้วย BrightLocal
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak กระตุ้นการเติบโตของแอพและเกมยอดนิยมของโลกโดยให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้ในอินเทอร์เฟซที่เรียบง่าย → ทดลองใช้ฟรี!
Text Request
textrequest.com
จุดประกายการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า แพลตฟอร์มการส่งข้อความทางธุรกิจที่ให้คุณส่งข้อความจากหมายเลขโทรศัพท์สำนักงานของคุณโดยตรงบนคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณ ดังนั้นคุณจึงสามารถรับการตอบกลับได้จริง
Yext
yext.com
Yext เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีในนิวยอร์กซิตี้ที่ดำเนินงานในด้านการจัดการแบรนด์ออนไลน์ ให้บริการอัปเดตแบรนด์โดยใช้เครือข่ายแอพ เครื่องมือค้นหา และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ บนคลาวด์ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2549 โดย Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger และ Brent Metz ตัวเลขล่าสุดแสดงให้เห็นว่ามูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามรา...
Broadly
broadly.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ชื่อเสียงออนไลน์และประสบการณ์ลูกค้าช่วยให้คุณสร้างกลยุทธ์การตลาดออนไลน์ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถกระตุ้นการอ้างอิงของลูกค้า โอกาสในการขาย บทวิจารณ์ และรายได้
Vendasta
vendasta.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการขายโซลูชันดิจิทัลภายใต้แบรนด์ของคุณเอง Vendasta เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม white-label สำหรับบริษัทที่ให้บริการโซลูชันดิจิทัลแก่ SMB
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 การจัดการตรวจสอบแอป & เครื่องมือ ASO วิเคราะห์ข้อเสนอแนะ จัดการการให้คะแนน และตอบกลับบทวิจารณ์ เพิ่มการดาวน์โหลดทั่วไปสำหรับ App Store, Google Play, Amazon
NiceJob
nicejob.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการได้รับรีวิวมากขึ้น และสร้างชื่อเสียงของคุณ สร้างกระแสบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ปรับปรุง SEO ของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
แพลตฟอร์ม UGC ที่ดีที่สุดในการรวบรวมบทวิจารณ์ เรื่องราว ฟีดโซเชียลมีเดีย รูปภาพ และฝังไว้บนเว็บไซต์ต่างๆ โดยอัตโนมัติ!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอีคอมเมิร์ซที่มีโซลูชันที่ทันสมัยที่สุดสำหรับการรีวิวจากลูกค้า การตลาดด้วยภาพ ความภักดี การอ้างอิง และการตลาดทาง SMS ค้นหาข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมว่าแบรนด์ของคุณสามารถขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตด้วย Yotpo ได้อย่างไรที่นี่
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการสื่อสารอัตโนมัติที่ทันสมัยที่ผสานรวม DMS ซึ่งทำให้ง่ายต่อการเชื่อมต่อและเปลี่ยนลูกค้า ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพการบริการของตัวแทนจำหน่ายของคุณให้ก้าวไปสู่ช่องทางที่รวดเร็ว
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการชื่อเสียงที่ใช้งานง่ายและใช้งานง่าย 5 ประการ ซึ่งช่วยให้นักการตลาดและเจ้าของธุรกิจประหยัดเวลาผ่านระบบอัตโนมัติ ผลิตภัณฑ์ได้แก่ ✅ การจัดการรีวิว, ✅ โซเชียลมีเดีย, ✅ PowerListings และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สมัครสมาชิก Rannko วันนี้! 555555555555555555.
Appbot
appbot.co
เครื่องมือตรวจสอบและให้คะแนนแอปเพื่อยกระดับประสบการณ์ลูกค้าทั้งหมดของคุณ แพลตฟอร์มสำหรับบริษัทที่ให้ความสำคัญกับรีวิวและการให้คะแนนอย่างจริงจัง Appbot ให้การตรวจสอบและการให้คะแนนระดับโลก การตอบกลับ และการวิเคราะห์
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ตรวจสอบลูกค้าที่ได้รับรางวัล รับรีวิวเพิ่มเติม ตอบรับลูกค้า. ค้นหาข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีสถานที่ตั้งและโปรไฟล์หลายแห่ง จัดการการเผยแพร่ การโฆษณา การมีส่วนร่วม บทวิจารณ์ และการรายงานทั้งหมดของคุณจากแพลตฟอร์มรวมศูนย์แห่งเดียว MavSocial มอบความสามารถเฉพาะตัวสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งเพื่อสร้างโฆษณา Facebook ที่กำหนดเป้าห...
SpotOn
spoton.com
ระบบ ณ จุดขายและซอฟต์แวร์ประมวลผลการชำระเงินของ SpotOn ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อทำงานในแบบของคุณ และคุณจะได้รับการสนับสนุนตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวันตลอด 365 วันโดยคนที่ใส่ใจจริงๆ
Mobal
mobal.io
จัดการรายชื่อธุรกิจทั้งหมดของคุณจากที่เดียวได้อย่างง่ายดาย เราทำให้การจัดการรายชื่อธุรกิจของคุณเป็นเรื่องสนุก รวดเร็ว และน่าพึงพอใจ
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource เป็นผู้นำในอุตสาหกรรมด้านการติดตามการโทร การจัดการลูกค้าเป้าหมาย และโซลูชันการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เพิ่มเงินทางการตลาดของคุณให้สูงสุดและรับผลลัพธ์ที่วัดผลได้
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter ช่วยให้แบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งได้รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกในท้องถิ่นและเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นในการติดตาม วิเคราะห์ และปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าในวงกว้าง
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...