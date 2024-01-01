ทางเลือกสำหรับ - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (เดิมชื่อ Box.net) เป็นบริษัทอินเทอร์เน็ตสัญชาติอเมริกันที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองเรดวูดซิตี้ รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัทมุ่งเน้นการจัดการเนื้อหาบนคลาวด์และบริการแชร์ไฟล์สำหรับธุรกิจ ไคลเอนต์และแอปอย่างเป็นทางการพร้อมใช้งานสำหรับ Windows, macOS และแพลตฟอร์มมือถือหลายแพลตฟอร์ม บ็อกซ์ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี พ.ศ....
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks เป็นบริษัทที่ก่อตั้งโดยผู้สร้าง Apache Spark ดั้งเดิม Databricks เติบโตจากโครงการ AMPLab ที่มหาวิทยาลัยแคลิฟอร์เนีย เบิร์กลีย์ ซึ่งมีส่วนร่วมในการสร้าง Apache Spark ซึ่งเป็นเฟรมเวิร์กการประมวลผลแบบโอเพ่นซอร์สแบบกระจายที่สร้างขึ้นบน Scala Databricks พัฒนาแพลตฟอร์มบนเว็บสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกั...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
สมุดบันทึกที่มีการจัดการสำหรับนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและนักวิจัย
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud นำเสนอชุดเครื่องมือและผลิตภัณฑ์การประมวลผลบนคลาวด์ที่เชื่อถือได้และปลอดภัยซึ่งช่วยให้คุณสร้างโครงสร้างพื้นฐานคลาวด์ ศูนย์ข้อมูลในหลายภูมิภาคเพื่อเสริมศักยภาพธุรกิจของคุณ อุตสาหกรรมระดับโลก ทดลองใช้ฟรี
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
กระบวนการทั้งหมดของการรัน Data Science - การสร้างอัลกอริธึม Machine Learning อธิบายผลลัพธ์และการทำนายผลลัพธ์ รวมอยู่ในคลิกเดียว
Observable
observablehq.com
สำรวจ วิเคราะห์ และอธิบายข้อมูล เป็นทีม. ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกใหม่ๆ ตอบคำถามเพิ่มเติม และตัดสินใจได้ดียิ่งขึ้น
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (หรือที่เขียนว่า opentext) เป็นบริษัทแคนาดาที่พัฒนาและจำหน่ายซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการข้อมูลองค์กร (EIM) OpenText ซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองวอเตอร์ลู ออนแทรีโอ ประเทศแคนาดา เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของแคนาดาในปี 2014 และได้รับการยอมรับว่าเป็นหนึ่งในนายจ้าง 100 อันดับแรกของแคนาดา ...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku คือบริษัทปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) และแมชชีนเลิร์นนิงที่ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2556 ในเดือนธันวาคม 2562 Dataiku ประกาศว่า CapitalG ซึ่งเป็นกองทุนร่วมลงทุนระยะสุดท้ายที่มีการเติบโตซึ่งได้รับทุนจาก Alphabet Inc. ได้เข้าร่วมกับ Dataiku ในฐานะนักลงทุน และได้ ได้รับสถานะยูนิคอร์น มูลค่า 1.4 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ปัจจ...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลที่ทันสมัยสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ สมุดบันทึกสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกัน แอปข้อมูลที่สวยงาม และการรักษาความปลอดภัยระดับองค์กร
Akkio
akkio.com
AI เชิงทำนายสำหรับนักวิเคราะห์ ทำให้การดำเนินงานของคุณมีความได้เปรียบในการแข่งขันด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่รวดเร็วและการคาดการณ์ที่ง่ายดาย ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีการเข้ารหัส
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai คือแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต Full Stack AI, LLM และคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ ข้อความ และเสียงที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® ช่วยให้คุณใช้ข้อมูลของคุณเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหา บรรลุวัตถุประสงค์ใหม่ และตอบสนองความต้องการทางธุรกิจที่สำคัญ ทุกอย่างเริ่มต้นที่นี่ ด้วยผู้นำอุตสาหกรรมในด้านโซลูชันการรวมข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ที่รองรับกลยุทธ์ AI ของคุณ
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
เป็นที่รักของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของไอที โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของคุณสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการพัฒนา ML การปรับใช้ และไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลในระบบคลาวด์
Pecan
pecan.ai
ซอฟต์แวร์การวิเคราะห์เชิงคาดการณ์จาก Pecan ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อสร้างผลกระทบ รับการคาดการณ์ที่แม่นยำและดำเนินการได้ภายในไม่กี่วัน และปลดล็อกพลังของ AutoML
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer คือเครื่องมือซอฟต์แวร์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับการพัฒนาและปรับใช้โมเดลการเรียนรู้ของเครื่อง โดยมีอินเทอร์เฟซที่เป็นมิตรต่อผู้ใช้ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถสร้าง ฝึก และประเมินโครงข่ายประสาทเทียมได้โดยไม่ต้องมีความรู้ด้านการเขียนโปรแกรมที่กว้างขวาง ด้วยฟีเจอร์และอัลกอริธึมที่หลากหลาย Neural ...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid เป็นระบบปฏิบัติการการวิเคราะห์ระดับองค์กรระดับองค์กรที่ปรับขนาดตั้งแต่การวิเคราะห์แบบบริการตนเองของผู้ใช้รายเดียวไปจนถึงการใช้งานแบบรวมศูนย์ที่มีผู้ใช้นับพันราย ครอบคลุมการแสดงภาพข้อมูลที่เรียบง่ายแต่มีประสิทธิภาพไปจนถึงความสามารถด้านการเรียนรู้ของเครื่องขั้นสูง ระบบปฏิบัติการ Analytics แบบไ...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL เป็นวิวัฒนาการของโปรแกรมแก้ไข SQL รุ่นเก่า เช่น DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico เรามีตัวแก้ไข SQL ที่สวยงามและทันสมัยสำหรับทีมที่เน้นข้อมูลที่ต้องการประหยัดเวลา ปรับปรุงความถูกต้องของข้อมูล เตรียมความพร้อมให้กับพนักงานใหม่ได้เร็วขึ้น และส่งมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกให้กับธุรกิจได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ด้วย PopSQL ผู...
Incorta
incorta.com
แพลตฟอร์มการจัดส่งข้อมูลแบบเปิดของ Incorta ช่วยให้การเข้าถึงข้อมูลจากระบบองค์กรที่ซับซ้อนหลายระบบง่ายขึ้น เพื่อปลดล็อกมูลค่าทั้งหมดของข้อมูลองค์กร ทำให้พร้อมสำหรับการวิเคราะห์ Incorta ได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures และ Sorenson Capital โดยช่วยให้บริษัท...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้ช่วยนำร่องที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับธุรกิจ โดยมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้คุณฉลาดขึ้น เร็วขึ้น และมั่นใจมากขึ้นในการตัดสินใจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลของคุณ IBM Cognos Analytics มอบพลังให้กับผู้ใช้ทุกคน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ หรือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านไอที...
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
JADBio
jadbio.com
การเรียนรู้ของเครื่องแบบไม่มีโค้ดที่ทำให้การค้นพบไบโอมาร์คเกอร์เป็นอัตโนมัติ และตีความบทบาทของพวกมันตามความต้องการในการวิจัยของคุณ
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
ในที่สุด โซลูชันที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กร ด้วยคู่มือแบรนด์ที่ครอบคลุมของ Mark AI และความสามารถในการปรับแต่ง AI เรานำเสนอโซลูชันระดับองค์กรที่ช่วยให้คุณกำหนดรูปแบบตัวตนและการส่งข้อความของ AI เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของธุรกิจของคุณ
DataRobot
datarobot.com
เปิด. ยืดหยุ่นได้. สร้างขึ้นเพื่อปรับให้เข้ากับความต้องการ AI ของทีมของคุณ DataRobot นำเวิร์กโฟลว์เชิงสร้างสรรค์และเชิงคาดการณ์ทั้งหมดของคุณมารวมกันไว้ในแพลตฟอร์มอันทรงพลังเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ส่งมอบ AI ที่ธุรกิจของคุณต้องการอย่างรวดเร็ว ควบคุมทรัพย์สินทั้งหมดของคุณ และเข้าถึงผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้าน AI ระดั...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ นำเสนอการเข้าถึงแบบไดนามิกและการทำงานร่วมกันสำหรับเทคโนโลยีการจำลองและการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล รวมถึง HPC และทรัพยากรคลาวด์ที่ปรับขนาดได้ ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว