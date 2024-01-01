ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Domo
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะและแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ที่ช่วยให้คุณสำรวจ วิเคราะห์ และแบ่งปันการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจแบบเรียลไทม์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะและการวิเคราะห์ Zoho Analytics เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ BI และการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลแบบบริการตนเองที่ช่วยให้คุณวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลด้วยภาพ สร้างการแสดงภาพข้อมูลที่น่าทึ่ง และค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ซ่อนอยู่ในไม่กี่นาที
Sisense
sisense.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะโดย Sisense ผู้นำอุตสาหกรรมด้าน BI สำหรับข้อมูลที่ซับซ้อน - เตรียม วิเคราะห์ และสำรวจข้อมูลที่กำลังเติบโตจากหลายแหล่งได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลการทำงานร่วมกันที่รวม SQL, R, Python และการวิเคราะห์ด้วยภาพไว้ในที่เดียว เชื่อมต่อ วิเคราะห์ และแบ่งปัน เร็วขึ้น
Hex
hex.tech
Hex เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลที่ทันสมัยสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ สมุดบันทึกสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกัน แอปข้อมูลที่สวยงาม และการรักษาความปลอดภัยระดับองค์กร
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์ม Analytics Cloud ชั้นนำ เราช่วยให้ทุกคนค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่มีผลกระทบสูงด้วยระบบการวิเคราะห์อัตโนมัติที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
การวิเคราะห์เว็บไซต์และผลิตภัณฑ์ทำถูกต้อง - ในที่สุด! การติดตาม Spotless™ ของ Usermaven จะบันทึกเหตุการณ์ทั้งหมดโดยอัตโนมัติ ขจัดการพึ่งพานักพัฒนา และทำให้เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับนักการตลาดและพนักงานผลิตภัณฑ์