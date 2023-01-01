Chamaileon is an ESP agnostic email builder platform designed to help agile marketing teams get organized, optimize their email production processes, and focus on the bigger picture of email marketin... Show More . Chamaileon's email template editor enables email professionals and their teams to create amazing on-brand email experiences at a scale without touching a single line of code. Its email generator ensures email HTML compatibility in the majority of email clients. Chamaileon provides a streamlined email production process that homes in on your custom workflows and arrangements: Access level control, folder-based asset organization, and permissions are all built-in. Chamaileon is brought to you by the EDMdesigner.com team, whose first product, EDMdesigner, has been the industry-changing drag-n-drop email editor since 2013. Chamaileon is the next generation of the email builder family that aims to free the email industry from time-consuming email coding.

