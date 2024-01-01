ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP นำเสนอโซลูชันบัญชีเงินเดือนและทรัพยากรบุคคลออนไลน์ชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรม รวมถึงภาษี การปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนด การบริหารผลประโยชน์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย รับสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดด้วย ADP
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits เป็นบริษัทที่ตั้งอยู่ในสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งนำเสนอซอฟต์แวร์บนคลาวด์เป็นบริการแก่บริษัทต่างๆ ในการจัดการทรัพยากรมนุษย์ โดยมุ่งเน้นที่การช่วยเหลือพวกเขาในเรื่องความคุ้มครองด้านสุขภาพ Zenefits ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2013 มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก .
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.