The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer interaction, optimizes against your priority ecommerce metrics, and empowers merchandising teams with controls and insights to drive unparalleled business outcomes. The secret sauce? Where other solutions start with open-source keyword matching engines and bolt AI on top, we are the only product discovery solution with a proprietary, native core that is specifically built for ecommerce. Constructor’s advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models all work together to deliver real-time, personalized experiences that decode complex patterns and understand user intent. That’s why we’ve never lost an A/B test when it comes to driving business metrics that matter, like revenue, conversion rate, and profit margin. Our customers' successes speak for themselves: Grove Collaborative achieved a 20.07X ROI and Bonobos saw 9% increase in search revenue over legacy tools. But don't take our word for it. Make us prove your success even before you sign a contract. Test Constructor on your sites or apps with our Proof Schedule, a 4-week revenue opportunity assessment using your real catalog and your real traffic. For free.

หมวดหมู่ :

เว็บไซต์: constructor.io

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Constructor อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง