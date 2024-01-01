CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to discover the right influencer using over 130 search criteria. Additionally, users can: Compare individual creator results with the average results for their Topic in seconds to benchmark them. Track campaigns, individuate all the content connected to a brand, and obtain aggregated information. Follow competition with the Brand section, where what they are doing and how their content is performing can be seen. See how content around various topics performs to decide when and where to engage. Access detailed data about creators and topics demographics, and ensure you are always talking to the right people. All CreatorDB services are available through our SaaS and the API integration to best combine with your current workflow. CreatorDB offers agency services with end-to-end campaign management in-house as well. The vendor states their agency team is fluent in 11 of the most spoken languages making it a viable solution for cross-border campaigns.

