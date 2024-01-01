Captain Luxe

Captain Luxe

CaptainLuxe is a phone-to-book international flight service that specializes in business-class flights. Our agents work with leading airlines to discover markdowns on itinerary, including special fares and discounts. We understand that your time is valuable, so we take care of the details, from choosing the right flights to getting your air tickets.

