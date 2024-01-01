Careerminds is a global outplacement and career management partner that cares about you, your employees, and your company’s brand. We combine cutting-edge technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching, which allows us to deliver customized services to anyone, anywhere at a lower cost than traditional firms. We promise to support participants throughout the whole process by working with them until they are placed in a new, meaningful role. Getting your employees back to work is our mission and our guarantee.

เว็บไซต์: careerminds.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Careerminds อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง