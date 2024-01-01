WebCatalog

botsplash

botsplash

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: botsplash.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ botsplash บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand out, one conversation at a time. Botsplash is a powerful conversation platform that puts your business in the digital messaging channels where your customers are. Connect, Engage and Interact with customers instantly with Realtime or Automated messaging all managed from one platform. With features such as SSO, customer journey workflow, document management, group chat and consolidated audit trail, Botsplash lets your business agents serve customer better and be where the customers are.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
ซอฟต์แวร์แพลตฟอร์มบอท

เว็บไซต์: botsplash.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ botsplash อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Clarabridge Engage

Clarabridge Engage

engagor.com

WorkOS

WorkOS

workos.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Payemoji

Payemoji

payemoji.com

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

Messagely

Messagely

messagely.com

EvaluAgent

EvaluAgent

evaluagent.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Verint

Verint

verint.com

สำรวจ

Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.