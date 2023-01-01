ทางเลือกสำหรับ - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
ปรับแต่งบัตรเชิญ ใบปลิว และการทักทายออนไลน์ที่สะท้อนถึงสไตล์ส่วนตัวของคุณ สำหรับงานแต่งงาน วันหยุด วันเกิด และทุกช่วงเวลาที่สำคัญ
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
ในโลกธุรกิจที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไปอย่างรวดเร็วในปัจจุบัน การจัดการกิจกรรมที่มีประสิทธิภาพถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับบริษัทต่างๆ ในการสร้างประสบการณ์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพและเชื่อมต่อกับผู้ที่มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผู้จัดงานจึงพึ่งพาเครื่องมือที่เป็นนวัตกรรมมากขึ้นเพื่อปรับปรุงการดำเนินงานและเพิ่ม...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดกิจกรรมที่เรียบง่ายและใช้งานง่าย ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณรวมศูนย์การสื่อสาร การดำเนินงาน และกระบวนการด้านความปลอดภัยเข้าด้วยกัน - เชื่อมโยงทั้งทีมของคุณไว้ในที่เดียว ปรับปรุงการจัดส่งของคุณ เตรียมพร้อมสำหรับสิ่งที่อาจผิดพลาด และเพิ่มการมีส่วนร่วมของทีมงานในงานครั้งต่อไปของคุณ แสดงน้...
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto เป็นซอฟต์แวร์จำหน่ายตั๋วฟรีที่จัดการและโปรโมตกิจกรรม ขายตั๋วออนไลน์ และติดตามว่ากิจกรรมดำเนินไปได้ดีเพียงใด
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเทศกาลและกิจกรรมดนตรีแบบโมดูลาร์ที่ช่วยให้คุณจัดการการดำเนินงานของเทศกาล การรับรอง ทีม และศิลปินได้
PopBookings
popbookings.com
ด้วย PopBookings คุณสามารถเก็บทุกอย่างไว้ในที่เดียวเพื่อให้ทุกคนเข้าใจตรงกัน การปรับปรุงกระบวนการทางธุรกิจด้านการจัดหาพนักงานช่วยให้คุณและทีมของคุณเป็นระเบียบ ทุกคนสามารถอ้างอิงข้อมูลเดียวกันภายในบัญชีได้ ประหยัดเวลาด้วยเครื่องมืออันทรงพลังของเรา
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
ทีมเจ้าหน้าที่อำนวยความสะดวกช่วยให้ผู้จัดการงานส่งข้อความ (SMS) ตามกำหนดเวลาและแบบสองทางกับผู้เข้าร่วมงาน
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard เป็นเครื่องมือวางแผนและสื่อสารกิจกรรมแบบครบวงจรฟรี ซึ่งคุณสามารถจัดกิจกรรมสำหรับกลุ่มอายุ 10-1,000 ปีขึ้นไปโดยมีรายชื่อแขกที่ชัดเจน ในฐานะแพลตฟอร์มแบบโมดูลาร์ Guestboard ช่วยให้คุณสามารถเลือกและเลือกเครื่องมือที่แน่นอนสำหรับกิจกรรมกลุ่มของคุณต้องการ: กระดานข้อความ เอกสารและไฟล์ที่ใช้ร่วมก...
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com เป็นเว็บแอปพลิเคชันและแพลตฟอร์มเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่ให้การผสานรวมซอฟต์แวร์ ข้อมูลที่ดำเนินการได้ และประสบการณ์เครือข่ายโซเชียลที่มีแบรนด์เพื่อช่วยคุณประหยัดเวลา ป้องกันข้อผิดพลาด และลดต้นทุนที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการวางแผนและจัดกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง รวมถึงการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ การประชุม และ...
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch ช่วยให้เกิดความร่วมมือโดยการปรับปรุงกระบวนการขายของผู้สนับสนุน คุณสามารถใช้ประโยชน์จากข้อมูลของเราเพื่อค้นหา ค้นพบ และดำเนินการตรวจสอบสถานะแบรนด์ต่างๆ คุณยังมีสถานที่สำหรับแสดงการนำเสนอของคุณด้วย ประโยชน์หลักห้าประการของ SponsorPitch: 1. ให้ข้อมูลข้อตกลงเฉพาะสมาชิกเกี่ยวกับแบรนด์และกิจก...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่ไม่แสวงหาผลกำไร สร้างขึ้นโดยมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อช่วยให้องค์กรปลดล็อกผลกระทบและรายได้มากขึ้น ด้วยเครื่องมือโฆษณา อีเมล โซเชียลมีเดีย และการมีส่วนร่วมทางดิจิทัลที่ใช้งานง่าย Feathr ช่วยให้คุณเพิ่มการรับรู้ เพิ่มการบริจาคออนไลน์ โปรโมตกิจกรรม รับสมัครอาสาสมัคร และทำสิ่งดีๆ ได...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent มอบแพลตฟอร์มกิจกรรมแบบครบวงจรสำหรับทุกกิจกรรมและทุกกิจกรรม แพลตฟอร์มของเราทำให้การจัดการแต่ละขั้นตอนของวงจรเหตุการณ์ง่ายขึ้น ในขณะเดียวกันก็ให้ข้อมูลและข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่คุณต้องการเพื่อเพิ่มมูลค่าสูงสุดให้กับคุณ ไม่ว่าจะมาด้วยตนเอง เสมือนจริง หรือแบบผสม คุณจะมีแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่มีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้อ...