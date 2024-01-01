ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
สร้างสรรค์วิธีการเชื่อมต่อกับลูกค้าของคุณใหม่ ManyChat ช่วยให้คุณมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าของคุณได้ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน — ใช้ประโยชน์จากพลังของระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติวันนี้!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
บริการลูกค้าของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติด้วย ChatBot และไม่พลาดโอกาสในการขายหรือช่วยเหลือลูกค้าของคุณ สร้างแชทบอทของคุณเองตั้งแต่เริ่มต้น ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะด้านเทคนิค!
Drift
drift.com
Drift เป็นวิธีใหม่ที่ธุรกิจซื้อจากธุรกิจ ลองใช้เครื่องมือการตลาดและการขายแบบสนทนาของเราที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้การซื้อง่ายขึ้นฟรีทันที
Botpress
botpress.com
สร้างแชทบอท ChatGPT รวดเร็วอย่างน่าประหลาดใจ 🚀 เครื่องมือสร้างแชทบอตเจเนอเรชันถัดไปตัวแรกที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย OpenAI สร้างบอทที่คล้ายกับ ChatGPT สำหรับโครงการหรือธุรกิจของคุณเพื่อทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้สำเร็จ 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel เป็นแพลตฟอร์มบอทชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแชทบอท AI สำหรับ Facebook เรียนรู้วิธีสร้างบอท Facebook Messenger อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย - ไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ด
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox เป็นพื้นที่ทำงานแบบไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ดที่ปลดล็อกพลังของ WhatsApp เพื่อขยายขนาดธุรกิจของคุณด้วยกล่องจดหมายที่ใช้ร่วมกัน, Chatbot แบบไม่มีโค้ดของ WhatsApp, WhatsApp Broadcasts และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Qualified
qualified.com
ผ่านการรับรองช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สร้างไปป์ไลน์ได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น ใช้ประโยชน์จากทรัพย์สินที่ยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดของคุณ - เว็บไซต์ของคุณ - เพื่อระบุผู้เยี่ยมชมที่มีคุณค่าที่สุดของคุณ เริ่มการสนทนาการขายทันที จัดกำหนดการประชุม แปลงปริมาณการเข้าชมขาออกและชำระเงิน และเปิดเผยสัญญาณของความตั้งใจในการซื้อ
Signals
getsignals.ai
เปลี่ยนการดูหน้าเว็บให้เป็นลูกค้า จดจำบริษัทที่กำลังเรียกดูเว็บไซต์ของคุณและเปลี่ยนพวกเขาให้เป็นลูกค้า!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
แพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อสร้างตัวแทน AI ทีมใช้ Voiceflow เพื่อออกแบบ ทดสอบ และเปิดใช้การแชทหรือตัวแทน AI ด้วยเสียง ร่วมกัน เร็วขึ้น ในขนาดที่เหมาะสม
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
โต้ตอบกับลูกค้าและพนักงานของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติในกว่า 135 ภาษาและในกว่า 35 ช่องทางเพื่อส่งมอบผลลัพธ์ที่ดำเนินการได้ในราคาที่ต่ำกว่า
LivePerson
liveperson.com
AI การสนทนาที่เป็นอะไรก็ได้นอกจากการประดิษฐ์ สร้างการเชื่อมต่อที่มีความหมายและเป็นส่วนตัวกับลูกค้าของคุณ ในขณะเดียวกันก็มอบผลลัพธ์ที่แท้จริงให้กับธุรกิจของคุณ
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้ช่วยนำร่องที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับธุรกิจ โดยมีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้คุณฉลาดขึ้น เร็วขึ้น และมั่นใจมากขึ้นในการตัดสินใจที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูลของคุณ IBM Cognos Analytics มอบพลังให้กับผู้ใช้ทุกคน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ หรือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านไอที...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor กำหนดนิยามใหม่ของ CX ด้วย Generative AI และ NLP สร้างการเดินทางของลูกค้าแบบไดนามิกบนช่องทางการส่งข้อความ แพลตฟอร์ม CX แบบใช้โค้ดน้อย/ไม่มีโค้ดของเราผสานรวม Digital Assistant และ Intelligent Process Automation เข้าด้วยกัน โดยนำเสนอการโต้ตอบแบบเฉพาะบุคคลและมุ่งเน้นเป้าหมาย เป็นมากกว่าการตอบกลับ...