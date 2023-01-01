ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Brushfire

WebCatalog

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo คือซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการธุรกิจ รวมถึง CRM, อีคอมเมิร์ซ, การเรียกเก็บเงิน, การบัญชี, การผลิต, คลังสินค้า, การจัดการโครงการ และการจัดการสินค้าคงคลัง เวอร์ชันชุมชนเป็นซอฟต์แวร์เสรีที่ได้รับอนุญาตภายใต้ GNU LGPLv3 นอกจากนี้ยังมีเวอร์ชัน "Enterprise" ที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ซึ่งมีคุณสมบัติและบริการพิเศษ ซอร์ส...

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral, Inc. คือผู้ให้บริการโซลูชันการสื่อสารและการทำงานร่วมกันบนคลาวด์สำหรับธุรกิจที่จดทะเบียนในตลาดหลักทรัพย์สหรัฐ Vlad Shmunis ซีอีโอของ RingCentral และ CTO Vlad Vendrow ก่อตั้งบริษัทในปี 1999 นักลงทุนของ RingCentral ได้แก่ Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Thei...

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite เป็นเว็บไซต์จัดการงานอีเวนต์และการจำหน่ายตั๋วในสหรัฐฯ บริการนี้ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เรียกดู สร้าง และโปรโมตกิจกรรมในท้องถิ่นได้ บริการนี้จะเรียกเก็บค่าธรรมเนียมจากผู้จัดงานเพื่อแลกกับบริการจองตั๋วออนไลน์ เว้นแต่งานดังกล่าวจะไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย Eventbrite เปิดตัวในปี 2549 และมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิส...

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

ค้นพบแพลตฟอร์มที่เหมาะกับคุณสำหรับการประชุมสุดยอดเสมือนจริง การประชุมออนไลน์ และกิจกรรมแบบผสมผสาน ออกแบบมาเพื่อการมีส่วนร่วมผ่านประสบการณ์ที่กำหนดเอง ลองฟรี!

Whova

Whova

whova.com

ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเหตุการณ์แบบครบวงจรสำหรับกิจกรรมแบบตัวต่อตัว ไฮบริด และกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

ดำเนินกิจกรรมของคุณอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น Zoho Backstage เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการกิจกรรมที่ช่วยให้ผู้จัดงานสามารถวางแผนและดำเนินการประชุม การพบปะ และการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและผลกระทบที่มากขึ้น

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo เป็นซอฟต์แวร์กิจกรรมที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดในโลก แพลตฟอร์มของเราช่วยให้ผู้จัดงาน นักการตลาด ผู้แสดงสินค้า และผู้เข้าร่วมทุกคนได้ปลดปล่อยพลังของกิจกรรม

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

โฮสต์การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บที่ผู้ชมของคุณจะชื่นชอบ หากคุณพร้อมสำหรับซอฟต์แวร์การสัมมนาผ่านเว็บที่ง่ายและปรับแต่งได้ โดยไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลดหรือยุ่งยาก ยินดีต้อนรับกลับบ้าน

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

Ticket Tailor เป็นโซลูชันการออกตั๋วงานที่เรียบง่ายและฟรีสำหรับกิจกรรมทุกรูปแบบและขนาด ลงทะเบียนฟรี ถ่ายทอดสดกิจกรรมแรกของคุณ และจำหน่ายตั๋วออนไลน์

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

สร้างกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง การประชุม หลักสูตร และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายเพื่อดึงดูดผู้ชม และทำให้ชุมชนของคุณเติบโตผ่านการตลาดตามกิจกรรม

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast เป็นแพลตฟอร์มกิจกรรม B2B ที่ได้รับการปรับแต่งโดยเฉพาะ ซึ่งเปลี่ยนรูปแบบการตลาดผ่านการจัดกิจกรรมดิจิทัลและแบบเข้าร่วมด้วยตนเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย นักการตลาด B2B ระดับองค์กรหลายพันรายจากบริษัทต่างๆ เช่น Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora และ Mailchimp ใช้ประโยชน์จาก Goldcast เพื่อเพิ่มจำนวนผู้เข้าร่วม สร้าง...

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

จัดงานนิทรรศการและการประชุมอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น โดยไม่ต้องกังวล Swapcard เป็นแพลตฟอร์มกิจกรรมการลงทะเบียนและการมีส่วนร่วมที่ใช้งานง่าย สร้างขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ให้กับกิจกรรมของคุณ

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

WebinarNinja ช่วยให้คุณสร้าง โฮสต์ และแบ่งปันการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บโดยไม่ต้องกังวล เริ่มต้นวันนี้และสร้างการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บครั้งแรกของคุณใน 10 วินาที

AnyRoad

AnyRoad

anyroad.com

แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดเชิงประสบการณ์ชั้นนำเพื่อดำเนินการและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพกิจกรรมและประสบการณ์ เพิ่มความภักดีต่อแบรนด์ และขับเคลื่อน ROI ที่มากขึ้น

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

สร้างกิจกรรมที่ดีขึ้นซึ่งขับเคลื่อนรายได้ที่แท้จริง ทุกงานคือโอกาสในการเพิ่มรายได้ ไม่ว่าจะเกิดขึ้นที่ไหนก็ตาม จัดลำดับความสำคัญไปป์ไลน์จากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวด้วยการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ ปาร์ตี้รับชม การสาธิต การประชุม และกิจกรรมแบบเจอหน้ากันที่ทำให้เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลง

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla ให้คุณตั้งค่าแบบฟอร์มลงทะเบียนแบบกำหนดเอง ส่งคำเชิญทางอีเมล และจัดการการยกเลิกได้ในที่เดียว ผู้เข้าร่วมกิจกรรมสามารถลงทะเบียนออนไลน์และชำระเงินออนไลน์ได้อย่างปลอดภัย

Momice

Momice

momice.com

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...

Planning Pod

Planning Pod

planningpod.com

The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

inwink

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

Cadmium

Cadmium

gocadmium.com

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...

Attendease

Attendease

attendease.com

Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...

Eventene

Eventene

eventene.com

Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.

Eventtia

Eventtia

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...

Edenkit

Edenkit

edenkit.com

Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...

Eventcube

Eventcube

eventcube.io

Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...

Canapii

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

EventMobi

EventMobi

eventmobi.com

EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...

PheedLoop

PheedLoop

pheedloop.com

PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...

RainFocus

RainFocus

rainfocus.com

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...

EventX

EventX

eventx.io

“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...

Swoogo

Swoogo

swoogo.events

With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม CRM แบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้คุณสร้างและขยายชุมชนของคุณผ่านกิจกรรม การเป็นสมาชิก และเครื่องมือดิจิทัลอื่น ๆ ได้ในที่เดียว แพลตฟอร์มครบวงจรของ Glue Up ผสานรวม CRM ที่ดีที่สุด การจัดการกิจกรรม การจัดการสมาชิก การตลาดผ่านอีเมล การจัดการโครงการ การจัดการการฝึกอบรม แบบสำรวจ การเงิน และเค...

EventCreate

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

สร้างเว็บไซต์กิจกรรมที่สวยงามภายในไม่กี่นาที สร้างเว็บไซต์กิจกรรม รวบรวมการลงทะเบียน ขายตั๋ว และโปรโมตกิจกรรมของคุณทางออนไลน์ เชื่อถือได้และปลอดภัย ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้คนมากกว่า 1,000,000 คนทั่วโลก รวมถึงนักวางแผนจาก Nike, MIT และ Refinery29

EventBookings

EventBookings

eventbookings.com

EventBookings เป็นโซลูชันการออกตั๋วเหตุการณ์ที่เรียบง่ายและใช้งานง่ายสำหรับกิจกรรมทุกประเภทและขนาด ลงทะเบียน รับงานถ่ายทอดสดครั้งแรกและขายตั๋วออนไลน์

Worksup

Worksup

worksup.com

เราจัดการประชุมและกิจกรรมทางธุรกิจมานานกว่า 20 ปี เมื่อถึงจุดหนึ่ง เมื่อเผชิญกับความท้าทายในอุตสาหกรรมงานอีเวนต์ต่างๆ เราจึงตัดสินใจสร้างแพลตฟอร์มงานอีเวนต์ทั้งที่ใช้งานง่ายสำหรับผู้เข้าร่วมและตั้งค่าสำหรับผู้จัดงานได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ปัจจุบัน ความเชี่ยวชาญของเราครอบคลุมการจัดการงานอีเว้นท์อย่างเต็มรูปแ...

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent สร้างขึ้นจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านกิจกรรมและผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้าน A/V ที่ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจในการก้าวข้ามขีดจำกัดของการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บและเทคโนโลยีกิจกรรม ผลิตภัณฑ์ของเรามอบประสบการณ์ที่โดดเด่นให้กับบริษัทระดับองค์กร เสริมศักยภาพด้วยโซลูชันไวท์เลเบลเพื่อสร้างกิจกรรมแบบเข้าร่วมด้วยตนเอง กิจกรรมเสมือนจริง แล...

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

ค้นพบแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการกิจกรรมระดับองค์กรเพียงหนึ่งเดียวที่ใช้งานง่าย ดูว่าเราสามารถช่วยเหลือคุณในกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง งานผสม หรืองานแบบเจอหน้ากันครั้งถัดไปได้อย่างไร Accelevents โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรสำหรับการจัดการกิจกรรมเสมือนจริง แบบไฮบริด และแบบเข้าร่วมด้วยตนเอง ผสมผสานความสามารถระดับองค์กรอย่างมีเอกล...

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสำหรับกิจกรรมและการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บ ลดความซับซ้อนของเวิร์กโฟลว์กิจกรรมของคุณโดยการรวมเครื่องมือหลายอย่างเข้าด้วยกันเพื่อประสบการณ์และข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ยอดเยี่ยมของผู้เข้าร่วม

Explara

Explara

explara.com

Explara ช่วยให้ผู้ประกอบการที่มีความคิดสร้างสรรค์และธุรกิจขนาดเล็กสร้างรายได้จากกิจกรรม การขายออนไลน์ ชุมชน และการระดมทุน

