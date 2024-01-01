ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks เป็นบริษัทที่ก่อตั้งโดยผู้สร้าง Apache Spark ดั้งเดิม Databricks เติบโตจากโครงการ AMPLab ที่มหาวิทยาลัยแคลิฟอร์เนีย เบิร์กลีย์ ซึ่งมีส่วนร่วมในการสร้าง Apache Spark ซึ่งเป็นเฟรมเวิร์กการประมวลผลแบบโอเพ่นซอร์สแบบกระจายที่สร้างขึ้นบน Scala Databricks พัฒนาแพลตฟอร์มบนเว็บสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกั...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
สมุดบันทึกที่มีการจัดการสำหรับนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและนักวิจัย
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku คือบริษัทปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) และแมชชีนเลิร์นนิงที่ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2556 ในเดือนธันวาคม 2562 Dataiku ประกาศว่า CapitalG ซึ่งเป็นกองทุนร่วมลงทุนระยะสุดท้ายที่มีการเติบโตซึ่งได้รับทุนจาก Alphabet Inc. ได้เข้าร่วมกับ Dataiku ในฐานะนักลงทุน และได้ ได้รับสถานะยูนิคอร์น มูลค่า 1.4 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ปัจจ...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลที่ทันสมัยสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ สมุดบันทึกสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกัน แอปข้อมูลที่สวยงาม และการรักษาความปลอดภัยระดับองค์กร
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai คือแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต Full Stack AI, LLM และคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ ข้อความ และเสียงที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง
V7
v7labs.com
โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับข้อมูลการฝึกอบรมระดับองค์กร ครอบคลุมถึงการติดฉลาก เวิร์กโฟลว์ ชุดข้อมูล และมนุษย์ในลูป
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® ช่วยให้คุณใช้ข้อมูลของคุณเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหา บรรลุวัตถุประสงค์ใหม่ และตอบสนองความต้องการทางธุรกิจที่สำคัญ ทุกอย่างเริ่มต้นที่นี่ ด้วยผู้นำอุตสาหกรรมในด้านโซลูชันการรวมข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ที่รองรับกลยุทธ์ AI ของคุณ
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
เป็นที่รักของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของไอที โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของคุณสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการพัฒนา ML การปรับใช้ และไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลในระบบคลาวด์
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
แพลตฟอร์มการจัดส่งข้อมูลแบบเปิดของ Incorta ช่วยให้การเข้าถึงข้อมูลจากระบบองค์กรที่ซับซ้อนหลายระบบง่ายขึ้น เพื่อปลดล็อกมูลค่าทั้งหมดของข้อมูลองค์กร ทำให้พร้อมสำหรับการวิเคราะห์ Incorta ได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures และ Sorenson Capital โดยช่วยให้บริษัท...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้ช่วยนำร่องที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับธุรกิจ โดยมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้คุณฉลาดขึ้น เร็วขึ้น และมั่นใจมากขึ้นในการตัดสินใจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลของคุณ IBM Cognos Analytics มอบพลังให้กับผู้ใช้ทุกคน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ หรือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านไอที...
Encord
encord.com
เครื่องมือทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสร้างโมเดลที่ดีขึ้นและเร็วขึ้น Encord เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลชั้นนำสำหรับทีมคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ขั้นสูง: ปรับปรุงการติดฉลากและเวิร์กโฟลว์ RLHF สังเกตและประเมินแบบจำลอง และจัดการและดูแลจัดการข้อมูลเพื่อเข้าถึง AI ที่ใช้งานจริงได้เร็วขึ้น
DataRobot
datarobot.com
เปิด. ยืดหยุ่นได้. สร้างขึ้นเพื่อปรับให้เข้ากับความต้องการ AI ของทีมของคุณ DataRobot นำเวิร์กโฟลว์เชิงสร้างสรรค์และเชิงคาดการณ์ทั้งหมดของคุณมารวมกันไว้ในแพลตฟอร์มอันทรงพลังเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ส่งมอบ AI ที่ธุรกิจของคุณต้องการอย่างรวดเร็ว ควบคุมทรัพย์สินทั้งหมดของคุณ และเข้าถึงผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้าน AI ระดั...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ นำเสนอการเข้าถึงแบบไดนามิกและการทำงานร่วมกันสำหรับเทคโนโลยีการจำลองและการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล รวมถึง HPC และทรัพยากรคลาวด์ที่ปรับขนาดได้ ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว