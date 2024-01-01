CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Business
Data Center Infrastructure Providers

