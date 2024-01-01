Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboards. 4. Enhanced quality control. With Displayr, you have a singular platform for analysis, visualization, reporting, and dashboarding. Whether it's MaxDiff, Conjoint, Market Segmentation, Customer Feedback, Brand Research, or advanced features like auto-updating, interactive dashboards, and cutting-edge machine learning and text coding, Displayr has it all.

หมวดหมู่ :

เว็บไซต์: displayr.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Displayr อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง