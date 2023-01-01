ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Brandwatch Influence
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch เป็นบริษัทข่าวกรองผู้บริโภคดิจิทัลซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองไบรตัน ประเทศอังกฤษ Brandwatch จำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แตกต่างกันหกรายการ: การวิจัยผู้บริโภค, กลุ่มเป้าหมาย, Vizia, Qriously, บทวิจารณ์ และ BuzzSumo Brandwatch Consumer Research คือ "แอปพลิเคชันแบบบริการตนเอง" หรือซอฟต์แวร์ในรูปแบบบริก...
Khoros
khoros.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ของเราช่วยให้คุณมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดีที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าโดยการสร้างและปรับขนาดการดูแลดิจิทัล การตลาดเพื่อสังคม และชุมชนแบรนด์ คลิกเพื่อเริ่มต้น!
Quantcast
quantcast.com
เรากำลังใช้แนวทางใหม่ในการโฆษณาบนอินเทอร์เน็ตแบบเปิด
GWI
gwi.com
การวิจัยผู้บริโภคตามความต้องการที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย GWI ทำความเข้าใจผู้ชมของคุณได้ทันทีด้วยข้อมูลผู้บริโภคทั่วโลกเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส
Audiense
audiense.com
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อทำความเข้าใจผู้ชมและรับผลลัพธ์ทางการตลาดที่ดีขึ้น ผลลัพธ์ของโซเชียลมีเดีย ผลลัพธ์ของอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ กลยุทธ์สื่อ กลยุทธ์การเติบโต หรือผลตอบแทนจากค่าโฆษณา วางการแบ่งส่วนผู้บริโภคและข้อมูลเชิงลึกทางวัฒนธรรมเป็นศูนย์กลางของกลยุทธ์ของคุณ และช่วยให้ทีมของคุณสามารถเข้าใจผู้ชมอย่างท...
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle เป็นซอฟต์แวร์โฆษณาดิจิทัลสำหรับนักการตลาดและผู้ลงโฆษณาทุกคน เราทำให้การโฆษณาดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและเรียบง่าย เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมที่นี่!
People Pattern
peoplepattern.com
People Pattern provides audience insights to companies by using data science to turn public expression into actionable persona sets. Traditional market research is time-consuming, unreliable at scale and prone to bias. People Pattern uses complex data science techniques to extract actionable marke...
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
ประแจ AI สร้างซอฟต์แวร์และเครื่องมือที่ใช้ Big Data ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้นำตัดสินใจได้ดีขึ้น และทำให้ความคิดริเริ่มและแคมเปญเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติเพื่อเพิ่มทรัพยากรสูงสุดเพื่อผลตอบแทนที่ดีที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นไปได้
Lifesight
lifesight.io
ทำให้ทุกการตลาดมีมูลค่า - ใช้ประโยชน์จากข้อมูลของคุณเองด้วยการวัดผลที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI เพื่อตัดสินใจทางการตลาดได้อย่างเหมาะสม ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีนักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลหรือนักวิทยาศาสตร์ แพลตฟอร์มของ Lifesight ช่วยให้นักการตลาดยุคใหม่สามารถบรรลุผลลัพธ์ที่ดียิ่งขึ้นโดยการเป็นเจ้าของข้อมูลลูกค้า ลดการสูญเสีย ...