ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Base AI
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate ดูแลความต้องการด้านการตลาดสำหรับพันธมิตรและการอ้างอิงทั้งหมดของคุณ ซิงค์ Tapfiliate กับ Shopify, WooCommerce และการผสานรวมอื่นๆ มากกว่า 30 รายการ
Talkable
talkable.com
โปรแกรมการตลาดแบบอ้างอิงที่ยอดเยี่ยม ✅ สำหรับร้านค้าออนไลน์ ธุรกิจในท้องถิ่น และบริการ B2B โปรแกรมความภักดีของลูกค้าสำหรับการตลาดที่กำลังเติบโต เปิดใช้ ทดสอบ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพได้ง่าย! ให้รางวัลแก่ลูกค้าของคุณ!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
แบรนด์ที่เจริญรุ่งเรืองถูกสร้างขึ้นพร้อมกับตัวแทน ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการแบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์แบบครบวงจรที่ทำงานร่วมกับ Shopify, Amazon และ WooCommerce
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
ขยายธุรกิจของคุณในชั่วข้ามคืนทุกคืน GrowSurf เป็นซอฟต์แวร์อ้างอิงสำหรับสตาร์ทอัพด้านเทคโนโลยี ลูกค้าของเราเห็น ROI 300-1,000% + การเติบโต 9-40% ต่อเดือน
NiceJob
nicejob.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการได้รับรีวิวมากขึ้น และสร้างชื่อเสียงของคุณ สร้างกระแสบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ปรับปรุง SEO ของคุณ และเพิ่มยอดขาย
Rewardful
rewardful.com
เปลี่ยนแฟนตัวยงของคุณให้เป็นนักการตลาดที่ดีที่สุดของคุณ รางวัลเป็นวิธีง่ายๆ สำหรับบริษัท SaaS ในการตั้งค่าโปรแกรมพันธมิตรและการอ้างอิงด้วย Stripe & Paddle เพียงเชื่อมต่อบัญชีของคุณแล้วให้เราติดตามการอ้างอิง ส่วนลด และค่าคอมมิชชั่นสำหรับคุณ!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอีคอมเมิร์ซที่มีโซลูชันที่ทันสมัยที่สุดสำหรับการรีวิวจากลูกค้า การตลาดด้วยภาพ ความภักดี การอ้างอิง และการตลาดทาง SMS ค้นหาข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมว่าแบรนด์ของคุณสามารถขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตด้วย Yotpo ได้อย่างไรที่นี่
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
ลองนึกภาพลูกค้าของคุณเองที่ช่วยคุณเพิ่มยอดขายใหม่! การแนะนำลูกค้าเป็นกุญแจสำคัญในการทำการตลาดแบบปากต่อปากและธุรกิจที่เจริญรุ่งเรือง ด้วย ReferralCandy นำพลังอันเหลือเชื่อของอิทธิพลจากเพื่อนร่วมงานมาสู่ร้านค้าของคุณเอง
Smile.io
smile.io
เปลี่ยนลูกค้าครั้งแรกให้เป็นลูกค้าตลอดไปด้วยแอปสะสมคะแนนที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจมากที่สุดในโลก นักช้อปกว่า 125 ล้านคนได้รับคะแนนผ่าน Smile ให้สิ่งที่พวกเขารักแก่ผู้คน
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
การติดตามพันธมิตรและการอ้างอิงสำหรับ SaaS เปิดตัวโปรแกรมพันธมิตรและการอ้างอิงของคุณเองในไม่กี่นาที บูรณาการอย่างรวดเร็วกับ Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee หรือกับ API ของเรา
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
ซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดขาเข้าและขาออก B2B ที่สมบูรณ์ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าทีมการตลาดและการขายของคุณได้รับโอกาสในการขายมากขึ้นจากการเข้าชมเว็บไซต์ เปลี่ยนผู้เยี่ยมชมให้เป็น MQL มากขึ้น และดำเนินแคมเปญการตลาดที่สมบูรณ์
LinkMink
linkmink.com
เพิ่มรายได้ SaaS ของคุณ ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีเซิร์ฟเวอร์หรือรหัส บริษัทที่ใช้ลิงก์การชำระเงินของ Stripe สามารถเริ่มติดตามการอ้างอิงได้ภายใน 5 นาทีด้วยการผสานรวมการคัดลอกและวางของเรา!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
Ambassador ให้อำนาจแก่นักการตลาดในการเพิ่มลูกค้า การอ้างอิง และรายได้โดยใช้ประโยชน์จากพลังของการบอกปากต่อปาก ซอฟต์แวร์ที่เป็นมิตรกับนักการตลาดทำให้การตลาดแบบอ้างอิงง่ายขึ้น ทำให้กระบวนการลงทะเบียน ติดตาม ให้รางวัล และจัดการลูกค้า บริษัทในเครือ ผู้มีอิทธิพล และพันธมิตรของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ แบรนด์ผู้...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ Affiliate, Influencer และ Referral Marketing ที่ทรงพลัง ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว เริ่มต้นที่เพียง $49pm GrowthHero จะปรับขนาดไปพร้อมกับคุณ! เครื่องมือที่ยืดหยุ่นอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อความสำเร็จของคุณ: - พอร์ทัลพันธมิตรที่มีป้ายกำกับสีขาว ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด - แบ่งปั...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบอีเมลอัตโนมัติที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจให้เกิดการมีส่วนร่วม ดึงดูดผู้ชมอีเมลของคุณด้วยเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคลที่กระตุ้นการเปลี่ยนแปลง Upland Adestra เป็นผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำระดับโลกด้านอีเมลการตลาดแบบบุคคลที่หนึ่งและโซลูชันการตลาดแบบวงจรชีวิตสำหรับแบรนด์ระดับโลกและที่กำลังเติบโต
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ประสบการณ์บัญชีจะรวบรวมและกระจายคำติชมจากบัญชีของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติ รวมถึงข้อมูลที่ไม่ใช่แบบสำรวจไปยังผู้จัดการแนวหน้าแบบเรียลไทม์ เพื่อช่วยลดความปั่นป่วน เพิ่มยอดขาย และปิดธุรกิจใหม่ด้วยการอ้างอิงตามผู้สนับสนุน
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการครีเอเตอร์ระดับองค์กรแบบครบวงจรสำหรับทีมการตลาดที่ต้องการนำแอมบาสเดอร์ ผู้มีอิทธิพล และบริษัทในเครือมาอยู่ในที่เดียวกัน แบรนด์ที่เน้นผู้บริโภคเป็นหลัก เช่น Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation ต่างก็ใช้ SocialLadder เพื่อทำการตลาดผ่านลูกค้าของตน แล...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo เป็นโซลูชันการตลาดผ่านภาพถ่ายและวิดีโอที่ทำให้การเผยแพร่ภาพถ่ายของลูกค้าเป็นเรื่องง่ายและเป็นอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้ผู้ดำเนินการทัวร์และกิจกรรมสามารถ: - ปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของแขกผ่านความทรงจำภาพถ่าย - ส่งเสริมการตลาดแบบปากต่อปากผ่านโพสต์โซเชียลของลูกค้าคุณภาพสูงและบทวิจารณ์ออนไลน์ - ระบุผู้สนับสนุน...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเสียงของลูกค้าที่ทำการพิสูจน์ทางสังคมสำหรับทีม GTM โดยอัตโนมัติ สร้างกรณีศึกษา คำรับรอง และสถิติที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบภายในไม่กี่นาที ด้วยการใช้แบบสำรวจและบทวิจารณ์ของบุคคลที่สาม UserEvidence จะรวบรวมคำติชมอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และสร้างคลังเรื่องราวของลูกค้าที่...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
การตลาดคือการทดลอง และการทดสอบที่ยอดเยี่ยมครั้งต่อไปสำหรับกลยุทธ์การตลาดดิจิทัลของคุณคือการใช้ประโยชน์จากเนื้อหาที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้น - UGC - เพื่อเพิ่มจำนวนผู้ชมของคุณ เสริมสร้างการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ชม และเพิ่มรายได้ สิ่งนี้เกิดขึ้นกับ LoudCrowd LoudCrowd ทำงานร่วมกับแบรนด์ที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดในโลกเพื่อส...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติที่ทันสมัยที่สุดในโลกเพื่อเสริมศักยภาพธุรกิจท้องถิ่นของคุณ รับลูกค้ามากขึ้น เพิ่มผู้อ้างอิงสูงสุด และปรับปรุงการรักษาลูกค้าของคุณด้วยบัญชีทดลองใช้ฟรีของเรา ร่วมมือกับเจ้าของธุรกิจในท้องถิ่นและค้นพบแอประดับพรีเมียมมากมายและการบูรณาการที่สร้างไว้ล่วงหน้าเพื่อเพิ่มผลลัพธ์มากยิ่...
Roster
getroster.com
ทุกคนมีอิทธิพล และแบรนด์ที่ดีที่สุดก็ใช้ Roster เพื่อควบคุมมัน ด้วย Roster บริษัทต่างๆ จะเปลี่ยนลูกค้าที่มีความมุ่งมั่นให้กลายเป็นแบรนด์แอมบาสเดอร์ที่กระตุ้นการรับรู้บนโซเชียลมีเดีย ส่งเสริมความคิดริเริ่มทางการตลาด เช่น บทวิจารณ์ และขับเคลื่อนรายได้ ชุดเครื่องมือที่ครอบคลุมของ Roster ช่วยให้บริษัทต่...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดสำหรับการแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์และความภักดีที่มีความซับซ้อน ซึ่งดึงดูดลูกค้าของคุณไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะตั้งแคมป์อยู่ที่ใด ไม่ว่าจะเข้าหรือออกจากแอปมือถือหรือเว็บของคุณ แบรนด์ที่มีนวัตกรรมและมีชื่อเสียงมากที่สุดในโลกบางแบรนด์ใช้ SaaSquatch เพื่อให้รางวัลแก่ผู้สนับสนุน สร้างชุมชนที่ภัก...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service คือแพลตฟอร์มการบริการลูกค้าแบบครบวงจรบนคลาวด์ที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าและตัวแทนได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ราบรื่นผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัล โซเชียล และเสียงมากกว่า 30 ช่องทาง และมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ดำเนินการได้และปรับขนาดได้ โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้โซลูชันเฉพาะจุดอื่นๆ บริการ Spri...
Reditus
getreditus.com
เพิ่ม MRR ของคุณโดยไม่มีค่าใช้จ่ายล่วงหน้า แพลตฟอร์มโปรแกรมพันธมิตรสำหรับ B2B SaaS ของคุณ ขยายโปรแกรมพันธมิตรของคุณไปสู่อีกระดับ
Haiilo
haiilo.com
มีส่วนร่วมในการเปลี่ยนแปลงของคุณและคนของคุณ ค้นหาและเปิดใช้งานทริกเกอร์การมีส่วนร่วมของพนักงานในทีมของคุณเพื่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่ประสบความสำเร็จ - ใน 10 นาทีต่อสัปดาห์