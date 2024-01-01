Datafiniti is a Data as a Service (DaaS) solution utilizing proprietary technologies to automate the data extraction process and transform web pages into clean, manageable, structured datasets across business, people, product, and property databases. Our RESTful API and customer portal transforms real-time queries into instantly usable data. Drill down to the exact information you need, download data sets at your convenience, and seamlessly integrate the results with your code. We have customers and users in nearly every industry and all sizes; from startups, to SMEs and all the way up to Fortune 500 companies, who use our data to power next-generation applications and analytics.

หมวดหมู่ :

เว็บไซต์: datafiniti.co

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Datafiniti อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง