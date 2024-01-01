ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Aiven
Canva
canva.com
Canva เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการออกแบบกราฟิกที่อนุญาตให้ผู้ใช้สร้างกราฟิกโซเชียลมีเดีย การนำเสนอ โปสเตอร์ เอกสาร และเนื้อหาภาพอื่น ๆ ผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกจากเทมเพลตที่ออกแบบอย่างมืออาชีพมากมาย และแก้ไขการออกแบบและอัปโหลดภาพถ่ายของตนเองผ่านอินเทอร์เฟซแบบลากและวาง แพลตฟอร์มนี้ใช้งานได้ฟรีและเสนอการสมัครสมาชิกแบบชำร...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio เดิมชื่อ Google Data Studio เป็นเครื่องมือออนไลน์สำหรับการแปลงข้อมูลเป็นรายงานข้อมูลที่ปรับแต่งได้และแดชบอร์ดที่ Google เปิดตัวเมื่อวันที่ 15 มีนาคม 2016 โดยเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของชุด Google Analytics 360 สำหรับองค์กร ปลดล็อกพลังของข้อมูลของคุณด้วยแดชบอร์ดแบบโต้ตอบและรายงานที่สวยงามที่สร้างแ...
Kittl
kittl.com
เร่งขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณด้วยเครื่องมือออกแบบที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของ Kittl และเข้าถึงภาพประกอบ แบบอักษร รูปภาพ ไอคอน และพื้นผิวที่น่าทึ่งมากมายได้ทันที
Genially
genial.ly
สร้างงานนำเสนอ อินโฟกราฟิก และเนื้อหาที่น่าทึ่งอื่นๆ ด้วยตัวคุณเองหรือกับทีมของคุณ
Litmaps
litmaps.com
ค้นพบวิทยาศาสตร์ได้เร็วขึ้น การนำทางการวิจัยด้วยภาพ การค้นหาเครือข่ายการอ้างอิง และการซิงโครไนซ์ทีม สุดยอดแพลตฟอร์มการค้นพบทางวิทยาศาสตร์
Flourish
flourish.studio
การแสดงข้อมูลและการเล่าเรื่องที่สวยงามและง่ายดาย
Grow
grow.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะที่ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่คุณต้องการอย่างยิ่งเพื่อกระตุ้นการเติบโตและเปลี่ยนแปลงธุรกิจของคุณ
Visme
visme.co
สร้างงานนำเสนอระดับมืออาชีพ อินโฟกราฟิกเชิงโต้ตอบ การออกแบบที่สวยงาม และวิดีโอที่น่าสนใจ ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว เริ่มใช้ Visme วันนี้
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram เป็นเครื่องมือสร้างอินโฟกราฟิกและแผนภูมิที่ใช้งานง่าย สร้างและแบ่งปันอินโฟกราฟิกที่สวยงาม รายงานออนไลน์ และแผนที่เชิงโต้ตอบ ทำเองได้ที่นี่
Rose AI
rose.ai
วิจัยเร็วขึ้นกับโรส กำจัดเวลาที่เสียไปในการค้นหา ทำความสะอาด การแสดงภาพ และการแปลงข้อมูลโดยใช้พลังของ AI
Venngage
venngage.com
เข้าร่วมกับมืออาชีพกว่า 5 ล้านคนที่ถือว่า Venngage เป็นผู้สร้างสรรค์อินโฟกราฟิกที่เป็นตัวเลือก เลือกจากเทมเพลตมืออาชีพกว่า 10,000 แบบที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับธุรกิจ
Databox
databox.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อช่วยให้คุณเข้าใจว่าเกิดอะไรขึ้นกับธุรกิจของคุณ KPI จากบริการคลาวด์ สเปรดชีต ฐานข้อมูล รวมอยู่ในที่เดียว
Grist
getgrist.com
โลกสมควรได้รับเครื่องมือที่ดีกว่าสเปรดชีต รวมความยืดหยุ่นของสเปรดชีตเข้ากับความแข็งแกร่งของฐานข้อมูลเพื่อจัดระเบียบข้อมูลในแบบของคุณ
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
การค้นหาระดับองค์กร ความสามารถในการสังเกต และการรักษาความปลอดภัยสำหรับระบบคลาวด์ ค้นหาข้อมูล รับข้อมูลเชิงลึก และปกป้องการลงทุนด้านเทคโนโลยีของคุณอย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย ไม่ว่าคุณจะทำงานบน Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure หรือ Google Cloud
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
วัฒนธรรมความปลอดภัย (iAuditor) ดำเนินการตรวจสอบ จับประเด็น จัดการงาน สื่อสารอย่างชัดเจน ฝึกอบรมทีมงาน ธุรกิจทุกขนาดสามารถทำงานได้สำเร็จด้วย SafetyCulture
Cluvio
cluvio.com
ด้วย Cluvio คุณสามารถเรียกใช้คำสั่ง SQL กับฐานข้อมูลของคุณและแสดงภาพผลลัพธ์เป็นแดชบอร์ดเชิงโต้ตอบที่สวยงามซึ่งสามารถแชร์กับทีมของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย Cluvio รองรับฐานข้อมูล SQL ที่สำคัญทั้งหมด เช่น Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Google Clo...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
ปลดล็อกข้อมูลเชิงลึกในข้อมูลของคุณด้วยซอฟต์แวร์วิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเชิงคุณภาพที่ดีที่สุด NVivo ช่วยให้คุณค้นพบเพิ่มเติมจากข้อมูลวิธีการเชิงคุณภาพและแบบผสมของคุณ เปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สมบูรณ์ยิ่งขึ้นและสร้างข้อค้นพบที่ชัดเจนและสามารถป้องกันได้ โดยมีหลักฐานอันเข้มงวดสนับสนุน
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
สร้างแดชบอร์ดที่สามารถแชร์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย ซึ่งจะทำให้ข้อมูลธุรกิจหลัก ตัวชี้วัด และ KPI ชัดเจนและเข้าใจง่าย
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO, PPC, โซเชียล, อีเมล, บทวิจารณ์และแดชบอร์ดการติดตามการโทร
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph เป็นเครื่องมือการรายงานที่มีภาพมากที่สุดสำหรับการวิเคราะห์การตลาดและการรายงานโซเชียลมีเดีย เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรีทันที! ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีซีซี
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์แอปพลิเคชันระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะบนคลาวด์แบบบริการตนเองที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองลอสแอนเจลิส รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัทมีชื่อเสียงในด้านการสร้างแอปแดชบอร์ดธุรกิจ ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อวิเคราะห์ แปลง และรายงานข้อมูลจากแหล่งข่าวกรองธุรกิจแบบบูรณาการต่างๆ เป็นแอปพลิเคชันฟรีเมียมสำหรับติดตามและต...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin เป็นตัวสร้างเครื่องมือภายในที่ไม่มีโค้ด อินเทอร์เฟซแบบลากและวางที่เรียบง่ายช่วยให้ทุกคนสามารถสร้างเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นในการจัดการการดำเนินงานรายวัน เช่น การติดตามคำสั่งซื้อ การแก้ไขปัญหา และการตรวจสอบการชำระเงิน
Reportei
reportei.com
สร้างรายงานและแดชบอร์ดโซเชียลมีเดียและการตลาดดิจิทัลในเวลาเพียง 3 วินาที ดูตัวชี้วัดหลักทั้งหมดของคุณจาก Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, ...
Reportz
reportz.io
เครื่องมือการรายงานที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยคุณประหยัดเวลาและเงินในงานรายงานที่ต้องใช้ความพยายามเป็นระยะๆ โดยใช้แดชบอร์ดแบบโต้ตอบ
Zing Data
getzingdata.com
Zing Data ทำให้คำถามยาก ๆ เป็นเรื่องง่ายโดยการวางข้อมูลไว้เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส ด้วยการเข้าถึงข้อมูลด้วยภาพผ่านมือถือเป็นอันดับแรก ทุกคนในองค์กรของคุณสามารถตอบคำถามด้วยข้อมูลได้ภายในไม่กี่วินาที
CloudNine
cloudnine.com
CloudNine คือบริษัทระบบอัตโนมัติ eDiscovery ที่ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์และบริการบนคลาวด์เพื่อลดความซับซ้อนในการค้นหาการดำเนินคดี การสืบสวน และการตรวจสอบ
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle เป็นชุดการวิเคราะห์การตลาดที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพให้กับผู้จัดการฝ่ายการตลาดและเอเจนซี่การตลาด ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ เห็นภาพข้อมูลการวิเคราะห์การตลาดที่ซับซ้อน และทำการตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูลและมีข้อมูลครบถ้วน ชุดนี้นำเสนอชุดคุณสมบัติสำหรับโซเชียลมีเดียและการวิเคราะห์โฆษณาที่ทำให้ชีวิตประจำวั...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
มีวิธีที่ดีกว่าในการทำงานกับข้อมูล Trevor ช่วยให้ทั้งทีมของคุณได้รับคำตอบจากฐานข้อมูลของคุณ แม้ว่าพวกเขาจะไม่รู้ SQL ก็ตาม
DashThis
dashthis.com
วิธีง่ายๆ ในการทำรายงานการตลาดของคุณให้เป็นอัตโนมัติ! รับรายงานการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ SEM และ SEO ที่สวยงามในไม่กี่วินาที เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรีและดู!
Plecto
plecto.com
การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพทีมของคุณเริ่มต้นที่นี่ Plecto เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสิทธิภาพทางธุรกิจที่สมบูรณ์แบบเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียวที่รวมการแสดงภาพ KPI แบบเรียลไทม์ gamification และเครื่องมือการฝึกสอนไว้ในโซลูชันเดียวที่ทรงพลัง
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
ภาพรวมและตัวอย่างแผนภูมิไทม์ไลน์ การวางแผนและกำหนดเวลาโครงการที่มีประสิทธิภาพพร้อมไทม์ไลน์ที่น่าประทับใจด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง สร้างแผนภูมิ อินโฟกราฟิก และการแสดงภาพธุรกิจคุณภาพสูงได้ฟรีภายในไม่กี่วินาที สร้างไทม์ไลน์ แผนภูมิ แผนที่สำหรับการนำเสนอ เอกสาร หรือเว็บ
MSIGHTS
msights.com
การเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อมูล การรายงาน และการทำงานร่วมกันที่ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพ การดำเนินการ และความรับผิดชอบ
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making ...
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your ...
Yaware
yaware.com
Increase your work productivity more than 20%. You can try it 14 day for free, no credit card required.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...
Ottava
ottava.io
Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditiona...
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.