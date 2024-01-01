WebCatalog

Datapad

Datapad

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: datapad.io

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Datapad บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integrations - Metric & dashboard templates - AI Insight generation - Google Sheets chart builder - Dashboard links & embedding - Daily e-mail scorecards - Team KPI collaboration

หมวดหมู่:

Business
เครื่องมือสร้างภาพข้อมูล

เว็บไซต์: datapad.io

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Datapad อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

QikPM

QikPM

qikpm.com

PromptChainer

PromptChainer

promptchainer.io

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

HeyLink.me

HeyLink.me

heylink.me

Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite

zerodha.com

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

BacklinkManager

BacklinkManager

backlinkmanager.io

Thatch

Thatch

trythatch.com

SpreadSimple

SpreadSimple

spreadsimple.com

MailerSend

MailerSend

mailersend.com

GRID

GRID

grid.is

Google Forms

Google Forms

docs.google.com

สำรวจ

Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.