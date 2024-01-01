ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Exolyt
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (สะกดเป็น tumblr และออกเสียงว่า "tumbler") เป็นไมโครบล็อกและเว็บไซต์โซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์กสัญชาติอเมริกัน ก่อตั้งโดย David Karp ในปี 2550 และปัจจุบันเป็นของ Automattic บริการนี้อนุญาตให้ผู้ใช้โพสต์มัลติมีเดียและเนื้อหาอื่น ๆ ไปยังบล็อกแบบสั้น ผู้ใช้สามารถติดตามบล็อกของผู้ใช้รายอื่นได้ บล็อกเกอร์ยั...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (มีสไตล์เป็น feedly) คือแอปพลิเคชันรวบรวมข่าวสำหรับเว็บเบราว์เซอร์และอุปกรณ์มือถือต่างๆ ที่ใช้ iOS และ Android นอกจากนี้ยังมีให้บริการในรูปแบบบริการบนคลาวด์อีกด้วย รวบรวมฟีดข่าวจากแหล่งออนไลน์ที่หลากหลายเพื่อให้ผู้ใช้ปรับแต่งและแบ่งปันกับผู้อื่น Feedly เปิดตัวครั้งแรกโดย DevHD ในปี 2551
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย สร้างขึ้นโดย Ryan Holmes ในปี 2551 อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ของระบบอยู่ในรูปแบบของแดชบอร์ด และรองรับการผสานรวมเครือข่ายโซเชียลสำหรับ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn และ YouTube Hootsuite ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในแวนคูเวอร์ มีพนักงานเกือบ 1,000 คนใน 13 แห่ง รวมถึงโต...
Planoly
planoly.com
จัดการ วางแผน และกำหนดเวลาโพสต์ Instagram ของคุณจากคอมพิวเตอร์และโทรศัพท์มือถือของคุณ สร้างฟีด Instagram ที่สอดคล้องกันและจัดการบัญชี Instagram หลายบัญชี
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
จินตนาการใหม่ว่าโซเชียลมีเดียสามารถขยายธุรกิจของคุณด้วย Sprout Social ได้อย่างไร ดูการทำงานของเครื่องมือการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียของเรา เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรีของคุณเองวันนี้
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio นำเสนอเครื่องมือค้นหาเนื้อหาที่ทำให้บล็อกการดูแลจัดการเนื้อหาและโซเชียลมีเดียเป็นเรื่องง่ายสำหรับธุรกิจในทุกกลุ่มหรือตลาด
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรวบรวมและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ แบรนด์ และพนักงานได้ในที่เดียว
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
เครื่องมือที่ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนเป็นทีมการตลาด Tailwind ทำให้ส่วนที่ยากที่สุดของการตลาดบนโซเชียลมีเดียของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถเติบโตได้อย่างชาญฉลาดและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียที่ใช้งานง่ายที่ช่วยให้คุณจัดระเบียบ ประหยัดเวลา และจัดการกล่องขาเข้า การเผยแพร่ การรายงาน การตรวจสอบ และเครื่องมือการทำงานร่วมกันเป็นทีมได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Sendible
sendible.com
ยกระดับเรื่องราวของแบรนด์ของคุณบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ทำงานร่วมกับลูกค้าและทีมของคุณเพื่อวางแผน โพสต์ และวัดความสำเร็จของเนื้อหาในทุกแพลตฟอร์ม
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch เป็นบริษัทข่าวกรองผู้บริโภคดิจิทัลซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองไบรตัน ประเทศอังกฤษ Brandwatch จำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แตกต่างกันหกรายการ: การวิจัยผู้บริโภค, กลุ่มเป้าหมาย, Vizia, Qriously, บทวิจารณ์ และ BuzzSumo Brandwatch Consumer Research คือ "แอปพลิเคชันแบบบริการตนเอง" หรือซอฟต์แวร์ในรูปแบบบริก...
Awario
awario.com
เริ่มติดตามแบรนด์ฟรี! ติดตามการกล่าวถึงในแหล่งที่มาของเว็บ วิเคราะห์การแข่งขันของคุณ ติดตามผู้มีอิทธิพลเฉพาะกลุ่ม และค้นหาโอกาสในการขายบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ก!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์แอปพลิเคชันระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะบนคลาวด์แบบบริการตนเองที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองลอสแอนเจลิส รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัทมีชื่อเสียงในด้านการสร้างแอปแดชบอร์ดธุรกิจ ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อวิเคราะห์ แปลง และรายงานข้อมูลจากแหล่งข่าวกรองธุรกิจแบบบูรณาการต่างๆ เป็นแอปพลิเคชันฟรีเมียมสำหรับติดตามและต...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์โซเชียลมีเดียที่ทรงพลังอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อและเครื่องมือติดตามโซเชียลมีเดียที่แนะนำโดยแบรนด์และเอเจนซี่ทั่วโลก
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
ขยายตัวตนบน Instagram, Facebook, Twitter และ LinkedIn ด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกสุดพิเศษและเครื่องมือการจัดการที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับทีมของคุณ เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรี 14 วัน
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์ Hashtag และวิเคราะห์โซเชียลมีเดียที่ให้ข้อมูลแบบเรียลไทม์พร้อมการติดตามแฮชแท็กสำหรับ Twitter, Instagram และ Facebook
Meltwater
meltwater.com
ค้นพบวิธีที่ Meltwater ช่วยให้ทีมประชาสัมพันธ์และการตลาดตรวจสอบการรายงานข่าวของสื่อทั้งข่าวสารและโซเชียลมีเดีย และปรับปรุงการจัดการแบรนด์
Dataminr
dataminr.com
ลูกค้าวางใจบนแพลตฟอร์ม AI ของ Dataminr สำหรับสัญญาณล่วงหน้าของเหตุการณ์ที่มีผลกระทบสูงและความเสี่ยงที่เกิดขึ้นใหม่ เพื่อตอบสนองด้วยความมั่นใจและจัดการวิกฤติได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
ดูกิจกรรม Instagram ของทุกคนโดยไม่ต้องติดตั้งแอพ ดูว่ามีคนชอบและติดตามอะไรบน Instagram ด้วย Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงการกล่าวถึงแบรนด์ของคุณผ่านทางเว็บได้ทันที
eclincher
eclincher.com
ค้นพบ eclincher แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียเดียวที่คุณต้องการ! พิชิตโซเชียลมีเดียอย่างล้นหลามและควบคุมงานการตลาดโซเชียลมีเดียของคุณ!
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. เป็นบริษัทรักษาความปลอดภัยระดับองค์กรสัญชาติอเมริกันที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองซันนีเวล รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ซึ่งให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์และผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับการรักษาความปลอดภัยอีเมลขาเข้า การป้องกันข้อมูลสูญหาย โซเชียลมีเดีย อุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ความเสี่ยงทางดิจิทัล การเข้ารหัสอีเมล การค้นพบทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส...
Mention
mention.com
รับเครื่องมือแบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้คุณรับฟังผู้ชม เผยแพร่โพสต์ที่โดดเด่น และตอบกลับลูกค้าของคุณ
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
มีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าบนโซเชียลในวงกว้าง Statusbrew เป็นเครื่องมือการมีส่วนร่วมบนโซเชียลมีเดียที่รวมกล่องจดหมายโซเชียลของคุณ นำทีมของคุณมารวมกัน และสร้างขั้นตอนการทำงานอัตโนมัติ และยังมีอีกมาก
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
บริการติดตามสื่อที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับโทรทัศน์ วิทยุ ข่าว พอดแคสต์ และโซเชียล และฐานข้อมูลการติดต่อสื่อที่แม่นยำที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
Sociality.io
sociality.io
ทุกสิ่งที่ทีมจำเป็นต้องจัดการช่องทางโซเชียลมีเดีย สร้างเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่ปรับขนาดได้และทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหา วิเคราะห์ประสิทธิภาพ จัดการการมีส่วนร่วม และติดตามคู่แข่ง
Emplifi
emplifi.io
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเดินทางของลูกค้าดิจิทัล แพลตฟอร์มซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อประสบการณ์ลูกค้าและซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียแบบครบวงจรของ Emplifi ช่วยปิดช่องว่าง CX
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
ค้นหาเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพดีที่สุด ทำงานร่วมกับผู้มีอิทธิพลที่มีความสำคัญ ใช้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกด้านเนื้อหาของเราเพื่อสร้างแนวคิด สร้างเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ติดตามประสิทธิภาพของคุณและระบุผู้มีอิทธิพล BuzzSumo ขับเคลื่อนกลยุทธ์ของนักการตลาดมากกว่า 500,000 คน ด้วยข้อมูลการตลาดเนื้อหาในบทความ 8b, เว...
SentiOne
sentione.com
ค้นพบการฟังออนไลน์ที่ใช้ AI และอนาคตของการบริการลูกค้าอัตโนมัติด้วยบอทเสียงและแชทบอทสนทนา
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions เจาะลึกทุกมุมของอินเทอร์เน็ตเพื่อค้นหาแบรนด์ทั้งหมดที่กล่าวถึงเกี่ยวกับใครก็ตามหรือสิ่งใดๆ ใช้สำหรับการตรวจสอบแบรนด์และสื่อ การสอดแนมคู่แข่ง การจัดการชื่อเสียง การรับฟังเว็บและโซเชียล และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย B2B เพื่อจัดการ ติดตาม และวัดผลกิจกรรมโซเชียลมีเดียทั้งหมดของคุณ บรรลุเป้าหมายทางการตลาด B2B ของคุณ จองการสาธิต
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดสำหรับแบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่ง เราส่งเสริมธุรกิจต่างๆ เช่น Ace Hardware, Sport Clips และ Anytime Fitness เพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับผู้ชมในท้องถิ่นในทุกช่องทางการตลาด
Khoros
khoros.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ของเราช่วยให้คุณมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดีที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าโดยการสร้างและปรับขนาดการดูแลดิจิทัล การตลาดเพื่อสังคม และชุมชนแบรนด์ คลิกเพื่อเริ่มต้น!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีสถานที่ตั้งและโปรไฟล์หลายแห่ง จัดการการเผยแพร่ การโฆษณา การมีส่วนร่วม บทวิจารณ์ และการรายงานทั้งหมดของคุณจากแพลตฟอร์มรวมศูนย์แห่งเดียว MavSocial มอบความสามารถเฉพาะตัวสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งเพื่อสร้างโฆษณา Facebook ที่กำหนดเป้าห...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
ขยายแบรนด์ของคุณด้วยการสนทนาที่ดีขึ้น ปกป้องแบรนด์ของคุณและส่งเสริมชุมชนออนไลน์ที่เจริญรุ่งเรืองด้วยการจัดการการสนทนาที่ดีขึ้นบนโซเชียลมีเดีย
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
ทำความเข้าใจว่าสาธารณชนมีส่วนร่วมกับหัวข้อต่างๆ อย่างไร วิเคราะห์และรายงานข้อมูลการมีส่วนร่วมของสาธารณะตลอดระยะเวลา 7 ปีบนเว็บและโซเชียลมีเดีย
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
การตรวจสอบสื่อแบบเรียลไทม์สำหรับทีมสื่อสาร รวมฟีดเนื้อหาเว็บและโซเชียลแบบเรียลไทม์เข้ากับข้อมูลการมีส่วนร่วมสาธารณะ เพื่อระบุและคาดการณ์เนื้อหาที่สำคัญ
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES มอบความสามารถด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลที่เปิดเผยข้อมูลอัจฉริยะสำหรับผู้ใช้เพื่อรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ทำให้เกิดนวัตกรรมในอุตสาหกรรมและขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพ
Audiense
audiense.com
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อทำความเข้าใจผู้ชมและรับผลลัพธ์ทางการตลาดที่ดีขึ้น ผลลัพธ์ของโซเชียลมีเดีย ผลลัพธ์ของอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ กลยุทธ์สื่อ กลยุทธ์การเติบโต หรือผลตอบแทนจากค่าโฆษณา วางการแบ่งส่วนผู้บริโภคและข้อมูลเชิงลึกทางวัฒนธรรมเป็นศูนย์กลางของกลยุทธ์ของคุณ และช่วยให้ทีมของคุณสามารถเข้าใจผู้ชมอย่างท...
Reputation
reputation.com
โลกแห่งการโต้ตอบต้องการแพลตฟอร์มแห่งการดำเนินการ เปลี่ยนคำติชมจากบทวิจารณ์ การถูกใจ รายการ ความคิดเห็น และการคลิกให้กลายเป็นข้อได้เปรียบทางการแข่งขันของคุณ
Chotam
chotam.io
Chotam alerts users for comments made on social media posts and advertising posts. Notifications allow users to track potential customer's comments on competitors' posts.
BrandMaxima
brandmaxima.com
BrandMaxima is a leading influencer discovery and analytics SaaS platform with its world's largest Influencer database of 103.5 million influencers on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter. BrandMaxima's features includes Influencer Discovery, Influencer Analytics, Influencer Management & Outreach,...
Blinkfire Analytics
blinkfire.com
Blinkfire Analytics is an AI-first company with leading business intelligence & marketing analytics products to evaluate sports, media, and entertainment sponsorships across social media, digital, and Advanced TV. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary computer vision techn...
Arwen.AI
arwen.ai
Arwen uses AI to automatically remove spam and toxic comments from your paid and organic social media, turbocharging your engagement. Make your Social Media more social: remove the bad, tackle the negative and amplify the positive.
Akio.Cx
akio.com
Akio.cx, the omnichannel contact centre software: Akio Unified platform (phone, e-mail, chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter + IA + API...) for Call & Contact Centers + Akio TWS module for collaboration and Akio Insights module for Voice of the Customer and Réputation.
Spotler Engage
spotlerengage.com
Webcare, messaging, social media publishing and monitoring in one clear and concise tool.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...