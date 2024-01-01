ทางเลือกสำหรับ - echo3D
Contentful
contentful.com
เปิดตัวเร็วขึ้นด้วยแพลตฟอร์มเนื้อหาที่ทันสมัย เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดและเร็วที่สุดในการจัดการเนื้อหา: ผสานรวมเครื่องมือของคุณ เผยแพร่ข้ามช่องทาง ปลดบล็อกทีมของคุณด้วยเฟรมเวิร์กแอปชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมของเรา
Contentstack
contentstack.com
ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่คุณต้องการทุกที่ นำธุรกิจของคุณไปยังสถานที่ต่างๆ มากขึ้นด้วย Composable DXP อัตโนมัติเพียงระบบเดียวที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย CMS ไร้หัว #1
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar ใช้ประโยชน์จากเทคโนโลยี Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) และ XR ที่พัฒนาอย่างรวดเร็ว ผสมผสานกับฮาร์ดแวร์สำหรับผู้บริโภคและวิวัฒนาการของเบราว์เซอร์ เพื่อทำหน้าที่เป็นตัวเปิดใหม่สำหรับลูกค้าในการสัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์ในแบบ 3 มิติ และ/หรือในบริบทโดยไม่ต้องมีผลิตภัณฑ์ปรากฏอยู่จริง เทคโนโลยี...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe เป็นแพลตฟอร์มล้ำสมัยที่ได้ปฏิวัติกระบวนการสร้างแอปพลิเคชัน 3D ระดับองค์กร, Augmented Reality (AR) และ Virtual Reality (VR) ในอดีต การพัฒนาแอปดังกล่าวต้องใช้ทักษะเฉพาะทาง วงจรการพัฒนาที่ยาวนาน และงบประมาณจำนวนมาก ตอนนี้ Vuframe ได้ทำให้กระบวนการทั้งหมดง่ายขึ้น ทำให้ธุรกิจทุกขนาดสามารถเข้าถึงไ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
แหล่งที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกสำหรับหุ้นที่ขอลิขสิทธิ์ได้และโมเดล 3 มิติแบบกำหนดเอง กิจกรรมของบริษัทประกอบด้วยสายธุรกิจสองสายที่สัมพันธ์กัน CGTrader Marketplace แบบบริการตนเองของบริษัทสำหรับโมเดล 3 มิติที่มีโมเดล 3 มิติที่ขอลิขสิทธิ์ได้มากกว่า 800,000 โมเดล และ CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling สำหรับลูกค้าอ...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกันด้วยแพลตฟอร์ม AR ที่เรียบง่ายและทรงพลังที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม สร้างขึ้นโดยมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก เอเจนซี่ เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์ XR ที่สมจริง เปลี่ยนสิ่งพิมพ์ เอกสารการขาย การแสดงภาพผลิตภัณฑ์อีคอมเมิร์ซ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายในประสบการณ์ความเป็นจริงเสริ...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม WebAR ที่ได้รับรางวัล สร้าง จัดการ และเผยแพร่ประสบการณ์ WebAR ที่ทรงประสิทธิภาพโดยใช้ชุดเครื่องมือสร้างสรรค์ SDK โซลูชันการสร้างแบรนด์และโฮสติ้งแบบกำหนดเอง และ CMS อันทรงพลังของเรา ด้วยโซลูชันแบบไม่ใช้โค้ด โค้ดน้อย หรือโค้ดแบบกำหนดเอง Zapworks ช่วยให้นักออกแบบ นักพัฒนา และนักก...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: ปฏิวัติอนาคตด้วยโซลูชั่น XR ภาพรวมของบริษัท SynergyXR ตั้งอยู่ในเมือง Aarhus ที่มีชีวิตชีวา ประเทศเดนมาร์ก ยืนหยัดเป็นสัญญาณแห่งนวัตกรรมในภูมิทัศน์ Extended Reality (XR) เกิดจากความเข้าใจอย่างลึกซึ้งในภาคการผลิตและพลังงาน เราได้เติบโตขึ้นเป็นกองกำลังที่น่าเกรงขาม โดยเชี่ยวชาญในการนำเครื่อ...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect สำหรับ HoloLens ใช้ความเป็นจริงผสมสำหรับการประสานงานโครงการโดยการจัดตำแหน่งที่แม่นยำของข้อมูลโฮโลแกรมบนไซต์งาน ช่วยให้ผู้ปฏิบัติงานสามารถตรวจสอบแบบจำลองของตนที่ซ้อนทับในบริบทของสภาพแวดล้อมทางกายภาพได้