WebCatalog

Baresquare

Baresquare

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: baresquare.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Baresquare บน WebCatalog สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Never let a dead-end button sink conversion rates, lose visitors to slow page loads, or miss metrics that matter. Baresquare’s action-driven analytics pinpoint small issues before they become big problems, and surface micro insights that could lead to major opportunities. We connect with your current analytics platform to make sense of trends in your data—whether that’s detecting inconsistencies or charting campaign performance to give you a leg up on your competition. Every day, our product provides actionable notifications—generated by machine learning and sophisticated anomaly detection—so your team can see exactly when and where traffic spikes, links break, or pages slow down. And most importantly, you’ll know how to address these issues so you can make more precise decisions for your business. Fast. Over the last ten years of business, Baresquare has grown alongside our partners. We’ve evolved from a data consultancy to a sophisticated AI software company coupled with deep in-house expertise, enabling our customers to multiply the efficiency of their business. Think of our technology as an extra set of eyes where you need them, or hands where you don’t have them. We’ve partnered with companies in big tech, banking, airlines, and hospitality—taking them beyond the dashboard and driving meaningful change in their conversion, traffic, and overall business performance. PARTNERS Sony, Conde Nast, EuroLeague Turkish Airlines, Siemens, The co-operative Bank, Dixons Carphone, Domes Resorts

เว็บไซต์: baresquare.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Baresquare อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Capturly

Capturly

capturly.com

Leadoo

Leadoo

leadoo.com

CHEQ

CHEQ

cheq.ai

PerfAI

PerfAI

perfai.ai

Website IQ

Website IQ

websiteiq.com

SimpliField

SimpliField

simplifield.com

Funnelish

Funnelish

funnelish.com

altFINS

altFINS

altfins.com

Numetric

Numetric

numetric.com

Coralogix

Coralogix

coralogix.com

Qwick

Qwick

qwick.com

ผลิตภัณฑ์

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.